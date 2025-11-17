Hey Pandas, Share Your Most Recent Text Message (Closed)

Share your most recent text (sent or received) that you’re comfortable with, and let other pandas make up a date scenario/story.
Please be respectful!!! Can’t wait to see all of your stories lol.
#1
something about me and my friend trying to make a collaborated playlist on spotify (plz help idk how to do it :P)
#2
“Don’t die pls” nothing serious, just trying to encourage my bf for his PE class
#3
This is my most recently recieved text:
Reminder for Rose’s appointment on Thursday, October 12th at (time of my therapy appointment) with (my therapist’s name)
#4
Leave her socials alone. Don’t even check them. U also need to take these next few days to think and process ur emotions. U need to know ur boundaries so u don’t get jerked around.
#5
COME TO SCHOOL DONT DISSAPOINT THE CULT CHILDREN
…its a long story
#6
My friend saying “hi” I kind of don’t want to respond
#7
“ Ok so in math we’re planning a road trip, And we’re allowed to take who ever we want as long as they’re alive. So it’s just going to be me, my friend, Rick Astley and the wide open road“
#8
I’m texting my bestie and I sent *aggressive British bestie mode activated* tell me what that wanker said, spare no detail.
#9
Friend 1: “I’m bored”
Friend 2: “ HI BORED IM [friend 2s name]
Friend 1: “I will find you”
#10
“Sorry I couldn’t send my reply messages earlier, because my stupid Telstra recharge failed- because they didn’t have my new card details. But I can’t log on to telstra to change it, because even though I changed my email address to my gmail, after tpg stopped providing emails, it still seems to be sending emails to [email address]! I hate telstra!” Just your average hate for a telecoms company :)
#11
I ❤️ cream cheese frosting
#12
Here’s mines:
Where did u go????
(My friend and I was chatting and she just left, can’t wait to hear ur stories!!!)
#13
ok Maggie told me youre I think Alex are you
#14
“we could still get ensemble?” “true, idk, we’ll have to wait and see”-me and my friend discussing audition results which we did not get a callback as expected
#15
Are you dead?Are you dead?Are you dead?Are you dead?Are you dead?Are you dead?Are you dead?Are you dead?Are you dead?Are you dead?Are you dead?Are you dead?Are you dead?Are you dead?Are you dead?Are you dead?Are you dead?Are you dead?Are you dead?Are you dead?Are you dead?Are you dead?Are you dead?Are you dead?Are you dead?Are you dead?Are you dead?Are you dead?Are you dead?Are you dead?Are you dead?Are you dead?Are you dead?Are you dead?Are you dead?Are you dead?Are you dead?Are you dead?Are you dead?Are you dead?Are you dead?Are you dead?Are you dead?Are you dead?Are you dead?Are you dead?Are you dead?Are you dead?Are you dead?Are you dead?Are you dead?Are you dead?Are you dead?Are you dead?Are you dead?Are you dead?Are you dead?Are you dead?Are you dead?Are you dead?Are you dead?Are you dead?Are you dead?Are you dead?Are you dead?Are you dead?Are you dead?Are you dead?
This is what my friends spammed my phone with because I was sick but they didn’t know that.
#16
Mine was to my boyfriend saying good night baby boy (he lives in England and I live in Canada, so there’s a 5 hour time difference) and he had to go to bed because he has school tomorrow. My nickname for him is baby boy and his nickname for me is Charlie Bear, because I’m cute and cuddly. We text each other all the time, we’re inseparable, we practically can’t live without each other, and he helps me with my mental health and I help him with his math homework.
#17
Six red heart emojis from my mom in one conversation we had about my future
#18
“Well that’s not good…”
#19
And on Wednesdays, we wear pink.
#20
Alr.
#21
“Yes I would love cuddles” Dont ask
Follow Us