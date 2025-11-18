Superheroes On The Line: A Journey Of Resilience (6 Pics)

by

After battling illness, I received a life-changing diagnosis: scleroderma. My disabled hands left me devastated, taking away my ability to draw and communicate through sign language.

Determined to reclaim my creativity, I persevered. With two fingers and limited shoulder mobility, I adapted. My desk became my trusted ally.

Inspired by superhero movies, I conceived Superheroes on the Line – whimsical illustrations of heroes hanging laundry.

