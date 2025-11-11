We Made A Giant Toasted Bread Picture Of Our Hometown Vilnius

by

For a bread factory opening I was asked to do the artwork from the real bread. After few months of brainstorming I decide to do something new for me – a giant toasted bread artwork. The idea was to recreate Vilnius (Lithuania) city fragment. It was the easiest part. And I didn’t know how difficult it would be (insert many days for a bread drying and counting every slice).

We made a huge toasted bread artwork. The dimension is near 3.5×2.5 meters and we used a 1064 slices of bread to make it. We worked in team for a 50 hours. And it’s happen – we did a Lithuania’s record – the biggest artwork from toasted bread.

And to finish this story… there was a few crashes when we transported the artwork, and I recreated that three times!

You can find more of my food artworks here.

More info: vaitkute.com | Facebook

We made a huge toasted bread artwork from more than 1000 slices of bread

We Made A Giant Toasted Bread Picture Of Our Hometown Vilnius

And this is how it was done. The first sketch

We Made A Giant Toasted Bread Picture Of Our Hometown Vilnius

After a lot of planning and mathematics I dried a bread in my house, because at the studio was a bad temperature. You can see a real sketch in front of bread

We Made A Giant Toasted Bread Picture Of Our Hometown Vilnius

Because of the lack of time I invited a team to work with – Emilija Vinzanovaite, Algirdas Padleckis, Gintare Tumosaite

We Made A Giant Toasted Bread Picture Of Our Hometown Vilnius
We Made A Giant Toasted Bread Picture Of Our Hometown Vilnius
We Made A Giant Toasted Bread Picture Of Our Hometown Vilnius

We did that slice by slice, so every slice was counted and had a code. We worked about 50 hours

We Made A Giant Toasted Bread Picture Of Our Hometown Vilnius

The progress

We Made A Giant Toasted Bread Picture Of Our Hometown Vilnius

The final artwork

We Made A Giant Toasted Bread Picture Of Our Hometown Vilnius

The artwork with president of Lithuania Dalia Grybauskaite

We Made A Giant Toasted Bread Picture Of Our Hometown Vilnius

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
