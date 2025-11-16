50 Cursed Photos that will Raise Many Whys and Hows

You never know what you’re going to get when you hop onto the internet. Pictures of cats? Probably. Cooking tips? Those aren’t hard to find, either. Funny stories about kids? Parents love sharing those.
On the slightly darker side of the internet, you might come across pics that fall under the umbrella of ‘cursed images,’ like cursed cat images. And if you’re unfamiliar with those, you are in for a surprise.
What Does ‘Cursed’ Mean on the Internet?
A ‘cursed image’ slang refers to a usually poor-quality photo that is mysterious, perplexing, or disturbing due to the nature of its content. These disturbing images are intended to prompt someone to ponder the reason for the image’s existence.
Cursed photos can include anything. It can be a person dressed in a creepy costume or animals appearing somewhere they shouldn’t be. Essentially, cursed pictures raise more questions than they answer. In fact, they answer none.
Hence, to get your brain working hard, we’ve gathered some of our favorite posts from the Cursed_Images subreddit. Be sure to upvote the photos that you find particularly bizarre and captivating, and then let us know in the comments if you have any cursed pics of your own to share.
Moreover, Bored Panda contacted Hangry Hufflepuff1, one of the moderators of the group on Reddit. Hence, keep on reading and stick with the post to gain a bit more insight into the crazy world of cursed images. But we’ll warn you to proceed with caution. Some of these cursed photos may haunt your dreams tonight!
#1 Cursed Sun
Image source: vicsalvagun1
#2 Cursed_race Reveal
Image source: CH3EKCL4PP3R
#3 Condomon
Image source: windlevane
#4 Cursed_face_detection
Image source: we_are_not_open
#5 Cursed Padlock
Image source: Clappedkit
#6 Cursed_sacrifice
Image source: TheSourCrapple
#7 Child, What Did Putin Tell You?
Image source: RememberThis2375
#8 Cursed Gym
Image source: Leohasson
#9 Cursed Bicycle
Image source: dgvkitc
#10 Cursed_records
Image source: Astral_Lord
#11 Watching Wall
Image source: Joelbannsted6969
#12 Cursed Party
Image source: Some-Philosopher6699
#13 Cursed_toy
Image source: viadocareca
#14 How?
Image source: Giono_OOf_01
#15 Cursed Wtf?
Image source: Fancy_Independent_12
#16 Cursed_train
Image source: IHateOtherRedditors
#17 Seriously, Save It While You Can
Image source: E-n-d-r-i-u
#18 Cursed_statue
Image source: DMK-Max
#19 Found This On The Second Page Of Google , My Night Is Ruined
Image source: Fearnside_07
#20 Cursed_friends
Image source: FatherTime-
#21 Cursed_stairs
Image source: Roarz03
#22 Cursed_selfie
Image source: NoLoGGic
#23 Cursed Image
Image source: Ok_Introduction-
#24 Gaming Spider
Image source: phoenix1093376462882
#25 Why
Image source: somememekid
#26 Cursed Testing
Image source: NotTyNope
#27 Cursed_alex
Image source: AnticlimacticLlamati
#28 Cursed Service
Image source: ecliptica76
#29 Very Creative, But Why
Image source: reddit.com
#30 Cursed_chair
Image source: ItsVincent27
#31 Cursed_outhouse
Image source: Frenchsurnamexd
#32 Cursed Toilet
Image source: EpicLariat
#33 Cursed Bee
Image source: Ok_Introduction-
#34 Cursed_babysitter
Image source: reddit.com
#35 Miss Piggy Thought She Just Had Cursed Cramps
Image source: Rusty_Crank
#36 Cursed_exit
Image source: ChungusPoggers69
#37 Cursed Bark
Image source: gdesuyis
#38 Chernobyl Christmas
Image source: RememberThis2375
#39 Just In “Case”
Image source: Tyler_mp3
#40 Cursed?
Image source: Lardmonkey77
#41 Cursed_cooking
Image source: Muddy4444
#42 Cursed Scooby Gang
Image source: LordOverdoss
#43 Cursed_suggestion
Image source: BasilYT
#44 Cursed_deathnote
Image source: Amethysts_Ass
#45 Cursed_water Cooling
Image source: defilbiroea
#46 Ways
Image source: Berkabitz
#47 Cursed_gathering
Image source: Calewoo
#48 Cursed_drink
Image source: snail_granade
#49 Is That The Cheese
Image source: hardboiledmeme
#50 Cursed_paper Roll
Image source: VictoriousVsk
Follow Us