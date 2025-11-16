50 Cursed Photos that will Raise Many Whys and Hows

You never know what you’re going to get when you hop onto the internet. Pictures of cats? Probably. Cooking tips? Those aren’t hard to find, either. Funny stories about kids? Parents love sharing those. 

On the slightly darker side of the internet, you might come across pics that fall under the umbrella of ‘cursed images,’ like cursed cat images. And if you’re unfamiliar with those, you are in for a surprise.

What Does ‘Cursed’ Mean on the Internet?

A ‘cursed image’ slang refers to a usually poor-quality photo that is mysterious, perplexing, or disturbing due to the nature of its content. These disturbing images are intended to prompt someone to ponder the reason for the image’s existence.

Cursed photos can include anything. It can be a person dressed in a creepy costume or animals appearing somewhere they shouldn’t be. Essentially, cursed pictures raise more questions than they answer. In fact, they answer none.

Hence, to get your brain working hard, we’ve gathered some of our favorite posts from the Cursed_Images subreddit. Be sure to upvote the photos that you find particularly bizarre and captivating, and then let us know in the comments if you have any cursed pics of your own to share. 

Moreover, Bored Panda contacted Hangry Hufflepuff1, one of the moderators of the group on Reddit. Hence, keep on reading and stick with the post to gain a bit more insight into the crazy world of cursed images. But we’ll warn you to proceed with caution. Some of these cursed photos may haunt your dreams tonight!

#1 Cursed Sun

Image source: vicsalvagun1

#2 Cursed_race Reveal

Image source: CH3EKCL4PP3R

#3 Condomon

Image source: windlevane

#4 Cursed_face_detection

Image source: we_are_not_open

#5 Cursed Padlock

Image source: Clappedkit

#6 Cursed_sacrifice

Image source: TheSourCrapple

#7 Child, What Did Putin Tell You?

Image source: RememberThis2375

#8 Cursed Gym

Image source: Leohasson

#9 Cursed Bicycle

Image source: dgvkitc

#10 Cursed_records

Image source: Astral_Lord

#11 Watching Wall

Image source: Joelbannsted6969

#12 Cursed Party

Image source: Some-Philosopher6699

#13 Cursed_toy

Image source: viadocareca

#14 How?

Image source: Giono_OOf_01

#15 Cursed Wtf?

Image source: Fancy_Independent_12

#16 Cursed_train

Image source: IHateOtherRedditors

#17 Seriously, Save It While You Can

Image source: E-n-d-r-i-u

#18 Cursed_statue

Image source: DMK-Max

#19 Found This On The Second Page Of Google , My Night Is Ruined

Image source: Fearnside_07

#20 Cursed_friends

Image source: FatherTime-

#21 Cursed_stairs

Image source: Roarz03

#22 Cursed_selfie

Image source: NoLoGGic

#23 Cursed Image

Image source: Ok_Introduction-

#24 Gaming Spider

Image source: phoenix1093376462882

#25 Why

Image source: somememekid

#26 Cursed Testing

Image source: NotTyNope

#27 Cursed_alex

Image source: AnticlimacticLlamati

#28 Cursed Service

Image source: ecliptica76

#29 Very Creative, But Why

Image source: reddit.com

#30 Cursed_chair

Image source: ItsVincent27

#31 Cursed_outhouse

Image source: Frenchsurnamexd

#32 Cursed Toilet

Image source: EpicLariat

#33 Cursed Bee

Image source: Ok_Introduction-

#34 Cursed_babysitter

Image source: reddit.com

#35 Miss Piggy Thought She Just Had Cursed Cramps

Image source: Rusty_Crank

#36 Cursed_exit

Image source: ChungusPoggers69

#37 Cursed Bark

Image source: gdesuyis

#38 Chernobyl Christmas

Image source: RememberThis2375

#39 Just In “Case”

Image source: Tyler_mp3

#40 Cursed?

Image source: Lardmonkey77

#41 Cursed_cooking

Image source: Muddy4444

#42 Cursed Scooby Gang

Image source: LordOverdoss

#43 Cursed_suggestion

Image source: BasilYT

#44 Cursed_deathnote

Image source: Amethysts_Ass

#45 Cursed_water Cooling

Image source: defilbiroea

#46 Ways

Image source: Berkabitz

#47 Cursed_gathering

Image source: Calewoo

#48 Cursed_drink

Image source: snail_granade

#49 Is That The Cheese

Image source: hardboiledmeme

#50 Cursed_paper Roll

Image source: VictoriousVsk

Patrick Penrose
