Hey Pandas, What’s Your Most Common Grammar Mistake? (Closed)

Can be anything from learning tenses/verb conjugations in another language to simply not knowing how to spell in a language you’ve known since birth, because what kind of psychopath spells February like that and doesn’t make it pronounced like “Feb-roo-ary”.
#1
Anything with ‘i’ and ‘e’ next to each other. I know the i before e except after c phrase, but it doesn’t help with most words.
#2
I’m learning German, so the grammatical differences between that and English keep tripping me up, but in my experience, English itself is much harder. Every single time, I will always mispell words like “wednesday”, “surprised”, or “opportunity”, because this language is an abomination.
We have “read”, “read”, “reed”, and “red”. In those four words, we have three spellings, four meanings, and two pronounciations.
We have “lie” and “lie”, which are spelled and pronounced the exact same, yet have two different unrelated meanings.
Finally, we have “there”, “they’re”, and “their”. All pronounced the same. All with different meanings.
I swear to god it is easier to understand why a train station is masculine and a subway station is feminine than to master the English language.
#3
Charlie Horse turns into Trolley Horse
#4
Ok i speak english, and learning spanish was simple
But french why is très = 3 in spanish but very in french
Also thanks to my accent i cant pronounce whopper correctly
(Wop-puh)
#5
Saying me and.. instead of ___and I
#6
Commas are the bane of my existence. I either use them when I shouldn’t or not use them when I should!
#7
Not seeing her often enough
#8
Are you wanting pacific examples?
#9
L A T I N. Omg whyyy are there so many tenses and ending likening whattt
#10
piece vs peice?
also i’ve never known how to spell muesum right
#11
It’s instead of its
#12
I have a degree in secondary English education and I still have trouble with affect and effect. I really have to think about which I need use.
#13
I just read an article on Gen Z. They don’t know life before smart phones and their spelling and grammar is atrocious. They say how advanced we’ve become but it seems the opposite to me. We’re going back to drawing “emojis” on cave walls.
#14
My Most Common Grammar Mistakes Are:
They’re vs Their vs There
Your vs You’re
Where vs Wear vs Were vs We’re
And stuff like that
#15
Passive voice is the one I struggle most with that hasn’t already been listed by someone else.
#16
I can’t spell answer.
I always spell it anwser with the w & s reversed
#17
Don’t call her often enough
Follow Us