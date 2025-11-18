40 Times People Attended Hilariously Bad Birthday Party That Stuck With Them Forever

When it comes to describing a perfect birthday party, the answers will depend on the person’s preferences, age, hobbies, and so on. Most of the time, birthdays are quite similar, and you can rarely get any surprises, yet very few might stay in your memory forever.
From horribly distasteful to straight-up scary, these people shared photos of a birthday party that stuck with them. Some images are from childhood parties where the parents made questionable decisions, some are just hilarious fails, and the rest are of outrageously weird choices for a birthday cake.
Either way, hopefully, these people had a special day nonetheless, and for us, it’s just another reason to get a good laugh.
#1 Happy 1st Birthday To Our Baby. Jai’s Got This Social Distancing Gig Down Packed
Image source: kylienajjar_
#2 What A Mild Inconvenience
Image source: ohhyouknow
#3 Today Was My Friend’s 30th Birthday. This Was His Cake
Image source: Damour
#4 My Sausage And Mashed Potato Birthday Cake
Image source: jousty
#5 The Youth Are Our Future
Image source: Lora013
#6 My Son Loves Trash Cans And Garbage Trucks, So For His 2nd Birthday I Made Him A Dumpster Cake
Image source: ThePrince_OfWhales
#7 The Worst Birthday Party Ever
Image source: svieriObraza
#8 My Mom Paid A Stranger To Be A Clown At My Sister’s Birthday. This Image Still Haunts Me
Image source: carbonandbadtiming99
#9 Happy Birthday, Richard
Image source: FalconPaunchhh
#10 Costco-Themed Birthday Party Was A Smashing Success
Image source: peterpettigrew5
#11 My Friends Made Me A Birthday Cake This Weekend
Image source: luna12029
#12 Strange Place To Have A Birthday Party
Image source: ericlolomg
#13 My Best Friend’s Birthday Cake
Image source: sh31byrenee
#14 So My Mom Made This For My 7-Year-Old Niece’s Birthday. She Said, “They’re Taking A Bubble Bath”
Image source: scagglemeijer
#15 This Was The Entertainment For My First Birthday Party. I’m The One In The Overalls
Image source: rlanham8
#16 This Birthday Cake
Image source: Brucecx
#17 What The Hell, Buca Di Beppo? Who Wants Their Kid’s Birthday Party Overseen By The Pope?
Image source: fgfs262
#18 An 80th Birthday Cake Was Shared On A Local Facebook Page To Advertise The Bakery. Just A Bit Tacky
Image source: Herps15
#19 Not Sure Who I Feel Most Sorry For: The Birthday Boy, The Guests, Or The Cake
Image source: aresg
#20 The Theme For This 1-Year-Old’s Birthday Is “Pizza Party” And Not “Let’s Cut The Baby Up” Like I Originally Thought, Thanks To The Writing On The Balloon Wall
Image source: savannah_mae
#21 Last Weekend, I Inadvertently Attended An 11-Year-Old’s Playboy-Themed Birthday Party
Image source: braintoasters
#22 What A Fantastic Way To Behave At Your 7-Year-Old’s Birthday Party
Image source: je_suis_un_negre
#23 How Entitled Some People Can Be
Image source: hombredeoso92
#24 Let’s Just Take A Hand-Bra Picture At The Beach Next To My Dad And Friend To Show My Gratitude Toward Him On His Birthday
Image source: Jramey97
#25 Evidently, This Was Rented For Some Guy’s 75th Birthday. He Actually Looked Pretty Thrilled About It
Image source: HerpsAreNotHerpes
#26 Happy 14th Birthday. Let’s Get Your First Tattoo. Love, Mom
Image source: DemonDan13
#27 When You Want To Wish A Kid A Happy Birthday But You’re A Giant Rat
Image source: cupcakesprinkle
#28 Worst Birthday Party Venue Of The Week
Image source: Robin Holt Wilson-Snow
#29 I Want To Show My Father Entertaining My Childhood Birthday Parties
Image source: enphurgen
#30 A 16-Year-Old Boy’s Birthday Cake With An E-Cigarette Decoration, Posted By His Mother
Image source: Kaisah16
#31 This Nightmare Fuel Birthday Party
Image source: TentacleBoBcat
#32 I’m Unfortunately Friends With The Person This “Cake” Was Made For. They Just Turned 16 A Few Days Ago And Posted This On Facebook, Which Caused Me To Gag
Image source: faceplant34
#33 What The Heck
Image source: Dragonflame81
#34 Worn To A 5-Year-Old’s Birthday Party
Image source: JMyers666
#35 Because Encouraging Your Underage Child To Drink Is So Cool
Image source: WasOnceANormie
#36 I Saw This On Facebook. Mother Gets Her Teenage Son Tattooed For His Birthday
Image source: treflip1999
#37 Birthday Party At Costco? I Went Through The Exit And Did A Double-Take. There Was A Full-On Birthday Party With Balloons And A “Happy Birthday” Tablecloth
I’m sure this isn’t the oddest celebration at Costco. It was just a big surprise.
Image source: altf4osu
#38 A Little Bit Of Self-Cringe From My 18th Birthday Party
Image source: thegreattimics
#39 Someone I’m Friends With On Facebook Is Begging People To Send Her Money For Her Birthday
Image source: CrabbieMike
#40 No Way
Image source: gabebergado
