40 Times People Attended Hilariously Bad Birthday Party That Stuck With Them Forever

by

When it comes to describing a perfect birthday party, the answers will depend on the person’s preferences, age, hobbies, and so on. Most of the time, birthdays are quite similar, and you can rarely get any surprises, yet very few might stay in your memory forever.
From horribly distasteful to straight-up scary, these people shared photos of a birthday party that stuck with them. Some images are from childhood parties where the parents made questionable decisions, some are just hilarious fails, and the rest are of outrageously weird choices for a birthday cake.
Either way, hopefully, these people had a special day nonetheless, and for us, it’s just another reason to get a good laugh.

#1 Happy 1st Birthday To Our Baby. Jai’s Got This Social Distancing Gig Down Packed

40 Times People Attended Hilariously Bad Birthday Party That Stuck With Them Forever

Image source: kylienajjar_

#2 What A Mild Inconvenience

40 Times People Attended Hilariously Bad Birthday Party That Stuck With Them Forever

Image source: ohhyouknow

#3 Today Was My Friend’s 30th Birthday. This Was His Cake

40 Times People Attended Hilariously Bad Birthday Party That Stuck With Them Forever

Image source: Damour

#4 My Sausage And Mashed Potato Birthday Cake

40 Times People Attended Hilariously Bad Birthday Party That Stuck With Them Forever

Image source: jousty

#5 The Youth Are Our Future

40 Times People Attended Hilariously Bad Birthday Party That Stuck With Them Forever

Image source: Lora013

#6 My Son Loves Trash Cans And Garbage Trucks, So For His 2nd Birthday I Made Him A Dumpster Cake

40 Times People Attended Hilariously Bad Birthday Party That Stuck With Them Forever

Image source: ThePrince_OfWhales

#7 The Worst Birthday Party Ever

40 Times People Attended Hilariously Bad Birthday Party That Stuck With Them Forever

Image source: svieriObraza

#8 My Mom Paid A Stranger To Be A Clown At My Sister’s Birthday. This Image Still Haunts Me

40 Times People Attended Hilariously Bad Birthday Party That Stuck With Them Forever

Image source: carbonandbadtiming99

#9 Happy Birthday, Richard

40 Times People Attended Hilariously Bad Birthday Party That Stuck With Them Forever

Image source: FalconPaunchhh

#10 Costco-Themed Birthday Party Was A Smashing Success

40 Times People Attended Hilariously Bad Birthday Party That Stuck With Them Forever

Image source: peterpettigrew5

#11 My Friends Made Me A Birthday Cake This Weekend

40 Times People Attended Hilariously Bad Birthday Party That Stuck With Them Forever

Image source: luna12029

#12 Strange Place To Have A Birthday Party

40 Times People Attended Hilariously Bad Birthday Party That Stuck With Them Forever

Image source: ericlolomg

#13 My Best Friend’s Birthday Cake

40 Times People Attended Hilariously Bad Birthday Party That Stuck With Them Forever

Image source: sh31byrenee

#14 So My Mom Made This For My 7-Year-Old Niece’s Birthday. She Said, “They’re Taking A Bubble Bath”

40 Times People Attended Hilariously Bad Birthday Party That Stuck With Them Forever

Image source: scagglemeijer

#15 This Was The Entertainment For My First Birthday Party. I’m The One In The Overalls

40 Times People Attended Hilariously Bad Birthday Party That Stuck With Them Forever

Image source: rlanham8

#16 This Birthday Cake

40 Times People Attended Hilariously Bad Birthday Party That Stuck With Them Forever

Image source: Brucecx

#17 What The Hell, Buca Di Beppo? Who Wants Their Kid’s Birthday Party Overseen By The Pope?

40 Times People Attended Hilariously Bad Birthday Party That Stuck With Them Forever

Image source: fgfs262

#18 An 80th Birthday Cake Was Shared On A Local Facebook Page To Advertise The Bakery. Just A Bit Tacky

40 Times People Attended Hilariously Bad Birthday Party That Stuck With Them Forever

Image source: Herps15

#19 Not Sure Who I Feel Most Sorry For: The Birthday Boy, The Guests, Or The Cake

40 Times People Attended Hilariously Bad Birthday Party That Stuck With Them Forever

Image source: aresg

#20 The Theme For This 1-Year-Old’s Birthday Is “Pizza Party” And Not “Let’s Cut The Baby Up” Like I Originally Thought, Thanks To The Writing On The Balloon Wall

40 Times People Attended Hilariously Bad Birthday Party That Stuck With Them Forever

Image source: savannah_mae

#21 Last Weekend, I Inadvertently Attended An 11-Year-Old’s Playboy-Themed Birthday Party

40 Times People Attended Hilariously Bad Birthday Party That Stuck With Them Forever

Image source: braintoasters

#22 What A Fantastic Way To Behave At Your 7-Year-Old’s Birthday Party

40 Times People Attended Hilariously Bad Birthday Party That Stuck With Them Forever

Image source: je_suis_un_negre

#23 How Entitled Some People Can Be

40 Times People Attended Hilariously Bad Birthday Party That Stuck With Them Forever

Image source: hombredeoso92

#24 Let’s Just Take A Hand-Bra Picture At The Beach Next To My Dad And Friend To Show My Gratitude Toward Him On His Birthday

40 Times People Attended Hilariously Bad Birthday Party That Stuck With Them Forever

Image source: Jramey97

#25 Evidently, This Was Rented For Some Guy’s 75th Birthday. He Actually Looked Pretty Thrilled About It

40 Times People Attended Hilariously Bad Birthday Party That Stuck With Them Forever

Image source: HerpsAreNotHerpes

#26 Happy 14th Birthday. Let’s Get Your First Tattoo. Love, Mom

40 Times People Attended Hilariously Bad Birthday Party That Stuck With Them Forever

Image source: DemonDan13

#27 When You Want To Wish A Kid A Happy Birthday But You’re A Giant Rat

40 Times People Attended Hilariously Bad Birthday Party That Stuck With Them Forever

Image source: cupcakesprinkle

#28 Worst Birthday Party Venue Of The Week

40 Times People Attended Hilariously Bad Birthday Party That Stuck With Them Forever

Image source: Robin Holt Wilson-Snow

#29 I Want To Show My Father Entertaining My Childhood Birthday Parties

40 Times People Attended Hilariously Bad Birthday Party That Stuck With Them Forever

Image source: enphurgen

#30 A 16-Year-Old Boy’s Birthday Cake With An E-Cigarette Decoration, Posted By His Mother

40 Times People Attended Hilariously Bad Birthday Party That Stuck With Them Forever

Image source: Kaisah16

#31 This Nightmare Fuel Birthday Party

40 Times People Attended Hilariously Bad Birthday Party That Stuck With Them Forever

Image source: TentacleBoBcat

#32 I’m Unfortunately Friends With The Person This “Cake” Was Made For. They Just Turned 16 A Few Days Ago And Posted This On Facebook, Which Caused Me To Gag

40 Times People Attended Hilariously Bad Birthday Party That Stuck With Them Forever

Image source: faceplant34

#33 What The Heck

40 Times People Attended Hilariously Bad Birthday Party That Stuck With Them Forever

Image source: Dragonflame81

#34 Worn To A 5-Year-Old’s Birthday Party

40 Times People Attended Hilariously Bad Birthday Party That Stuck With Them Forever

Image source: JMyers666

#35 Because Encouraging Your Underage Child To Drink Is So Cool

40 Times People Attended Hilariously Bad Birthday Party That Stuck With Them Forever

Image source: WasOnceANormie

#36 I Saw This On Facebook. Mother Gets Her Teenage Son Tattooed For His Birthday

40 Times People Attended Hilariously Bad Birthday Party That Stuck With Them Forever

Image source: treflip1999

#37 Birthday Party At Costco? I Went Through The Exit And Did A Double-Take. There Was A Full-On Birthday Party With Balloons And A “Happy Birthday” Tablecloth

I’m sure this isn’t the oddest celebration at Costco. It was just a big surprise.

40 Times People Attended Hilariously Bad Birthday Party That Stuck With Them Forever

Image source: altf4osu

#38 A Little Bit Of Self-Cringe From My 18th Birthday Party

40 Times People Attended Hilariously Bad Birthday Party That Stuck With Them Forever

Image source: thegreattimics

#39 Someone I’m Friends With On Facebook Is Begging People To Send Her Money For Her Birthday

40 Times People Attended Hilariously Bad Birthday Party That Stuck With Them Forever

Image source: CrabbieMike

#40 No Way

40 Times People Attended Hilariously Bad Birthday Party That Stuck With Them Forever

Image source: gabebergado

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
I Photographed Auschwitz And Birkenau In Color
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
Family Found Strange 40 Y.O. ‘Treasure’ In Their Wall That Had Piled Up Through A Secret Hole In Their Cabinet
3 min read
Nov, 14, 2025
Hey Pandas, Show Me A Sign You Completely Misunderstood When Traveling (Closed)
3 min read
Nov, 17, 2025
Vintage Steampunk Lighting: Interpreting The Edison Bulb And Mary Shelley’s Frankenstein Novel
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2025
40 Of The Funniest Internet-Famous Cat Pics Get Illustrated By Tactooncat (New Pics)
3 min read
Nov, 15, 2025
Hey Pandas, Do You Have Any Advice On What To Do When Your Emotionally Abusive Parents Start Being Abusive And How To Deal With It? (Closed)
3 min read
Nov, 14, 2025
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.