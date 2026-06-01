The Top 5 Celebrity Skin Routines Ranked By Popularity With An Unexpected Blowout Winner

Celebrity skincare routines have officially taken over the beauty world.
Fans have been dissecting every product and every step in the hopes of recreating that red carpet–ready skin at home.
The skincare brand Skinara set out to rank the most in-demand celebrity skincare routines. They found that millions of people are obsessively searching for the secret behind the flawless-looking skin that stars like Kim Kardashian and Hailey Bieber have.
But when the results came in, the top spot for the most searched celebrity skincare routine went to someone unexpected.
Image credits: Karolina Grabowska/Unsplash
The Skinara May 2026 report analyzed 25 different celebrities known for high-interest skincare routines.
The “total online interest” was defined as the combined level of public curiosity and media attention around each celebrity’s skincare routine.
It includes two metrics: the estimated monthly Google search count for each celebrity’s skincare routine and the number of times media outlets covered that celebrity’s skincare or skincare routine.
Experts at Skinara explained that the data most likely shows the “curiosity” that social media users have about celebrity skincare routines and does not necessarily translate to “consistent behavior.”
“High search volume means people are interested in learning about a celebrity’s routine, but it does not prove that they are actually following it every day,” a representative for Skinara told Bored Panda.
“Many people may search because they admire the celebrity’s appearance, want product ideas, or are curious about expensive or unusual skincare habits,” they continued.
Image credits: Nataliya Melnychuk/Unsplash
While these routines are racking up millions of searches, the skincare experts behind the study warned that they may be setting the bar a little too high for some people.
“Most people following these celebrities do not have the same lifestyle, budget, or access to estheticians, professional treatments, makeup artists, lighting, editing, and expensive skincare products,” they said.
They also highlighted a noticeable gap between celebrity-endorsed routines and what dermatologists would typically recommend.
Skinara explained that celebrity routines can include “good skincare habits, but they may also be more “generic” and sometimes “more expensive or product-heavy than what a dermatologist would usually recommend.”
“Dermatologists typically focus on routines that are tailored to a person’s skin profile and specific concerns,” they added. In contrast, celebrity routines may feature luxury products, sponsored items, or treatments that may not be suitable or accessible to other people.”
Here are the top 5 celebrity skincare routines ranked by total online interest:
#1 4th Place – Beyoncé
Routine Style: Hydration + slugging glow
Total interest: 19K
Skincare brand: Cécred
Brand’s Instagram followers: 554K
Beyoncé has been building her own beauty empire, with over half a million people keeping tabs on her beauty brand Cécred.
The Grammy winner’s personal skincare routine is based on her products and deep hydration. And let’s just say it’s not for the lazy.
Her routine is slightly more complicated, in comparison to the celebrity who is number one on this list.
It includes cleansing, exfoliating, toning, applying serums for specific concerns, eye creams, and daily application of sunscreen (SPF 30+).
“It’s great to see sunscreen finally being recognized in the cosmetic industry and among celebrities,” Dermatology expert Ada Hathway at Skinara said.
#2 3rd Place – Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson
Routine Style: Simple men’s grooming
Total interest: 36.4K
Skincare brand: Papatui Men’s grooming
Brand’s Instagram followers: 128K
Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson stands out as the only male celebrity on the list, reflecting how few men are setting the bar in skincare.
Nevertheless, his routine is pulling some serious interest online, with 36,400 searches every month and a growing fan base for his grooming brand, Papatui, which boasts over 128,000 Instagram followers.
The actor and professional wrestler keeps his skincare routine simple and clear, starting with a deep wash of the face each day. Next on the routine is a toner, and finally, a moisturizer, according to Skinara.
It’s all about doing the basics right.
Image source: therock, papatui_
#3 5th Place – Hailey Bieber
Routine Style: “Glazed donut” trend
Total interest: 11.4K
Skincare brand: Rhode Skin Sold to e.l.f. for $1B
Brand’s Instagram followers: 4.1M
Hailey Bieber’s influence online is undeniable, with her skincare routine ranking fifth on Skinara’s list.
Her 9-minute skincare video for Vogue alone has racked up over 3 million views on YouTube. Moreover, her cosmetics brand, Rhode Skin, was so successful that she sold it for $1 billion to e.l.f . last year.
Hailey described her current method as “no-nonsense beauty,” naming sunscreen, concealer, and minimal makeup as her go-to skincare approach.
She had declared 2022 as the year of the “glazed skin,” promoting the concept for her then-upcoming line, Rhode Beauty.
The unlikely source of inspiration for the concept was the glazed donut, and the aim is to achieve youthful, glazed-looking skin.
Image source: haileybieber, rhode
#4 2nd Place – Kim Kardashian
Routine Style: 9-step luxury system
Total interest: 68.2K
Skincare brand: SKKN by Kim
Brand’s Instagram followers: 5.4M
Coming in second place, Kim Kardashian proves that when it comes to skincare, more is really more.
With a massive 5.4 million followers keeping up with her brand SKKN, it’s clear people are invested in her signature glow.
Unlike simpler routines, Kim’s regimen is a full 9-step process. Think cleanser, toner, oil drops, eye cream, and more, thus being both meticulous and high-maintenance.
Of course, that level of luxury comes at an expensive price. Using only SKKN products, her routine can cost more than $600.
But for those not ready to spend that kind of cash, there are budget-friendly ways to recreate her glow for closer to $100, Skinara said.
Image source: kimkardashian, skkn
#5 1st Place – Sofía Vergara
Routine Style: SPF-first, anti-aging glow
Total interest: 2.2M
Skincare brand: Toty
Brand’s Instagram followers: 158K
Taking the top spot on Skinara’s list, Sofía Vergara’s routine is all about minimal effort and maximum glow.
While others pile on serums and complicated steps, the Modern Family star is keeping it refreshingly straightforward. And it has certainly paid off. Her skincare routine has generated a whopping 2.2 million searches online.
As she pays attention to her face every day, the star’s main secret is putting SPF first, which prevents premature aging caused by UV exposure. By putting sun protection front and center, she’s tackling one of the biggest causes of aging before it even starts.
Her skincare brand, Toty, has a fan base of 158,000 followers on Instagram, who believe in her philosophy of skincare not having to be complicated, just smart.
“Protecting the skin from UV damage is one of the most effective ways to prevent premature aging and preserve long-term skin health,” Ada Hathway said.
“Many people skip this step because they use it only under scorching sun or when sunbathing,” she continued, “but it’s a perfect everyday tool for those who care about their skin.”
Image source: sofiavergara, toty
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