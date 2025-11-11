Judging America: Photographer Challenges Our Prejudice By Alternating Between Judgment and Reality

by

Joel Parés, a U.S. Marine-turned-professional photographer, has created an interesting photo series that seeks to question the ugly prejudices that many of us harbor, to one extent or another, against groups of people different from ourselves.

Parés’ photo series at first presents us with characters symbolic of the prejudices suffered by various groups based on their ethnicity, socio-economic status or sexual preference. Then, however, they show us the real people behind these often false characters – the violent gangster turns out to be a Harvard graduate and an exhausted gardener turns out to be the CEO of a Fortune 500 company.

Many of us are in the habit of judging others incorrectly by ethnicity, by their profession, and by their sexual interest,” Parés told PetaPixel about his photo ideas. “The purpose of this series is to open our eyes for social issues and make us think twice before judging someone because we all judge even if we try not to.

More info: joelpares.com | Facebook | 500px (h/t: petapixel)

Harvard graduate Jefferson Moon

Judging America: Photographer Challenges Our Prejudice By Alternating Between Judgment and Reality

New York City nurse Sahar Shaleem

Judging America: Photographer Challenges Our Prejudice By Alternating Between Judgment and Reality

Pastor/Missionary Jack Johnson

Judging America: Photographer Challenges Our Prejudice By Alternating Between Judgment and Reality

Fortune 500 CEO Edgar Gonzalez

Judging America: Photographer Challenges Our Prejudice By Alternating Between Judgment and Reality

Stanford Graduate School student Sammie Lee

Judging America: Photographer Challenges Our Prejudice By Alternating Between Judgment and Reality

Iraq Combat Veteran Jacob Williams

Judging America: Photographer Challenges Our Prejudice By Alternating Between Judgment and Reality

Widowed mother of 3 Jane Nguyen

Judging America: Photographer Challenges Our Prejudice By Alternating Between Judgment and Reality

iPhone app inventor Joseph Messer

Judging America: Photographer Challenges Our Prejudice By Alternating Between Judgment and Reality

Family outreach program founder Ben Alvarez

Judging America: Photographer Challenges Our Prejudice By Alternating Between Judgment and Reality

Famous painter Alexander Huffman

Judging America: Photographer Challenges Our Prejudice By Alternating Between Judgment and Reality

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
How The Real World Helped Save The Life of Eric Nies
3 min read
Mar, 11, 2021
50 Powerful Images That Turn Everyday Life Into Visual Stories By This Photographer
3 min read
Aug, 23, 2025
Babylon 5 Picture
Everything We Know About The Planned Babylon 5 TV Reboot
3 min read
Jun, 10, 2023
Dutch Television Welcomes President Trump in his Own Words
3 min read
Jan, 23, 2017
NYT Mini Crossword Hints And Answers For 16-October-2025
3 min read
Oct, 15, 2025
50 New One-Panel Comics Filled With Humor And Silly Situations By ‘Laughing Hippo Studio’
3 min read
Aug, 23, 2025
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.