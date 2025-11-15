30 Unusual And Disturbing Things These People Saw At Someone Else’s House

Your home might be your castle, you might know all the ins and outs and nooks and crannies, but it takes a visitor with a fresh set of eyes to show you how peculiar your home and your lifestyle might be! What you think is completely fine and acceptable might turn out to be very odd indeed, when viewed from an outsider’s perspective. Don’t believe us? Hopefully, these stories will change your mind.
Today, we’re featuring two threads shared on the r/AskReddit subreddit, one started up by u/LiterallyEkam and one by u/User_Not_Found_78457, about the weirdest, most peculiar, and downright bizarre things people have seen while visiting people’s homes. Things that are so far from normal, it’s mindblowing they didn’t realize what they were doing was stranger than strange.
Hold on tight because we’re about to go down the rabbit hole, Pandas. These thrilling tales look like they belong in The Twilight Zone, so Bored Panda reached out to Ekam, aka u/LiterallyEkam, to have a chat about their viral thread. They were kind enough to answer a few of my questions. Scroll down to read what they had to say and why we shouldn’t be so quick to get rid of all of our quirks.
#1
Slept over at a friend’s when I was around 10. She was the only girl in her family, and had five brothers (whose ages ranged from like 4 to 15).
Everything about my friend’s room/sleeping situation was normal. But her brothers’ room was bizarre. They shared one big room, with three bunk beds. Each mattress a fitted sheet, a pillow, and nothing else. No top sheets, no blankets, no comforters. Also, the boys didn’t have pajamas. They all just slept in the clothes they had worn that day – with their shirts tucked into their pants, and belts on, too. Their room didn’t have a door, and neither did their connected bathroom or their closets.
Turns out they were fundamentalist Christians, and the boys’ setup was meant to prevent m*sturbation.
#2
They let the cat walk on the table during meals and eat off of people’s plates.
When I gently nudged the cat away from my plate the mom went off on me for “interfering with the free will of a sentient being”. I was terrified. She was screaming and furious. I was maybe 10 at the time.
I ADORE my cats and do give them tiny tastes of safe people food. They are well cared for and have free run of most of our house. But they aren’t allowed on the damn table. (Which means they only do it when we aren’t looking, lol.)
Image source: acorngirl, cottonbro
#3
My friend and I all went to our rich friend’s house to play. Then they said they needed to do something and would be back in an hour. So we all just played in the room and waited. Turns out the entire family had lunch and just locked us up in the room so they wouldn’t have to feed us. Once we found out we all felt hurt and decided to never play at their house again.
Image source: EeveeV4, Ketut Subiyanto
#4
Went to friends house as a kid. Sitting at the dinning table for lunch. House phone rings. Everyone falls to the floor around me including the mum and dad. I’m the only one left sitting there. The dad informs me that I now must answer the phone. “Hello… Johnson’s house”. I hold the phone out to the dad. “Ummm it’s for you”. Everyone laughs. I am so uncomfortable. The next time that phone rang. I was the fastest to the floor I can tell you that. Such a fun loving family. Loved going around there!
Image source: itastecolours
#5
Friend’s amputee grandpa demanded to watch everyone in the bathroom when they went. He had a mirror so he could watch you. When I didn’t fall for that, they put shampoo in my hair so I’d have to take a shower. Noped the F out and called my mom. Friend didn’t think it was odd.
Image source: mcnicfer
#6
One of the first times I met my husband’s family, I was over at their house and husband gestured for me to sit down and be comfortable. Their house was really very cluttered. Not quite hoarder cluttered, but close. They had a couple of couches facing each other and then some other chairs. Not knowing the ‘rules,’ I sat on one of the couches, which had a lot of stuffed teddy bears on it. OMG, you would think I had sat down on live bears. There were probably 20-30 small – medium stuffed bears on this couch. Husband’s mother and twin brother both visibly reacted as if I had damaged the bears. (Not antique bears either). That was when I was told that the couch was for the bears, and only for the bears and that no one was allowed to sit on the bears’ couch. Just the bears. The bears all had little beaded necklaces with their names on them to tell them apart because they were all the same brand and style.
Image source: floridianreader, catawiki
#7
More of an attitude. I remember waving the cigarette smoke away from my face and her dad saying not to because it was “rude”. I was prob 8 or 9 at the time and I grew up in a smoke free home so someone blowing smoke in my direction wasn’t at all normal to me. And worst, somehow I was the rude one.
#8
My friend had ANTS in her bed. They were crawling all over the headboard, pilows, sheets, blanket, just everywhere. she got offended when i started to kill some of them. remind you, we were having a sleepover. never again.
Image source: brooklynboykins, T5717CTcindyr
#9
Here’s an “I was that family” story. My Godmother (who was practically an aunt) ran a fairly successful daycare out of her home in the 90s. She was a first generation immigrant to the US, whose parents came to the New England area from Ireland. My two younger brothers and I spent a lot of time at her home and I was generally the oldest child there.
When I was about 8 years old, she started to have me make her her favorite drink. Gin and tonic. She drank these ALL DAY, while running her home daycare. At age 8 I knew…how to mix cocktails, that forks were better for stirring than spoons, and that large plastic bottles of gin were cheap and low quality.
This went on for years, on pretty much a daily basis, until my family moved out west. My Godmother kept her daycare running until she died (I’m sure of health problems relating to alcohol). I was 15 when she passed and I’m in my 30’s now. I honestly went most of my life thinking NOTHING of it until I became a father a couple of years ago. At which point I was like… “How the f**k did anyone let her have a daycare?”
Image source: Academic_Bar9792
#10
I’m going to say Medium Rare chicken. Had dinner at my friends house when I was 10. They said the blood made it delicious, I tried to politely ask if I could microwave it a little longer, which offended them and resulted in a lecture of how they ate people during WWII in Romania and how lucky I was to have medium rare chicken…
Image source: captainredbeered, numbcorns
#11
They had a room where they would just let their dog crap on the floor. It didn’t look like it was cleaned often.
Image source: inline_asmurai, Ethan Hu
#12
I am doing part time freelance nursing atm. One of the cases i attended was a rather large house in the middle of nowhere for an elderly man. When i was let in by his caretaker, i saw the old man lying in a box which was disguised as a bed. I was told it was because the family knew he was on his last legs and eventually he will pass on so the box was his pre-coffin for the undertaker to take to the parlour and its a norm for their family to do this. Creepy but that wasnt even the worst part, while i was waiting for the antibiotic drip to complete, i looked out the window and saw the backyard of the house, all the coffins of deceased family members were all above ground and you could open the window to see them in the coffins,preserved from the day they died. They were only lowered into the grave once the decomposition begun despite the preservatives. Apparently, it was part of their beliefs and family traditions.
Image source: ScienceofFish, cottonbro
#13
So my friend’s family has a shrine for her grandma, when I first saw I was like “oh, she probably passed and this is a way to commemorate her” (since we also have a little “shrine” for my grandma). I was on Facetime with her later on that night when I got home and asked about it, and turns out that her grandma is VERY much alive and healthy. She explained that she thinks her family is a cult with her grandma as the leader and idk every time I go to her house I freak out just a tiny bit
#14
I grew up as a Jehovah’s witness and my mom pushed me to be friends with people within the religion. One girl was only allowed to talk to people within the religion so she was homeschooled. She was was allowed to watch one movie or one tv show a day rated g-pg with approval. Three of us, aged 16, watched Lion King 2 then her parents made us go to bed at 730 in the summer. She also wasn’t allowed to have any posters on her wall as that was viewed as idol worship. Her parents came in to “approve” our prayers for the night. I left feeling super bad for her.
Image source: Lolztallestmidget, Pavel Danilyuk
#15
My friend had nine siblings, and whenever we ate at their house, he always told me to ‘protect my food.’ He literally covered his plate by surrounding it with his arms. His brothers kept stealing food from the younger ones, and their parents didn’t do anything to stop them! It was just normal.
Image source: Prudovski, Kevin Malik
#16
My brother (about 6 at the time) came home from a friend’s house upset and confused and my mom figured out that the kids’ parents had been watching p**n openly in front of the kids. Needless to say, he wasn’t allowed back.
Image source: OtherwiseCriticism, cottonbro
#17
Saw my friend spit in their house, straight onto the carpet. I didn’t go back.
Image source: kb1878, Ravi-Ranjan-Goswami
#18
They let the dogs and cats into the basement to go to the bathroom even though they had a fenced in back yard. The whole house smelled, even the kids when they went to school.
Image source: anonymous, thedodo
#19
Had a friend who’s family lived on a huge property and kept cows for the property tax exemption, not odd.. he told me to come by and get some purple ringers he collected for me.. invited me in to meet his parents and I swear to god, there was a fullsize cow chilling on one of their couches in the livingroom. That sight was way more wild than any of the hallucinations later experienced. Really nice people though lol..
Image source: Veg305, goliaththecow
#20
I had a friend when I was 13-14 who’s family didn’t speak at all when they ate dinner. The first time I ate there I tried to make conversation and got a super weird glare and shake of the head from the mom. After dinner was done everyone would just go back to doing whatever. I remember thinking at the time while I ate in awkward silence “why would anyone want to eat like this everyday? I come from a family of 8 where dinners were chaos so maybe I was conditioned too far the other way.
Image source: Butwhytwo, cottonbro
#21
A friend in high school had all the normal pictures in the hallway. Family in various places/vacations etc. But there was one of his dad on a pier with a fishing pole. On closer inspection hanging at the end of the pole, like a large fish he had just caught, was HIS MOTHER! Fully nude and hanging upside down. Just like a fish. My friend refused to talk about the picture.
Image source: Wrshpkraut_1, Travis Isaacs
#22
15 years ago. Visit a friend house who live in san Francisco around 3rd street (bad neighborhood area) . Upon entering pass by the kitchen 4 gas stove flame was in full blast not cooking anything, no vent, you can literally see a big burn hole in the ceiling all the way thru the 2nd floor room. His mom was upstairs one of those rooms far away from the bottom floor kitchen, watching tv in full blast. Long story short. They are basically using their gas stove as a centralize heater for the whole house. Im a certified fire safety director at my work. This almost gives me a heart attack.
Image source: manks2016
#23
Went to a sleepover at this girls house and her mom was obsessively taking pictures of us all night. At one point, we were watching a movie and my friend passed out and her mom , I s**t you not, pulls out a huge newscast-type heavy duty camera and starts recording her daughter sleeping for a solid 5 minutes .
I have trouble sleeping and so that night when us kids were in the bedroom to sleep, I was on the floor, just staring at the wall in the dark. I was facing away from the door, laying on my side. I hear the door creak…some footsteps and then the darkness of the room lit with a sudden flash. I got up just in time to see the door close. I know it was her mom taking pics of us. The weirdest part to me is that it was about 3am when that happened…meaning the girl’s mom either had an alarm or just stayed up that late in wait….
Image source: TraditionalEye4686
#24
This happened when I was like, 6. I needed to use the bathroom at a friend’s house and he led me to his parent’s bathroom. The place was filled with crap of all sorts. Boxes, magazines, an inflatable pool, lots of other stuff. You could barely get in there. He pulled out a drawer from the installed cabinet by the entry way and said to pee in there. I thought he was joking until he went ahead and peed in there himself. I couldn’t argue with that, so I too peed right in there. Then he shut the drawer and we went and played more ninja turtles. I have no idea what became of that drawer/house/family.
Image source: DoritoOnRepeatTho
#25
When I was in high school, a friend asked me and two other friends to his house for dinner. His mom served homemade bean soup, which was very good. Toward the end of the main course, she brought out chocolate cake for dessert. She cut each of us a slice and plopped it into our bowls… in which we each still had about an inch of soup. Us guests exchanged puzzled glances, but the family dug right in, so apparently chocolate cake soaked in bean soup was an ordinary thing for them.
Image source: President_Calhoun, Liftarn
#26
Using a friend’s bathroom, ran out of toilet paper. Looked for a new roll under the sink and was HORRIFIED to see that used tampons were put into a paper grocery bag and just…left there. Had to have been years worth. There are no words.
Image source: twostepsfrombutter, expressdigest
#27
We looked at a house where the current owners had small stone statues of angels next to every door and window. You had to move the statue to get through the door.
They said “we are Christian people”.
We didn’t ask.
Image source: exec_director_doom, amazon
#28
One of my Ex’s collected her finger/toe nails in little glass bottles. She put them on display over her bed.
Image source: photopiperUX, theluciferprinciple
#29
I had a friend in HS. We’re still friends today actually. His mom was a hoarder. There were little pathways throughout the house but it was filled, from floor to ceiling, with junk. In the hallway to the bedrooms, she had stacked every newspaper she ever got. They were tied up in bundles. When you walked in that hallway he would caution to not touch the papers because if a row fell, it would take a couple hours to dig yourself out.
Image source: ferrariguy1970, pxhere
#30
I had a friend in high school whose mother was from Jamaica. His family would colon cleanse together every year. I guess it was customary from his mom’s culture. So literally they’d take medicine to make themselves s**t their brains out for a day or two every year. Notable mention- they only had one bathroom.
Image source: _AVA_, Filios Sazeides
