“Dads Are”: I Illustrate The Average Experience Of Being A Dad (35 Pics)

I’ve been drawing comics about being a dad on and off for a few years. Let’s face it: being a dad takes up a big chunk of my time. It all started when I was literally carrying everyone’s luggage through the airport. I said, “As a dad, you are a Sherpa,” and that’s how my comic began.

My kids are my inspirations, along with observing how other dads interact with their children. Almost all of my comics are based on real-life experiences. As the kids get older, more ideas come flooding in. Thanks, and I hope you enjoy.

More info: Instagram

#1

#2

#3

#4

#5

#6

#7

#8

#9

#10

#11

#12

#13

#14

#15

#16

#17

#18

#19

#20

#21

#22

#23

#24

#25

#26

#27

#28

#29

#30

#31

#32

#33

#34

#35

Patrick Penrose
