Hey Pandas, What Is Your Go-To Comfort Food? (Closed)

We all have a dish, or a snack that we go to when we’ve had a bad day, or just need a pick me up.
#1
I have a few: White chocolate Reese’s, chicken nuggets, tacos and gummy bears. Just depends on the day and what’s going on.
#2
Taters and onions. Loaded baked potatos, tater tots with cheese on them, hash browns with onions and cheese. Bacon,
#3
CHOCOLATE, chocolate, and CHOCOLATE
#4
Fried chicken, few others but that is top spot.
#5
Ketchup sandwiches. Can be bread slices, hotdog buns, burger buns. Don’t hate until you try!
