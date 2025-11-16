Hey Pandas, What Is Your Go-To Comfort Food? (Closed)

by

We all have a dish, or a snack that we go to when we’ve had a bad day, or just need a pick me up.

#1

I have a few: White chocolate Reese’s, chicken nuggets, tacos and gummy bears. Just depends on the day and what’s going on.

#2

Taters and onions. Loaded baked potatos, tater tots with cheese on them, hash browns with onions and cheese. Bacon,

#3

CHOCOLATE, chocolate, and CHOCOLATE

#4

Fried chicken, few others but that is top spot.

#5

Ketchup sandwiches. Can be bread slices, hotdog buns, burger buns. Don’t hate until you try!

