Hey Pandas, What Is A Fact That Is Right But No One Believes? (Closed)

Post a random fact that no one ever believes. It could be about anything, animals, plant, society, or history.
#1
Ah yes, the handy dandy google page that I found one day and shout random facts at my friends from it is needed! Here we go! All the electricity powering the internet weighs the same as an apricot. On average, right-handed people live longer than left-handed people. In the 1830s, ketchup was a medicine. Money is made from cotton and not paper! When we sneeze, our hearts stop for a millisecond. Hence the “bless you”. Statistics say that 12 newborns are handed over to the wrong parents every day. Eat chewing gum while peeling onions, and you won’t cry at all! A duck’s quack doesn’t echo! If you drop silly putty from a great height, it’ll shatter instead of bounce. The US Air Force lost a nuclear bomb somewhere off the coast of Georgia.
#2
In Irish Gaelic there is no words for ‘yes’ or ‘no’.
#3
Where speaking with many American friends, I am amazed that they don’t realize that the city I live in (Windsor, Ontario in Canada) is as far south as Northern California! (True -look it up on a map!)
#4
Communism isnt bad! Its actually a lot better than capitalism, communisms goal is to erase all social classes, so everyone gets equal or what they need. Really stop thinking its bad. It erases all of the whole shitty business people ruling the world and makes poverty so much rarer.
#5
Though zodiac signs are fictional it definitely makes a difference, when you were born throuout the year. Did your mom experience a hot summer or a hard winter while you were in the womb? Have you been exposed to such weather conditions as a newborn? Have you experienced your first spring with 10 weeks or 10 months of age?
#6
that lucy in the sky with diamonds was not based on lstd it is actually based on a drawing by one of the member´s children. i told this in class and no one belived me it is true just no one believes me.
#7
that i was on a wrestling team in grade three
#8
You can’t control everything. People always think that if they were in control, they would do it all right. Well surprise, surprise. That’s what Hitler thought. How did that turn out? Absolutely horrible (I am sorry if this is a little awkward). People crack under pressure. They can’t hold it all, and you certainly couldn’t rule the world successfully because you have a couple good ideas. You have to take help and let others step up without you.
#9
Flammable and Inflammable mean the same thing. Argued with a friend once and finally told him to go soak one pile of rags in flammable liquid and the other in inflammable liquid and see how well that worked out for him while I watched from 40 feet away with an extinguisher. Thankfully he declined my challenge.
