Even Straight-A Students Get Stumped On This School Quiz: Score At Least 30/36 To Prove You’re Smarter

by

Sure, everyone knows H2O is water, but do you remember the chemical formula of table salt? The school system used to bombard you with facts. “Where was democracy born?”, “What’s a herbivore?”, “How do you solve for x?” − all questions a high schooler could answer easily, but could you?

You might’ve aced your classes back in the day, but times are changing fast, so if I were you, I wouldn’t be so sure I’d graduate in 2025. Only one way to find out, right? Time to pick those textbooks back up and put your nerdiest glasses back on to find out if you’re still graduating material! 🤓

🚀 💡 Want more or looking for something else? Head over to the Bored Panda Quizzes and explore our full collection of quizzes and trivia designed to test your knowledge, reveal hidden insights, and spark your curiosity.💡 🚀

Even Straight-A Students Get Stumped On This School Quiz: Score At Least 30/36 To Prove You’re Smarter

Photo credits: Atlantic Ambience

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
What We Learned from The Clone Wars Final Season Trailer
3 min read
Jan, 25, 2020
Silo Review: Apple TV’s Intriguing Dystopian Series
3 min read
Nov, 28, 2023
Marco Polo Season 1 Episode 1 Review: “The Wayfarer”
3 min read
Dec, 15, 2014
How Does “Made in Staten Island” Stack up to “The Jersey Shore?”
3 min read
Feb, 10, 2019
American Gods Season 3 Episode 4: The Unseen
3 min read
Feb, 2, 2021
41 Jaw-Dropping Insect Photos That Show Nature’s Tiny Wonders
3 min read
Sep, 13, 2025
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.