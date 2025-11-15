‘Well, That Sucks’: 45 Times Homeowners Had Their Day Ruined

With more free time on our hands than ever, and most of it spent in the comfort of our homes, people are seizing the opportunity to renovate their houses. But not everything that looks simple, yet splendid on those countless craft videos on YouTube, is so in reality. In fact, oftentimes it goes quite to the contrary.

From renovating and realizing you just removed a load-bearing wall and putting a nice decoration over the toilet only for it to drop all over, to felling cabinets as if there was some meteor shower, these are some of the most “thank god, it’s not me” home improvement efforts.

Have you had some renovation disasters similar to these? Hit us in the comment section below!

#1 When You Live In Svalbard, Norway And Forgot To Close The Window To The Home Office

Image source: Kjakan

#2 What Happens When You’re Renovating And Remove A Load-Bearing Wall

Image source: pf3

#3 DIY Fail

Image source: jetaimezombies

#4 Spraying Weed Killer Instead Of Weed N Feed

Image source: hilltophermit

#5 Main Water Valve Was Not Shut Off For The Winter In A Cabin

Image source: kentiiboyy

#6 My Wife Said Measure The Door, I Told Her All Doors Are The Same Size…

Image source: BlahMehUgh

#7 A Friend Sent Me This Picture Today

“Wife went to get the Christmas tree from the attic. Told her not to step on the drywall. She later admitted she didn’t know what drywall was”

Image source: reddit.com

#8 It’s So Hot In Australia, Our Outdoor Lights Melted

Image source: disnerdbeth

#9 The Little Nail That Could And Two Hammers That Couldn’t

Image source: -herekitty_kitty-

#10 Rude Awakening

Image source: Scaulbylausis

#11 Went Down To The Basement To Do Laundry…

Image source: drkwtrs

#12 Wife Bought A New Plant Pot And Put It On The Shelf Over The Toilet. And Hour Later We Heard A Crash…

Image source: hinrichs98

#13 Kitchen Cabinets Decided To Yeet Themselves At 4 In The Morning

Image source: weeJwontC10

#14 Lockdown Renovations Look So Easy On Instagram

Image source: YouHaveGotRedOnYou

#15 Time To Move, I Guess

Image source: Missburr

#16 A Storm Came Through. The Plastic Furniture Barely Moved But The Grill Blew 30 Ft Into The Pool

Image source: sleepybuddha44

#17 I Guess Plumbing Isn’t For Everyone

Image source: idontreallylikecandy

#18 I Now Remember That Yesterday I Wanted A Cool Soda

Image source: dim-pap

#19 My Fire Alarm Caught On Fire

Image source: aeon_city

#20 Got Up In The Middle Of The Night To Get A Drink Of Water, And When I Opened The Fridge The Door Fell Off In My Hand

Image source: ItsMeMurphYSlaw

#21 Friend Of Mine Posted This Photo Of The Job Site Today

Image source: rabaful

#22 Slipped In The Shower, Landed On The Toilet

Image source: Bonsonoptic

#23 When Your Cabinet Decides It’s Time To Break Lose And Come Crashing Down The Day You Install Your Brand New Glass Top Stove

Image source: thorisadog

#24 110+ Mph Derecho Winds Impale House With Lawn Chair, Iowa 8/10

Image source: johntaylorsbangs

#25 And The Job Went To The Lowest Bidder…

Image source: MisterT12

#26 When Your One Piece Sink/Counter Randomly Explodes At 3am

Image source: thetattoodguy

#27 After Losing 1/3rd Of My Weight, I Finally Didn’t Feel Too Fat Anymore. The Toilet Disagreed

Image source: Mayungi

#28 I Think I’m Going To Need A Bigger Bucket

Image source: TheNightMan5000

#29 Saw This On Fb With Someone Asking For A Contractor

Image source: King_Baboon

#30 Gravity Wins. But I Live To Trip Another Day

Image source: Shaneblaster

#31 Someone In My Town Fell 30’ Down A Well Through The Floor Of Their House They Didn’t Know Existed. Literally A Well That Sucked

Image source: ItsJustGrandpa

#32 Governor Just Ordered All “Non Life Sustaining” Businesses To Close, Including Construction And Contractors. This Is The Current State Of My Only Bathroom…

Image source: CarsonWentzylvania

#33 We Got Our Doors Painted During A Remodel And The Painters Forgot To Put The Plastic Covering On The Ground

Image source: JosephKirwan

#34 Been Waiting 6 Weeks For A Rather Expensive Toilet So We Can Fit It At A Client’s House, It Has Finally Arrived

Image source: tommygun1234567890

#35 Cabinet Fell Off The Wall While I Was Out. Handmade Dishes I’ve Collected From Little Shops And Farmers Markets Over The Years, Now Shattered. I Guess It’s Fine I Don’t Have Dishes Anymore, Since The Cabinet Knocked Open The Fridge Door, Ruining All My Food

Image source: bbclit

#36 Bought A House In July And They Graciously Left Me A Mini Fridge In The Basement, After Moving All My Beer And Alcohol Downstairs I Discovered It Was Infact A Freezer

Image source: joeldor

#37 I Just Broke The Door Handle Of My Appartement And Cut Myself. I’m Also Locked In

Image source: Kyscool

#38 A Tree Tipped Over Onto My Apartment

Image source: OddFromEvryAngle

#39 My Roof Caved In Last Night

Image source: reddit.com

#40 I Have Two Outlets In My House (Bought 2 Years Ago) That Don’t Work. Purchased 2 New Outlets To Replace Them. Turns Out There Are No Wires To Connect Them To!

Image source: angerybeaver

#41 Fiancé Was Being Thoughtful And Taking The Paint Cans To The Basement. Turns Out He Tried To Carry Too Much At Once…(Also We Just Bought This House And I’m Dying Inside)

Image source: Marleyyy_S

#42 Good Morning

Image source: reddit.com

#43 Guess I Don’t Actually Own A Queen Size Mattress

Image source: XBL_blue110

#44 My Tenancy Ends Tomorrow After 2 Years In This Flat. Today, While Cleaning And Getting Everything Ready To Move Out, I Hit The Oven’s Door And Broke The Glass. Bye Bye Sweet Deposit Money

Image source: cheekibreekio

#45 My Brand New Smart TV Just Arrived!

Image source: sizzlekid

