40 Of The Best All Time Images From The International Dog Photography Awards

The International Dog Photography Awards is all about celebrating the special bond we share with our dogs through the art of photography. This competition shines a spotlight on the most talented dog photographers worldwide while also discovering fresh talent and spreading a love for photography.
With categories that capture everything from heartwarming portraits to action-packed moments, there’s a space for every kind of dog photo. Whether you’re into capturing the deep connection between dogs and their humans, setting up cool studio shots, or documenting the everyday lives of our furry friends, this contest has it all. Past winners, like Mercury Megaloudis, have felt the thrill of being recognized on such a prestigious platform, saying it fuels their passion for pushing the limits of dog photography.
#1
Photo by Claudio Piccoli.
#2
Photo by Margaret Bryantdog.
#3
Photo by Anne Geier.
#4
Photo by Diana Jill Mehner.
#5
Photo by Katie Brockman.
#6
Photo by Travis Patenaude.
#7
Photo by Karine St-Onge.
#8
Photo by Jessica Olsén Eriksson.
#9
Photo by Stine Grind.
#10
Photo by Sebastian Schoppe.
#11
Photo by Christine Johnson.
#12
Photo by Daniela Schmid.
#13
Photo by Dalia Fichmann.
#14
Photo by Mandy Hoffmann.
#15
Photo by Chiara Hofmayer.
#16
Photo by Dackel Levy und Henry.
#17
Photo by Jane Thomson.
#18
Photo by Tuss – Hundfotograf.
#19
Photo by Ishaque Ahmed Dollar .
#20
Photo by Heike Willers.
#21
Photo by Izalyson.
#22
Photo by CatsDog Photography.
#23
Photo by Patrick Reymer.
#24
Photo by @ki Dam.
#25
Photo by Nadine Schiefner.
#26
Photo by Joanne Liu.
#27
Photo by Su Kaye.
#28
Photo by Avancani.
#29
Photo by Kathrin Schurig.
#30
Photo by Isabel and Cassi.
#31
Photo by Nuelle Flipse .
#32
Photo by Jenny Figge .
#33
Photo by CatsDog Photography.
#34
Photo by John Fletcher.
#35
Photo by Murray Lawson .
#36
Photo by Claudia(Pawfectsoulmates)
#37
Photo by Beata Patrzałek .
#38
Photo by Johnny Duarte.
#39
Photo by Carol Thoelen.
#40
Photo by Jen Hargrove.
