Hey Pandas, What’s The Craziest Ice Cream You’ve Ever Had Or Would Create? (Closed)

I love ice cream. I’ve had garlic flavor, bacon flavor, and ginger flavor. But what’s the most wildest one you had or what flavour would you invent?
Craziest I have tasted: honey, rose petal, and walnut.
What I would create: Mulberry vanilla.
ive tasted tomato ice cream. yes its a thing, no i did not like it
I heard tell of a Blackberry Goat cheese ice cream… it actually sounds amazing to me
Lavender vanilla. It was. . . interesting
French onion soup ice-cream
Cheese ice cream… To be specific Philippines-style Cheese Ice Cream
It’s hard to explain but it’s very good, right amount of sweetness and saltiness that doesn’t have that overpowering taste of cheese
I’ve had oyster ice-cream in France by the sea. It was surprising at first but actually very good. I do not eat oyster anymore, the texture is not for me, but have eaten some as a teen. The taste of oyster is subtle and was as perfect match with the creamy ice cream.
I tried pumpkin ( don’t know if it’s really exotic ) and it was not really good.
*WOULD MAKE* Watermelon-Milk-Coffee, the digestive doom.
Aussie here, I have seen VEGEMITE ice cream. I will never try it, looking at it makes me sick
Red wine with rose ice cream… was interesting. Would like to try a ginger-lemon.
Black licorice ice cream at a local dairy in Richfield Utah in the 1960’s.
The best “crazy” flavor I’ve ever made at home was candied bacon, pralines, and cream. It was amazing.
