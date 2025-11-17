Hey Pandas, What’s The Craziest Ice Cream You’ve Ever Had Or Would Create? (Closed)

I love ice cream. I’ve had garlic flavor, bacon flavor, and ginger flavor. But what’s the most wildest one you had or what flavour would you invent?

#1

Craziest I have tasted: honey, rose petal, and walnut.

What I would create: Mulberry vanilla.

#2

ive tasted tomato ice cream. yes its a thing, no i did not like it

#3

I heard tell of a Blackberry Goat cheese ice cream… it actually sounds amazing to me

#4

Lavender vanilla. It was. . . interesting

#5

French onion soup ice-cream

#6

Cheese ice cream… To be specific Philippines-style Cheese Ice Cream

It’s hard to explain but it’s very good, right amount of sweetness and saltiness that doesn’t have that overpowering taste of cheese

#7

I’ve had oyster ice-cream in France by the sea. It was surprising at first but actually very good. I do not eat oyster anymore, the texture is not for me, but have eaten some as a teen. The taste of oyster is subtle and was as perfect match with the creamy ice cream.

#8

I tried pumpkin ( don’t know if it’s really exotic ) and it was not really good.

*WOULD MAKE* Watermelon-Milk-Coffee, the digestive doom.

#9

Aussie here, I have seen VEGEMITE ice cream. I will never try it, looking at it makes me sick

#10

Red wine with rose ice cream… was interesting. Would like to try a ginger-lemon.

#11

Black licorice ice cream at a local dairy in Richfield Utah in the 1960’s.

#12

The best “crazy” flavor I’ve ever made at home was candied bacon, pralines, and cream. It was amazing.

