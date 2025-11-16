I Photographed The Most Common Jobs For Each Island In Thailand (8 Pics)

by

I’m Eleonora Costi, an Italian photographer and digital content creator.

As a professional traveler and world enthusiast, I’ve been traveling and living abroad in (almost) every corner of this beautiful universe. From Australia to Japan passing through India, Micronesia, Guatemala, Hong Kong, Burma… and I’m still counting. 

During the period of Covid, I wondered how they made the inhabitants of the Thai islands survive. So as soon as I could I went to Thailand, I visited several islands, especially the smaller ones to find out what was the most common job on each island.

I photographed the most common jobs for each island in Thailand.

From the climber to the tattoo artist, from the monk to the policeman and their island seen from above.

More info: Instagram | eleonoracosti.com | Facebook

#1 Monk – Khao Soq

I Photographed The Most Common Jobs For Each Island In Thailand (8 Pics)

#2 Policeman – Bamboo Island

I Photographed The Most Common Jobs For Each Island In Thailand (8 Pics)

#3 Massage Therapist -Koh Panyee

I Photographed The Most Common Jobs For Each Island In Thailand (8 Pics)

#4 Climber – Nui Rock

I Photographed The Most Common Jobs For Each Island In Thailand (8 Pics)

#5 Gardener – Mosquito Island

I Photographed The Most Common Jobs For Each Island In Thailand (8 Pics)

#6 Tattoo Artist -Phang Nga

I Photographed The Most Common Jobs For Each Island In Thailand (8 Pics)

#7 Skindiver – Ko Phi Phi Leh

I Photographed The Most Common Jobs For Each Island In Thailand (8 Pics)

#8 Wrestler – Phi Phi Dong

I Photographed The Most Common Jobs For Each Island In Thailand (8 Pics)

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
The Upbeat Appeal of Freeform’s “Good Trouble”
3 min read
Mar, 4, 2019
These 275 Funny Comics By Theodd1sout Have The Most Unexpected Endings
3 min read
Nov, 13, 2025
My Trip To Istanbul
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
41 Pictures Of Captivating Nordic Nature That I Took When I Moved To Iceland
3 min read
Nov, 16, 2025
Cat Wakes Up To Discover He’s Missing Some Parts And He’s NOT Happy About It
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2025
Hey Pandas, How Do You Help A Friend In Grieving, And Deal With Grief? (Closed)
3 min read
Nov, 14, 2025
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.