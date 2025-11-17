Hey Pandas, Who Is The Most Famous Person You Met, But Didn’t Realize Until Later? (Closed)

Which famous person have you met but not realizing they were famous until later?
#1
Jordan Sparks in highschool. she was a very nice girl and in an advanced vocal jazz group.
#2
This wasn’t me personally but my dad ran into Ariana Grande in a thrift shop in Portland. He didn’t realize it was her until after she left.
#3
this gamer (not sure you know him) he is called Jtease and turns out i knew him for most of my life (and still know him) anyway Jtease is my dad
#4
I met a few, but this two I didn’t know until after a while. First one was Phillip Seymour Hoffman, his son was running towards me and he came running for him, sat next to me to chat while he waited for his wife. We were having a nice conversation then I suddenly realized who I was talking to, I lost it and was screaming (inside my head ofcourse) I continued to talk to him as if I didn’t have that huge realization! He introduced himself as Phil, he was super friendly and it was an honor to have shared a friendly conversation with such a talented human being. Another less exciting was the queen of Spain while I was working at the Statue of Liberty, the lady after her told me who she was, I had no idea.
#5
I was working at a record store in the late 90s and sold some CDs to a guy. Just a regular, polite customer interaction. When he left, my coworkers ran over freaking out about the guy and I had absolutely no idea who he was. I don’t know if he’s super famous because I don’t know rap, but he was definitely a local celebrity and has some IMDB creds, so yeah, Brotha Lynch Hung. I guess he went in there every once in a while and no one knew his real name at the time and he always paid cash, so they came to see if he paid by card so they could see what his name was lol!
Nicest celebrity I ever met, Henry Winkler.
#6
I met a really big guy (7 feet 1 inch / 2.15 meters) a few times in a Houston fitness club, friendly, but a bit of a language barrier.
He mostly did what looked like back and knee rehab, but also bench pressed 350 pounds / 160 kilograms like it was an aerobic exercise.
Later while clicking on “tallest WWE wrestlers” i learned that the nice guy was The Great Khali who had a pro wrestling career and did a movie with Adam Sandler.
#7
I guess it doesn’t count since I knew him, but I had a nice long talk backstage with Victor Borge
#8
Joe Montana. Even had a short conversation with him.
#9
Guys!! Did no one recognise me??
#10
Jimmy “Mouth of the south” Hart
I was working a Brooke Hogan concert and we were set up next to the stage but weren’t open yet. He asked for popcorn and I refused to serve him until it was open. He kept telling me he had to get it before the show. I responded “not my problem guy”. 15mins later when we opened, he was first in line with a bunch of people asking for autographs. I handed him his popcorn and told him to enjoy the show. I asked the following customer who it was and that’s when he told me. 🤷
#11
Met Tom cruise a couple of years ago , he wasn’t that bad then
