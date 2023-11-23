Why The Sub-Genre Of War Is Such A Great Topic For Television And Film

When you think of the biggest atrocities that’s taken place in this country then it usually involves a devastating war that has vastly shaped our country. Though it’s a brutal concept to watch thousands or even millions of men and women sacrifice their lives for the greater good, war has always been a fascinating subject. Not for the crazy action on the battlefield that’s sure to capture the excitement of a typical blockbuster.
Mostly for the subjects that go into a deep exploration of why war is happening and the mindset behind the men and women who opt to take this route. There’s no shortage of classic war films: Glory, The Hurt Locker, 1917, Full Metal Jacket, Homeland, MASH, Apocalypse Now, Schindler’s List; That’s just a short list of names that have dominated a genre that’s arguably the richest in the film and television category. Though the tragedies and horrors are no laughing manner, the sub-genre is a perfect medium for entertainment.
The Topic Itself Is Always A Fascinating Exploration
Whether it’s Vietnam, The Cold War, or World War II, each of these wars has varying reasons for existing. Schindler’s List tells the truth of Oskar Schindler, a businessman who saved over 1000 Jews during the Holocaust of World War II. Apocalypse Now focuses on the Vietnam War and the hallucinatory nightmare of it through the eyes of Captain Willard.
Hacksaw Ridge is a searing drama that focuses on Desmond T. Doss, who refused to bear arms in WWII due to his religious beliefs. However, his bravery and selflessness saved 75 men in the battle of Okinawa – without firing a single shot. The horrors of war itself are always well-documented. In truth, no one wants to die. However, plenty of men and women are willing to fight for the country they love. Still, it’s not easy to kill someone.
Add to the fact that it’s hell having to be on your toes every second because of the consistent threat of death. Let’s not forget the politics behind it as well. Exploring the humanity behind such a tragic event makes audiences understand the huge sacrifices these men and women make. There’s always a ticking time bomb that keeps us on our toes and it’s hard to not feel empathetic for most of these people who are willing to lay down their lives for us.
The Characters Are Some of The Most Complex And Nuanced Figures
Going back to Desmond T. Doss, this is a heavily religious man who understands why the war is necessary. However, after an incident with his father, the young man simply doesn’t have the heart to fire off a single shot despite the stakes involved. It’s that interesting layer of juxtaposition that’s compelling to watch onscreen.
War films help us understand human nature during these situations. Everyone is different from one another. So while a man like Doss isn’t fazed by the very notion of death, other veterans have that fear of losing everything they’ve lived for. Oftentimes, soldiers come back broken, dealing with conditions such as PTSD (Posttraumatic Stress Disorder), Depression, or TBI (Traumatic Brain Injury); seeing them adjust back into ordinary life allows us to see the consequences of their bravery and highlights the various plights and complications they have to deal with on a day-to-day basis.
The grounded realism that comes with films or shows of this nature instantly helps you gravitate toward the story. Sure, some parts are made to amp up the drama and suspense, but these stories feel close to home because the characters aren’t invincible action stars who can survive 50 million gunshots.
The Action On The Battlefield
Depicting war onscreen is a tricky beast. These films are trying to be artistic, but not in a way that we see in a Marvel feature or John Wick. The unimaginable chaos and horrors displayed throughout the battlefield has to be front and center, which is no easy feat. However, it’s a tense thrill ride that grabs you by the neck. These stories don’t have crazy action heroes who can survive every hit they take. They have one life, and these films make sure to put these characters through the wringer to keep audiences engaged from beginning to end.
