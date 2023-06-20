Is Halle Berry Returning To The John Wick Franchise?

Home
John Wick: Chapter 4, with Keanu Reeves in the lead, put the franchise in a tricky spot, making fans wonder about the next steps. The four films have opened up a big world full of story potential. The director, Chad Stahelski, is well aware of this, and during promotions for the new action movie, he talked about whether Sofia Al-Azwar, played by Halle Berry, could come back to the John Wick franchise.

Sofia runs the Casablanca location of The Continental in Keanu Reeves’ third John Wick movie and is instrumental to Wick’s survival. As such, Halle Berry wanting to come back as Sofia isn’t surprising. Stahelski admitted that Berry, a veteran of the James Bond movies, was so excited to join the franchise that she had to be “slowed down” in her first weeks of training.

Halle Berry Played the Fan Favorite Sofia in John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum

The Academy Award-winning Halle Berry played a tough character named Sofia in John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum. Fans loved Sofia, especially because she had two dogs that she fought with. The scenes where she fights with her dogs were cleverly executed. While on The Joe Rogan Experience, Stahelski, director of the John Wick franchise, has now confirmed plans to bring back Halle Berry’s character for future projects.

John Wick Director, Chad Stahelski, Has Confirmed Plans for A Spin-Off

Right now, two spin-offs from the John Wick universe are confirmed. One is a film named Ballerina, featuring Ana de Armas, and the other is The Continental, a limited series about Winston’s rise at the New York Continental Hotel. Chad Stahelski, the director of John Wick, has also said that a new TV show set in the John Wick world is being made. However, it’s not clear how many spin-offs are planned along with the newly announced John Wick 5.

One potential project could be about Halle Berry’s character, Sofia; a spin-off based on the character could either follow the events of John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum or could be set before. Keanu Reeves could likely return for either of this projects, just as he is set to return in Ballerina. In 2022, Berry revealed that there were talks about a movie focusing on Sofia, but didn’t give more information about what the movie could be. Erica Lee, who produces the franchise, also talked about the chance of a movie about Sofia, showing interest in digging into the ongoing theme of dogs and where they come from, either through Sofia or Shamier Anderson‘s Mr. Nobody.

