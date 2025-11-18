Hey Pandas, What Weird Or Cool Halloween Traditions Do You Have? (Closed)

Halloween is full of unique and quirky traditions, and everyone has their own way of celebrating. Whether it’s something spooky, funny, or completely unexpected, share the weird or cool Halloween traditions that make your festivities special!
#1
I got married on Halloween, so the Hubby and I always dress in couples customs, we’ve been, Jack & Sally, Velma & Shaggy and this year we’re going to be Frankenstein’s Monster & his Bride!
#2
I buy candy for trick or treaters that never come and eat all the candy myself. Best tradition ever. 🍬🍭🍫
#3
I am social studies and history teacher, and the school I work at does massive Halloween costume party, so every year I dress as a historical character: so far I have been Admiral Nelson, Kaiser Wilhelm, Maximilien Robespierre, Edgar Allan Poe, Julius Caesar and a WW1 Tommy. This year I am dressing as Napoleon.
#4
I have a teal bucket that I put allergen free candy in, for kids who can’t do the usual treats.
I mention it here because I’ve done this every year for the better part of the last decade and people are still surprised by the idea. I really thought this was a thing already.
#5
Since I live in Western Australia where there is no Halloween tradition, and I’m diabetic, I just stay inside with the roller door down till all the wannabes go away.
#6
Halloween is not really a tradition here in Denmark. I have little kids, though, and monsters of all kinds are very important to all of them.
So what we do in this house is that ond of the days during the weekend closest to Halloween we put on a child-friendly monster film and eat a lot of monster-shaped candies. Lol.
The past few years we’ve watched Hotel Transylvania. I think we will soon move onto Monsters inc. And this year we found a series called Scream Street which the kids love. Oh, and the kids discovered Scooby Doo!!!! They are so invested in that show! Lol
I don’t think we will ever go trick-or-treating. Depending on what the plan is at their day care and school they may/may not dress up (we have a dress-up tradition usually in February instead that marks the beginning of the fasting period leading up to Easter)
#7
My family always does themes! This year it’s slasher films, last year we did cryptids!
#8
We live in a rural area so we don’t get kids at the door here. Our 20 year tradition has been to eat what junk foods we want and watch scary movies by candlelight.
#9
My whole town goes downtown trick or treating.
#10
We live in a medium-ish sized neighborhood and TorT-ers usually buddy up and make their rounds.
Sometimes, though, there are smaller ghouls who are escorted by their grown-up(s); it is for these MVPs our tradition started.
Gathering grown-up treats throughout the year, after the tiny folk have their goodies, their grown-up gets to choose their treat……..$5 overpriced coffee place gc, $5 hot light donut joint gc, or (if we personally know the grown-up) one of those mini-bottles of alcohol.
Never had any complaints! (but this is now on the interwebs, sooooo… 😂)
#11
Ignoring this stupid and pointless tradition.
#12
Not me, but my brother. Every day from October 1st to the 31st, he watches a different horror movie.
There are some good ones on this year so far, including the Quiet Place series, Smile, and the first two Terrifier films, and some really bad ones. Teeth being one of them.
#13
Hmm well lets say its more like a after Halloween Tradition…..dealing with angry parents or neighbours
You see, where I live, there is no Halloween. But the neighbourhood kids like it, so the go around in costumes and do trick and treating. Almost every neighbour are shooing them away, tellikg them to stopmthat nonsense.
And well I give them everytime they rang my bell, some candys, or whatever I have. One time I gave them a whole bag of Chips, cause I had nothing else there, another time i gave them out popsicles, telling them to obliterate them fast for obvious reasons. In the past 5years I have become the old Halloween uncle for the kids.
And everytime after Halloween, angry neighbours and parents confronting me, why i give them candy. I dont see the harm in giving kids some candy and fun.
Its annoying as fu(k but out of spite to these old farts i wont stop giving out candy to trick and treating kids.
#14
Here in Scotland, when I was a kid, we never went trick-or-treating: it was always guising, which is a Scottish tradition which long predates trick-or-treat. Costumed guisers visit houses and perform, e.g. a song, poem, joke or whatever, to earn their treats. When I was young, some hosts would make toffee apples, tablet (a Scottish confection) and other treats for the guisers, some of whom had been rehearsing their Hallowe’en songs for weeks. Sadly, in recent times this much nicer tradition has declined in favour of the imported comparatively modern tradition of trick-or-treating, which in many areas has led to apathy and fewer participants, so I was delighted last year when a pair of actual guisers (not trick-or-treaters) came to my door and told me jokes. I only bought one tub of candy just in case, because I hadn’t expected anyone: though it was my first Hallowe’en in my new house it’s in the same neighbourhood as my old one where no guisers or even trick-or-treaters had come for years. This year I’ll be prepared, with a better range of treats for guisers, and if any trick-or-treaters come I’ll explain the tradition of guising to them and give them a joke book so they can join in.
