I’m A Schoolgirl Who Likes To Face Paint, Here’s Some Of My Work (11 Pics)

Hi! I’m Farah! I’m not a professional face painter, but I work as one for the time being! It’s so fun to do, and it’s amazing seeing their smiles after I finish doing it, so here’s some of my work! I hope you enjoy!
#1 My Favorite By Far, And A Totally New Style For Me! I Had So Much Fun Painting This One For Sure
#2 My First Time Using My New Sponges! Could Do Better With Blending, But I Really Like This One!
#3 This Was My First Ever Tiger/Full-Faced One, And I’m Proud Of The Outcome!
#4 I Could Do Way Better, It Was Very Messy, But It’s Not Bad For A Full Face Painting!
#5 So Simple And Fun To Do! I Liked The Glitter
#6 My First Ever Painting! Again, Pretty Easy To Do, And He Loved It!
#7 Finally, I Was Able To Draw A Spider-Man One! I Always Struggled With It, But I Was Able To With This Little Guy!
#8 I Could Do Better, Again. Needs More Detail, But It’s Not Bad At All!
#9 Really Simple, Which Is Why It Needed More Detail. It’s Not Terrible, Though!
#10 This One Was Freehand, Which Isn’t Bad, But I Feel Like It Could’ve Been Way Better
#11 I Don’t Know, But I Just Don’t Like This One. Maybe I Rushed It? I Don’t Know. It’s Also Not Terrible, Though!
