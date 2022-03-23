Christopher Lloyd Joining The Mandalorian Season 3 Could be Interesting

One thing that The Mandalorian hasn’t been short on in the past two seasons is guest stars, as plenty of people have shown up since season one and have made the story even better as each chapter has been greater than the one before it. But thinking about how Christopher Lloyd is going to factor into the show is going to keep people buzzing until the third season finally comes out. There’s no clue as to what part he’s going to be playing yet, but as of now, it’s easy to guess how he’ll be showing up. It does feel that he won’t be showing up as another Mandalorian, but anything could happen, even if it doesn’t feel as though Lloyd would be more than a guest star who would pop in for an episode. Of course, Timothy Olyphant was thought to be just a guest star and he came back for The Book of Boba Fett, so it’s not tough to believe that something like this could end up happening. Plus, Lloyd has been a fairly diverse actor over the years even if a lot of people remember him more for his comedic roles.
Seeing the same man that played Doc Brown from the Back to the Future movies star in a Star Wars series might have felt kind of off the wall years ago, but so many actors have shown how diverse they can be at this point that it’s not hard at all to believe that just about anyone can show up nearly anywhere. Given the fact that The Mandalorian has already surprised a lot of fans with what and who’s been shown in the first two seasons, it’s bound to happen that something great will be heading to Disney+ since it already sounds as though the season is headed in a direction that will set it apart from what’s already happened.
Some events can be guessed at since it’s very possible that we’ll see Din Djarin and Bo-Katan Kryze at odds in season 3 over the darksaber, and it’s very likely that Moff Gideon will continue to be a problem. One has to wonder if Boba Fett will be another factor, or if Cobb Vanth might come back and be a part of the story again. There are a lot of elements that should be able to come back, apart from a couple, such as Cara Dune. There’s also a question as to how many different worlds Din will be visiting this time around, and whether or not Din’s vehicle, the remodeled Naboo fighter he worked on in The Book of Boba Fett will be the craft he continues to depend on. It’s a big hope that we’ll see something like the Razor Crest, perhaps even something bigger that can hold the starfighter, since his role as a bounty hunter feels as though it would require quite a bit more. Season 3 is already being built up by a lot of fans, but between what people are hoping will happen and what actually ends up happening it does feel as though there are going to be a few noticeable differences.
Trying to imagine where Lloyd will fit in isn’t really difficult, but it is intriguing to think about how whichever character he ends up playing will impact the overall story moving forward. He’s managed to pop up in a lot of different shows and movies over the years and while he’s been great as a funny, over-the-top character, he’s also been great when it comes to being dramatic as well. The best part about his appearance in The Mandalorian is that it’s bound to keep a lot of people watching given that while the main actor is the main point of everything, the guest stars have been able to draw a great deal of attention as well. The Mandalorian has become one of the most well-respected shows on Disney+ since the streaming site opened up, and it’s managed to pull in an impressive number of stars that have taken part in the various shows and movies that have been released over the years. Trying to figure out where Christopher Lloyd is going to show up will no doubt be something we’ll be hearing more about before the third season shows up.
So far The Mandalorian has been one of the best shows on Disney+, and fans have been waiting patiently for the third season to be released. But if Christopher Lloyd is the only guest star that’s going to make his way onto the show it would be kind of surprising since thus far the series has thrived on surprising people and adding new or easily recognized faces that are capable of increasing the amount of interest that people have in this idea. It’s not hard at all to admit that Christopher Lloyd will be another great addition to this story.