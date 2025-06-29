Scandalous ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Alum, Tom Sandoval Auditions on America’s Got Talent

Vanderpump Rules alum, Tom Sandoval, has recently appeared as a contestant on America’s Got Talent. The reality TV star who suffered a major scandal in 2023, for having an affair with his then-girlfriend’s best friend, is resorting to music with his band, the Most Extras, which he credits as the only thing that sustained him.
Sandoval was a cast member on Vanderpump Rules from its premiere in January 2013 until 2024. He began dating Ariana Madix after she joined the cast of Season 2 in the summer of 2013, with the couple confirming their relationship during Season 2’s reunion, in November 2014. Their nine-year relationship came to a dramatic end when Madix found out about Sandoval’s affair with co-star Raquel Leviss in early March 2023. As per PEOPLE, she had seen a sexually suggestive FaceTime in Leviss’ phone and confronted her and Sandoval about it. The pair did not deny the affair and even admitted that it started right after their girls’ trip.
Sandoval’s betrayal led to negative comments and anger directed at him by fans. “I was labeled as the most hated man in America by The New York Times,” he revealed to the judges during his audition. This cheating scandal was the reason he turned to music, leading to his surprise audition on AGT.
“Let’s Get America To Like You”: Simon Cowell Encourages Tom Sandoval
AGT’s Simon Cowell was the first to recognize Sandoval as he walked through the stage with his band, the Most Extras. The reality star introduced himself, recalling the hatred he faced after his scandalous affair and end of his nine-year relationship with Madix. Cowell, on the other hand, was happy to help him change the narrative.
In a voiceover that accompanied the footage of his group walking out to perform, Sandoval briefly generalized his feelings on the cheating scandal. He spoke about how absurd it was that the news got that much coverage, and how much he struggled with criticism and negative pressure since it occurred. The emotional toll had left him in what he described as a very dark place. “I felt as though I had nothing in my life, and this band was the only thing that kept me going,” he concluded.
The band’s performance of A-ha’s Take on Me generated many cheers, applause and sing-alongs from the audience. Cowell probably hinted at what his reaction would be when he smiled during Sandoval’s audition. He had also earlier shut down gossip between the judges about the scandal, emphasizing his lack of interest in the matter. In the show’s next full episode on June 22, 2025, all four judges would determine if he would be moving on to the next round.
America’s Got Talent airs on NBC on Tuesdays at 8pm ET/PT.
|America’s Got Talent
|Cast
|Simon Cowell, Howie Mandel, Heidi Klum, Sofia Vergara, Terry Crews
|Release Date
|May 28, 2025
|Stream On
|Peacock
|Directed by
|N/A (Reality Competition Series)
|Produced by
|Fremantle USA, Syco Entertainment
|Based On
|Got Talent franchise by Simon Cowell
|Plot Summary
|A high-stakes talent competition where performers of all kinds compete for a $1 million prize and a Las Vegas residency
|Musical Elements
|Features live music, cover performances, original songs, and orchestral arrangements during acts
|Current Status
|Season 20 currently airing on NBC and streaming next-day on Peacock
