Had A Ruff Day? Here Are 87 Photos Of Cute Old Dogs To Make It Better

by

What is genuinely unfair in life is how short a dog’s lifespan is. Their short lifespan is truly their only fault, which is not even up to them to decide. For many children, their very first loss in life is actually that of their family dog. Still, nothing is more heartbreaking than seeing cute old dogs abandoned by their owners and having to spend probably the last years of their lives alone. Old friends are the best, so how come so many people are so cruel as to leave their aged dogs behind after presumably caring for them for their whole life?

Everyone has their own reasons, some more valid than others, yet we are not here to judge anyone. Instead, let’s celebrate these adorable old dogs and how much of a positive impact they have on our lives. Puppies might be more playful and energetic, but it’s our furry senior friends who find us coming back home the most exciting part of their day. Also, they are the ones who can sense even the slightest change in our mood and come straight to the rescue if even all they can do is be there for us. Old friends are the best friends, and possibly no fella of yours is as loyal and loving as your four-pawed one. To celebrate their loyalty and never-ending affection for their owners, we’ve compiled some of the cutest old dog photos we found on the internet. They might not be as active, but oh boy, they are more photogenic than ever!

Below, we’ve compiled some of the most precious photos of old dogs doing what they do best—blessing our lives with their unwavering love. As always, we invite you to upvote every cute old dog you see, even if that includes upvoting every photo below! And, if you’ve been endowed with the status of a senior dog owner, make sure to upload an image in the comments of your old dog looking funny or cute or both! We expect to see some of the cutest old dogs wiggling their tails in the comments section!

#1 My 12yo Son Used The $50 He Got For Christmas To Buy Our Old Hound A New Bed

Had A Ruff Day? Here Are 87 Photos Of Cute Old Dogs To Make It Better

Image source: sjrem

#2 My Dog Is Too Old To Go On Walks Anymore

So my brother put her in a wheelbarrow and went around the neighborhood.

Had A Ruff Day? Here Are 87 Photos Of Cute Old Dogs To Make It Better

Image source: CagSwag

#3 Rescued A Senior Floofer This Year, We Call This Her “Retirement”

Had A Ruff Day? Here Are 87 Photos Of Cute Old Dogs To Make It Better

Image source: DeadskinsDave

#4 Almost 18 Years Old And Still Sleeping With The Toy Frog She’s Had For 14 Years

Had A Ruff Day? Here Are 87 Photos Of Cute Old Dogs To Make It Better

Image source: COMB__THE__DESERT

#5 She Thinks It’s Her Job To Pull Rocks Out Of The Lake. The Big One Is 14lbs. She’s 12 Years Old

Had A Ruff Day? Here Are 87 Photos Of Cute Old Dogs To Make It Better

Image source: Macaroniindisguise

#6 People Seemed To Like Him Last Time So Here’s My Blind Old Dog

Had A Ruff Day? Here Are 87 Photos Of Cute Old Dogs To Make It Better

Image source: shadowolf123321

#7 My 14 Year Old Boy, I Still Think He’s Cute!

Had A Ruff Day? Here Are 87 Photos Of Cute Old Dogs To Make It Better

Image source: Parchmentperson

#8 13 Year Old Blue Merle Collie Still Giving Those Puppy Dog Eyes

Had A Ruff Day? Here Are 87 Photos Of Cute Old Dogs To Make It Better

Image source: sagaharp

#9 This Is Bear, The 20 Year Old Pup! Anyone Know How I Can Find Out If She’s The Oldest Dog In Michigan?

Had A Ruff Day? Here Are 87 Photos Of Cute Old Dogs To Make It Better

Image source: stephfulks

#10 My Sweet Girl Cheech Is 15 Years Old! After Her Haircuts Everyone Always Thinks She’s A Puppy

Had A Ruff Day? Here Are 87 Photos Of Cute Old Dogs To Make It Better

Image source: darthliki

#11 My 10 Year Old Girl Still Like To Be The Cutest

Had A Ruff Day? Here Are 87 Photos Of Cute Old Dogs To Make It Better

Image source: Gordondel

#12 Our Senior Boy Had A Very Important Job On Sunday — He “Signed” As Our Witness!

Had A Ruff Day? Here Are 87 Photos Of Cute Old Dogs To Make It Better

Image source: mugglequeen

#13 Ou Left Us One Year Ago Today, And Every Day Since I Have Wished With Every Fibre Of My Being That I Could Give You One Last Cuddle

Had A Ruff Day? Here Are 87 Photos Of Cute Old Dogs To Make It Better

Image source: thedogthatworries

#14 Did I Buy My Grandma And Her Senior Corgi A Utility Cart To Keep On Doing What They Love On Our Farm? You Betcha

Had A Ruff Day? Here Are 87 Photos Of Cute Old Dogs To Make It Better

Image source: ddequineservices

#15 Girlfriend Taking Her 13 Year Old Dog For A Walk

Had A Ruff Day? Here Are 87 Photos Of Cute Old Dogs To Make It Better

Image source: PistolPerfect

#16 Here’s A Smile From Sadie The 15 Yr Old Corgi

Had A Ruff Day? Here Are 87 Photos Of Cute Old Dogs To Make It Better

Image source: mac_is_crack

#17 My 12 Year Old Dog Is 1 Month Post Op, And Has A New Lease On Life!

Had A Ruff Day? Here Are 87 Photos Of Cute Old Dogs To Make It Better

Image source: sunshineandhomicide

#18 Hope This Older Gentleman Is Welcome Here

Had A Ruff Day? Here Are 87 Photos Of Cute Old Dogs To Make It Better

Image source: Riley180

#19 The Shelter Called Spaghetti A Senior Dog, But I Think His Eyes Still Say Puppy

Had A Ruff Day? Here Are 87 Photos Of Cute Old Dogs To Make It Better

Image source: fishsticksmcgee

#20 Sweet Little Boy

Had A Ruff Day? Here Are 87 Photos Of Cute Old Dogs To Make It Better

Image source: shortysfanclub

#21 Give Senior Dogs A Home. 6 Months Of Love Can Make A World Of Difference

Had A Ruff Day? Here Are 87 Photos Of Cute Old Dogs To Make It Better

Image source: laserdiscmagic

#22 Happy Birthday Oscar! Celebrating Your 18th Birthday!

Had A Ruff Day? Here Are 87 Photos Of Cute Old Dogs To Make It Better

Image source: leannejoyce123

#23 Caesar The Senior Dog Is Still Rockin’ It With That Handsome Smile

Had A Ruff Day? Here Are 87 Photos Of Cute Old Dogs To Make It Better

Image source: ADogWithAHat

#24 The Vet Called My Boy A Rock Star!

My 15 1/2 year old aussie just got a full checkup, and the vet said his bloodwork looks like it’s from a dog 10 years younger. I’m so grateful for every day he gives us.

Had A Ruff Day? Here Are 87 Photos Of Cute Old Dogs To Make It Better

Image source: 1nd1anaCroft

#25 16 Year-Old Collie Dumped At A Shelter Because The Family No Longer Had Time For Him Taken In By Senior Dog Living Center (Yes, Those Exist)

Had A Ruff Day? Here Are 87 Photos Of Cute Old Dogs To Make It Better

Image source: PrincipalButsavage

#26 My Mom Wasn’t Sure If Her Older Dog Would Like The New Puppy

Had A Ruff Day? Here Are 87 Photos Of Cute Old Dogs To Make It Better

Image source: geezles

#27 This Is My Boy Bailey. He’s Not A Pup. He’s Not A Senior. He Just Wants A Boop

Had A Ruff Day? Here Are 87 Photos Of Cute Old Dogs To Make It Better

Image source: malreyn1

#28 The Goodest Of The Good Boys

Had A Ruff Day? Here Are 87 Photos Of Cute Old Dogs To Make It Better

Image source: clairelherbert

#29 The Older She Gets, The Happier She Is

Had A Ruff Day? Here Are 87 Photos Of Cute Old Dogs To Make It Better

Image source: DaveInLondon89

#30 Excuse Me Mama, I See You Halving My Treat After You Just Ate A Whole Bag Of Chips! Rude!

Had A Ruff Day? Here Are 87 Photos Of Cute Old Dogs To Make It Better

Image source: mocha.the.chowmix

#31 I Want You To Meet Kali. Old Dogs Are As Cute As Puppies

Had A Ruff Day? Here Are 87 Photos Of Cute Old Dogs To Make It Better

Image source: American_joe

#32 A Very Senior Gentleman

Had A Ruff Day? Here Are 87 Photos Of Cute Old Dogs To Make It Better

Image source: imnodeadfish

#33 Senior Dogs Deserve Extra Pampering

Had A Ruff Day? Here Are 87 Photos Of Cute Old Dogs To Make It Better

Image source: averybadmix

#34 Lucy’s Favorite Time Of Day Is When We Trick Train With Her Ball!

Had A Ruff Day? Here Are 87 Photos Of Cute Old Dogs To Make It Better

Image source: dedicated_k9_enthusiast

#35 My Senior Dog Tolerating The Younger Foster Puppy

Had A Ruff Day? Here Are 87 Photos Of Cute Old Dogs To Make It Better

Image source: criptyde

#36 I Adopted A 15 Year Old Dog Last Summer From My Dying Neighbor. Lucky Turns 16 And Is Still Loving Life

Had A Ruff Day? Here Are 87 Photos Of Cute Old Dogs To Make It Better

Image source: kellythebarber

#37 A Surprisingly Good Photo Of Our Old Man Dog, Singer, Who Is A 13 Year Old Plotthound

Had A Ruff Day? Here Are 87 Photos Of Cute Old Dogs To Make It Better

Image source: FraxinusRex

#38 She’s Dear To Us And We Know If You Meet Her, She’ll Be Dear To You Too

Had A Ruff Day? Here Are 87 Photos Of Cute Old Dogs To Make It Better

Image source: lilyslegacyseniordogs

#39 This Is Dingo, He’s My 10 Year Old Man

I adopted him 10 years ago in san diego and the last 4 years he’s been enjoying the omaha snow.

Had A Ruff Day? Here Are 87 Photos Of Cute Old Dogs To Make It Better

Image source: oleslie109

#40 Everyone Thought I Was Crazy For Adopting A 10-Year-Old Dog As My First Pet

Six years later, she’s still kicking it, going on adventures, and giving all the snuggles.

Had A Ruff Day? Here Are 87 Photos Of Cute Old Dogs To Make It Better

Image source: HBICharles

#41 Adopting A Senior Dog Was The Best Choice I’ve Ever Made

Had A Ruff Day? Here Are 87 Photos Of Cute Old Dogs To Make It Better

Image source: whoisthiswoman

#42 Max Is Looking At The Big Sea

Had A Ruff Day? Here Are 87 Photos Of Cute Old Dogs To Make It Better

Image source: lofoten_dog_adventure

#43 Meet Jessica, Woke Her Up With A Call On Facetime

Had A Ruff Day? Here Are 87 Photos Of Cute Old Dogs To Make It Better

Image source: Violeta Lyskoit

#44 Bruce Is A Senior Doggo. Walks Take A Lot Out Of Him Now A Days But He Still Rates Them 11/10

Had A Ruff Day? Here Are 87 Photos Of Cute Old Dogs To Make It Better

Image source: Sloesheep

#45 My Parents Got A Puppy Yesterday. My Dad Took This Photo Of Our 9 Year Old Dog Meeting The 11 Week Old Pup

Had A Ruff Day? Here Are 87 Photos Of Cute Old Dogs To Make It Better

Image source: ailurophile93

#46 Ode To Auti, The Boy Who Changed My Life For The Better 13 Years Ago This Year

Had A Ruff Day? Here Are 87 Photos Of Cute Old Dogs To Make It Better

Image source: swamprobin

#47 Took My 9 Year Old Dog On A Long Walk Yesterday, She Rewarded Me With Her Big Smile

Had A Ruff Day? Here Are 87 Photos Of Cute Old Dogs To Make It Better

Image source: iBleedBlue2020

#48 Happy Love Your Pet Day

Had A Ruff Day? Here Are 87 Photos Of Cute Old Dogs To Make It Better

Image source: the_friendly_sheepdog

#49 Benvenuto Nonno Argo

Had A Ruff Day? Here Are 87 Photos Of Cute Old Dogs To Make It Better

Image source: gliamicidiohana

#50 Just Looked Over To See Max Chillin On My Bedside Table

Had A Ruff Day? Here Are 87 Photos Of Cute Old Dogs To Make It Better

Image source: chuffthechickenchi

#51 My Old Girl

Had A Ruff Day? Here Are 87 Photos Of Cute Old Dogs To Make It Better

Image source: SomeDinDin

#52 My 10 Year Old Dog Getting Some Sunshine

Had A Ruff Day? Here Are 87 Photos Of Cute Old Dogs To Make It Better

Image source: nkbeartea

#53 My Senior Dog, Dexter

Had A Ruff Day? Here Are 87 Photos Of Cute Old Dogs To Make It Better

Image source: megatronface

#54 Starting To Get Too Old To Hop Up, But She’s Still Cute As Ever

Had A Ruff Day? Here Are 87 Photos Of Cute Old Dogs To Make It Better

Image source: troberts8308

#55 Just Let Me Snooze!

Had A Ruff Day? Here Are 87 Photos Of Cute Old Dogs To Make It Better

Image source: paws_with_polly

#56 Zen Attitude

Had A Ruff Day? Here Are 87 Photos Of Cute Old Dogs To Make It Better

Image source: pacha.the.pom

#57 It’s Only The Morning But So Far It’s Been One Of The Bestest Mornings Ever!!!

Had A Ruff Day? Here Are 87 Photos Of Cute Old Dogs To Make It Better

Image source: goldieandbear4everunchained

#58 14 Years Young. A Little Older, A Little Wiser But Still A Puppy At Heart, Say Hi To Sevo

Had A Ruff Day? Here Are 87 Photos Of Cute Old Dogs To Make It Better

Image source: vahep

#59 Enjoyed Some Sun, Even Breakfast Outside

Had A Ruff Day? Here Are 87 Photos Of Cute Old Dogs To Make It Better

Image source: matka84

#60 I Just Love Working With The Oldies, They’re So Sweet!

Had A Ruff Day? Here Are 87 Photos Of Cute Old Dogs To Make It Better

Image source: jaies_professionaldoggrooming

#61 Just Surfing The Web For A Side Hustle

Had A Ruff Day? Here Are 87 Photos Of Cute Old Dogs To Make It Better

Image source: thematurebordercollie

#62 12 Today! Here’s To A Day Of Lying Around

Had A Ruff Day? Here Are 87 Photos Of Cute Old Dogs To Make It Better

Image source: tulip_willow_lenny

#63 Today Was This Little Lady’s 15th Birthday! Of Course We Celebrated With A Whole Bunch Of Packages

Had A Ruff Day? Here Are 87 Photos Of Cute Old Dogs To Make It Better

Image source: tantulsa

#64 I Took Him To The Park. He Started Eating Sand, So I Had To Take Him In

Had A Ruff Day? Here Are 87 Photos Of Cute Old Dogs To Make It Better

Image source: i_hushi

#65 Gotten Older But No Less Cute

Had A Ruff Day? Here Are 87 Photos Of Cute Old Dogs To Make It Better

Image source: lucythewonk

#66 My 12 Year Old Wants To Remind You That Adopted Older Dogs Will Be Forever Grateful

Had A Ruff Day? Here Are 87 Photos Of Cute Old Dogs To Make It Better

Image source: NickSkye

#67 Recovering From The Trauma Of Having A Good Brushing

Had A Ruff Day? Here Are 87 Photos Of Cute Old Dogs To Make It Better

Image source: risarynn

#68 What’s Brown And Sticky?

Had A Ruff Day? Here Are 87 Photos Of Cute Old Dogs To Make It Better

Image source: alaska_duke

#69 Slackin’

Had A Ruff Day? Here Are 87 Photos Of Cute Old Dogs To Make It Better

Image source: bethcolvin

#70 My Favourite Balcony

Had A Ruff Day? Here Are 87 Photos Of Cute Old Dogs To Make It Better

Image source: ichi_ichigo_

#71 On Monday I Turned 10, I Had A Pawty

Had A Ruff Day? Here Are 87 Photos Of Cute Old Dogs To Make It Better

Image source: bella_theddog

#72 This Is Fluffy

Had A Ruff Day? Here Are 87 Photos Of Cute Old Dogs To Make It Better

Image source: OrganizationKey5567

#73 13 Year Old Penelope When She Hopes You’ll Share Your McDonald’s

Had A Ruff Day? Here Are 87 Photos Of Cute Old Dogs To Make It Better

Image source: IntroductionNormal70

#74 My Dog Named Griffin. He Is An 8-Year-Old Mix Of A Terrier And A Spaniel

Had A Ruff Day? Here Are 87 Photos Of Cute Old Dogs To Make It Better

Image source: sxxphhixx

#75 The Most Wholesome Little Old Rescue Dog Around

Had A Ruff Day? Here Are 87 Photos Of Cute Old Dogs To Make It Better

Image source: MrPuckett

#76 Here’s My 14 Year Old Schnauzer! She Used To Be A Salt N Pepper Color But Became This Beautiful Silver In Her Older Days

Had A Ruff Day? Here Are 87 Photos Of Cute Old Dogs To Make It Better

Image source: boipoi78

#77 Might Have Lost My Ears In The Wild Today

Had A Ruff Day? Here Are 87 Photos Of Cute Old Dogs To Make It Better

Image source: bagelthegrey

#78 My Humans Are Obsessed With Me

Had A Ruff Day? Here Are 87 Photos Of Cute Old Dogs To Make It Better

Image source: rocky_the_puggle_2007

#79 That Face When I Get My Pup Cup (You Can See My Pup Cup Beard)

Had A Ruff Day? Here Are 87 Photos Of Cute Old Dogs To Make It Better

Image source: bearerofbearnews

#80 The Cold Wind Was Howling, But I Went For A Walk In A Good Mood

Had A Ruff Day? Here Are 87 Photos Of Cute Old Dogs To Make It Better

Image source: yuki0402k

#81 Lookin Quite Dapper For A 10 Year Old Dog! His Name Is Kasper!

Had A Ruff Day? Here Are 87 Photos Of Cute Old Dogs To Make It Better

Image source: Sabino345

#82 Momma-Bear

Had A Ruff Day? Here Are 87 Photos Of Cute Old Dogs To Make It Better

Image source: wilderlandrescue

#83 A Walk That Depends On The Condition Of The Pack!

Had A Ruff Day? Here Are 87 Photos Of Cute Old Dogs To Make It Better

Image source: beaglemungci

#84 The Long Weekend Is In Sight!

Had A Ruff Day? Here Are 87 Photos Of Cute Old Dogs To Make It Better

Image source: paddymurphydog

#85 Mummy’s Still Poorly But I’m Giving My Best Cute And Silly Faces To Make Her Smile

Had A Ruff Day? Here Are 87 Photos Of Cute Old Dogs To Make It Better

Image source: boriss_thebichon

#86 Today Belle Turns 10 Yrs Old!!

Had A Ruff Day? Here Are 87 Photos Of Cute Old Dogs To Make It Better

Image source: nightspets

#87 I Heard We Were Sharing Senior Dogs. Meet 14 Year Old Stella The Schnoodle!

Had A Ruff Day? Here Are 87 Photos Of Cute Old Dogs To Make It Better

Image source: DeerBoyDiary

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
Everything You Need to Know about Cote De Pablo’s New Show “MIA”
3 min read
Oct, 25, 2018
Vintage Japanese Jewelry From Polymer Clay
3 min read
Nov, 13, 2025
40 Mesmerizing Wildlife Photos From Around The Globe By Daniel Rosengren
3 min read
Sep, 18, 2025
28 Pics Of First Day Of School Vs Last Day Of School
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2025
Hey Pandas, Got Any Advice For A Girl About To Go To Junior High? (Closed)
3 min read
Nov, 15, 2025
Customer Gets So Upset Over Waiter Wearing A ‘Don’t Be Racist’ T-Shirt That He Leaves A Negative Review, And Now Everyone Is Trolling Him
3 min read
Nov, 14, 2025
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.