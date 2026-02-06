59 Funny And Relatable Memes For Science Fiction Nerds

by

Using the internet and then, later, internet culture used to be a rather nerdy thing. But ever since the introduction of the smartphone, where the internet wasn’t something that dwelled in your living room desktop computer, it’s been thoroughly more mainstream.

We’ve gathered some of the best sci-fi memes out there to keep your inner nerd entertained as you look at memes while you should be working. So settle in, prepare to jump to light speed as your day disappears before your eyes, upvote your favorites and share your own thoughts in the comments section down below.

#1 Release The Files

59 Funny And Relatable Memes For Science Fiction Nerds

Image source: r/SciFiMemes

#2 Insane Film 🍿

59 Funny And Relatable Memes For Science Fiction Nerds

Image source: Amavin-Adump

#3 Maybe We’ll Get There…maybe…🤔

59 Funny And Relatable Memes For Science Fiction Nerds

Image source: TensionSame3568

Twenty years ago, being a “sci-fi nerd” was a bit like being a member of a secret society, except the password was “Klingon” and the secret handshake involved a D20. In the early 2000s, nerd culture was still largely a subculture of the basement, a place where people went to escape a world that didn’t quite understand why you’d spend three months building a life-sized model.

But somewhere between the release of the first iPhone and the final snap of Thanos’s fingers, the walls of the basement came down. What used to be a niche identity has blossomed into a global monoculture, turning the “fringe” into the “front row.”

#4 Code Clearance

59 Funny And Relatable Memes For Science Fiction Nerds

Image source: r/SciFiMemes

#5 Oopsy

59 Funny And Relatable Memes For Science Fiction Nerds

Image source: r/SciFiMemes

#6 Superman

59 Funny And Relatable Memes For Science Fiction Nerds

Image source: r/SciFiMemes

The most obvious shift is the “Mainstream-ification” of nerdiness. Back in 2006, telling someone you were excited about an Iron Man movie might have elicited a confused “Is that a heavy metal cover band?” Today, the Marvel Cinematic Universe is less of a hobby and more of a foundational pillar of modern cinema.

#7 Happens A Lot

59 Funny And Relatable Memes For Science Fiction Nerds

Image source: r/SciFiMemes

#8 No Ice-Cream

59 Funny And Relatable Memes For Science Fiction Nerds

Image source: r/SciFiMemes

#9 Dinosaurs

59 Funny And Relatable Memes For Science Fiction Nerds

Image source: r/SciFiMemes

Science fiction has transitioned from “that weird stuff with the silver jumpsuits” to the primary language of blockbuster entertainment. Shows like Black Mirror and The Expanse have proven that sci-fi can be prestige television, tackling ethics and surveillance with a sophistication that would make even the sternest English professor trade their tweed for a Starfleet uniform. This shift hasn’t just changed what we watch, it has changed who we are. In the 2020s, having a passing knowledge of the Multiverse is as socially mandatory as knowing how to use a microwave.

#10 Template

59 Funny And Relatable Memes For Science Fiction Nerds

Image source: Allways_a_Misspell

#11 Which One?

59 Funny And Relatable Memes For Science Fiction Nerds

Image source: @matttomic

#12 Sci Fi Horror By @badspacecomics

59 Funny And Relatable Memes For Science Fiction Nerds

Image source: Soulless_conner

Technology, of course, acted as the great accelerator. The rise of the internet transformed fandom from isolated clusters of pen pals into a hyper-connected, 24/7 digital town square. In the mid-2000s, if you wanted to debate whether Han Solo shot first, you had to find a specific message board with a background color that hurt your eyes.

#13 A Legend Meets A Legend

59 Funny And Relatable Memes For Science Fiction Nerds

Image source: TensionSame3568

#14 Futuristic Movie Timeline

59 Funny And Relatable Memes For Science Fiction Nerds

Image source: ReddyReddy7

#15 Well, This Would Explain A Lot!…😂

59 Funny And Relatable Memes For Science Fiction Nerds

Image source: TensionSame3568

Now, you can scream into the void of social media and have ten thousand people scream back in real-time. This connectivity has democratized the culture, allowing for a massive influx of diverse voices and creative expressions like cosplay, which has evolved from a “dressing up in the garage” hobby into a high-fashion art form.

#16 Oops Wrong Number

59 Funny And Relatable Memes For Science Fiction Nerds

Image source: r/SciFiMemes

#17 Buoyancy

59 Funny And Relatable Memes For Science Fiction Nerds

Image source: r/SciFiMemes

#18 Star Trek

59 Funny And Relatable Memes For Science Fiction Nerds

Image source: r/SciFiMemes

However, this “normie-ization” has been a double-edged sword for some old-school enthusiasts. When everyone is a nerd, the “kindred spirit” feeling of finding another fan in the wild is replaced by the realization that your grandmother now knows what a “variant timeline” is.

#19 Gen Z vs. Millenial

59 Funny And Relatable Memes For Science Fiction Nerds

Image source: r/SciFiMemes

#20 One Beer

59 Funny And Relatable Memes For Science Fiction Nerds

Image source: r/SciFiMemes

#21 Those Hands

59 Funny And Relatable Memes For Science Fiction Nerds

Image source: reddit.com

The nature of our sci-fi stories has also matured alongside our hardware. We’ve moved away from the optimistic “space-opera-as-escapism” of the past toward more grounded, socially reflective narratives. Modern sci-fi frequently grapples with the climate crisis, AI ethics, and the loneliness of the digital age.

#22 Mid 80’s

59 Funny And Relatable Memes For Science Fiction Nerds

Image source: r/SciFiMemes

#23 We’re All Tired

59 Funny And Relatable Memes For Science Fiction Nerds

Image source: r/SciFiMemes

#24 Overthinker’s Life

59 Funny And Relatable Memes For Science Fiction Nerds

Image source: r/SciFiMemes

We aren’t just looking at the stars, we’re looking at our screens and wondering if we’re already living in the dystopia we used to read about in paperbacks. The humor has changed, too, it’s more self-aware and meta. We’ve gone from laughing at the guy in the Spock ears to laughing with him because, let’s be honest, we’re all wearing the ears now.

#25 Future Is Now

59 Funny And Relatable Memes For Science Fiction Nerds

Image source: r/SciFiMemes

#26 Every Single Day

59 Funny And Relatable Memes For Science Fiction Nerds

Image source: r/SciFiMemes

#27 Love

59 Funny And Relatable Memes For Science Fiction Nerds

Image source: r/SciFiMemes

Ultimately, nerd culture has traded its exclusivity for influence. While some miss the days when being a fan felt like a private rebellion, the current era offers something better: a world where imagination is a shared currency.

#28 Bye

59 Funny And Relatable Memes For Science Fiction Nerds

Image source: r/SciFiMemes

#29 Take Me To This Restaurant

59 Funny And Relatable Memes For Science Fiction Nerds

Image source: r/SciFiMemes

#30 Representative!

59 Funny And Relatable Memes For Science Fiction Nerds

Image source: r/SciFiMemes

Whether you’re a hardcore collector or someone who just thinks Baby Yoda is cute, sci-fi has become our collective mythology. It’s a fun, slightly chaotic, and incredibly loud evolution that proves one thing: the geeks didn’t just inherit the earth, they built a better, more interesting version of it.

#31 The Struggle Is Real

59 Funny And Relatable Memes For Science Fiction Nerds

Image source: r/SciFiMemes

#32 Meme Archive

59 Funny And Relatable Memes For Science Fiction Nerds

Image source: r/SciFiMemes

#33 Reading Hyperion For The First Time. This Is Where I Book Marked And Stopped For The Day

59 Funny And Relatable Memes For Science Fiction Nerds

Image source: one_fishBoneFish

#34 Ender’s Trek

59 Funny And Relatable Memes For Science Fiction Nerds

Image source: JohnZerne

#35 Uh Oh

59 Funny And Relatable Memes For Science Fiction Nerds

Image source: freedude232

#36 Orville vs. Star Trek Discovery

59 Funny And Relatable Memes For Science Fiction Nerds

Image source: Samueleleach2001

#37 Based Mollari

59 Funny And Relatable Memes For Science Fiction Nerds

Image source: reddit.com

#38 Bingo!!!

59 Funny And Relatable Memes For Science Fiction Nerds

Image source: BADonkadonkhonk

#39 Virgin Martians vs. Chad Hms Thunderchild

59 Funny And Relatable Memes For Science Fiction Nerds

Image source: ScyllaIV

#40 My Dilema Between Hard Sci-Fi And Over The Top Sci-Fi With Planet Busting Super-Weapons, Meme By @daunithology

59 Funny And Relatable Memes For Science Fiction Nerds

Image source: Nerdcuddles

#41 A Foundation Meme

59 Funny And Relatable Memes For Science Fiction Nerds

Image source: Daneel_Trollivaw

#42 Oc No Doubt This Could Be The Lyrics

59 Funny And Relatable Memes For Science Fiction Nerds

Image source: parenthetical_phrase

#43 Who In A Sci-Fi Movie Wasn’t The Lead, But Stole Every Scene They Were In?

59 Funny And Relatable Memes For Science Fiction Nerds

Image source: CreepyYogurtcloset39

#44 What’s The Most Absurd Thing You’ve Ever Seen In A Sci-Fi Movie Or Show?

59 Funny And Relatable Memes For Science Fiction Nerds

Image source: TheNastyRepublic

#45 When I’m Enjoying Relatively Grounded Sci-Fi And Then They Introduce Some Psychic Bs

59 Funny And Relatable Memes For Science Fiction Nerds

Image source: -Badger3-

#46 What Are The Chances Of This Actually Happening?

59 Funny And Relatable Memes For Science Fiction Nerds

Image source: Toolsmith_Tim

#47 The Legend Will Live On…😊

59 Funny And Relatable Memes For Science Fiction Nerds

Image source: TensionSame3568

#48 Every Time Sci-Fi Writers Try To Make A Point About Communism:

59 Funny And Relatable Memes For Science Fiction Nerds

Image source: Holiday-Caregiver-64

#49 The Perfect Host Doesn’t Exi…

59 Funny And Relatable Memes For Science Fiction Nerds

Image source: Amavin-Adump

#50 Beginning My Annual Viewing Of The Best Sci Fi Show Ever Made

59 Funny And Relatable Memes For Science Fiction Nerds

Image source: samseestheworld

#51 Great Sci-Fi Touches A Chord. Saw Dune In Theaters With My Son And It Moved Me. [oc]

59 Funny And Relatable Memes For Science Fiction Nerds

Image source: Benny-Gesserit

#52 Just Got My Tattoo Inspired By One Of The Best Scifi Movie Ever

59 Funny And Relatable Memes For Science Fiction Nerds

Image source: jfvillain

#53 Time Has Treated The Cast Of St:tng Very Well…😂

59 Funny And Relatable Memes For Science Fiction Nerds

Image source: TensionSame3568

#54 Well, I Think Gasoline Would Taste Better Than J&b!…😂

59 Funny And Relatable Memes For Science Fiction Nerds

Image source: TensionSame3568

#55 Marty Said It Best…😉

59 Funny And Relatable Memes For Science Fiction Nerds

Image source: TensionSame3568

#56 Sci Fi V. Fantasy

59 Funny And Relatable Memes For Science Fiction Nerds

Image source: davster39

#57 Still Waiting. (Picard)

59 Funny And Relatable Memes For Science Fiction Nerds

Image source: JohnZerne

#58 “Only The Avatar Could Unite The Four Elements”

59 Funny And Relatable Memes For Science Fiction Nerds

Image source: reddit.com

#59 If You Don’t Have A Picture, Can You At Least Give Me A Thousand Words?

59 Funny And Relatable Memes For Science Fiction Nerds

Image source: 299792458human

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
Life Of Triplets: I Document The Joys Of Raising My Six Kids
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2025
Hey Pandas, What Is Your Favorite Mobile Game?
3 min read
Nov, 15, 2025
‘Bill The Handyman’ Tinder Profile Is Epic And Someone Posted The Hilarious Message Exchange They Had
3 min read
Dec, 12, 2025
Artist Redesigns One Movie Poster A Day For 365 Days, And They’re Better Than Original
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2025
The 30 Mile Zone that Explains Why Hollywood Exists
3 min read
Dec, 5, 2017
I ‘Paint’ Photorealistic Portraits With My Sewing Machine
3 min read
Nov, 14, 2025