30 Fascinating People, Places, And Events Captured In These Rarely Seen Historical Photographs

History is often stereotypically presented as a dull subject (though many of you, alongside myself, may disagree vehemently). But what really brings those obscure dates and names to life are photos showing us what people like you and I might have looked like back then, and that’s exactly what the Historical Pictures and Old Memories group on Facebook does.
There’s so much to wonder about as we scroll through these photos. What were these people like? What were their daily joys and their daily challenges like? What might they think of the joys and challenges we face today? If we lived at the same time as they did, do you think you might have been friends?
One recent digital trend that we are lucky to enjoy for some of the photos on this list is digital colorization and restoration, but more on that in a bit.
#1 Nellie Brown, An African-American Cowgirl, C.1880s
#2 A Native American, Belonging To The Ojibwe People, Spear Fishing In A Lake Somewhere In Minnesota, United States. Photograph Taken In 1908
#3 Formal Portraits Rarely Featured Smiles, But They Can Be Found In Photographs Of Daily Life During This Period
#4 A Young Kiowa (Kiawah) Woman In Native Dress
#5 Anne Frank At School
#6 Charlie Chaplin Was Ahead Of His Time, 1922. This Is One Of The Earlier Distracted Boyfriend Situations On Film
#7 Whirling Horse, A Sioux Native American Man. Photographed By Gertrude Käsebier, C.1900
#8 A Man In Traditional Dress In Kestri, Greece, 1912
#9 Damascus Gate, One Of The Main Gates Of The Old City Of Jerusalem. Ottoman Empire, 1890
#10 Bell Labs Experimental Video Phone 1960s
#11 Bruce Lee Teaching His Son, Brandon, Martial Arts At An Early Age. 1960s
#12 Albert Einstein Posing For A Photograph In Zurich, Switzerland At The Age Of 24 In 1903
#13 A Family Plays On A Unique Four Person Homemade Swing In Finland, 1954
#14 Actress Miss Gabrielle Ray, Circa 1900
#15 A Baby Learning How To Walk In A Wicker Frame As Mom Does Laundry. 1910s
#16 Star Wars Cast Out Of Costumes: Harrison Ford (Han Solo), David Prowse (Darth Vader), Peter Mayhew (Chewbacca), Carrie Fisher (Princess Leia), Mark Hamill (Luke Skywalker) And Kenny Baker (R2-D2). 1977
#17 Ernest Hemingway On The Steps Of His Cuban Estate Finca Vigia, Nuzzling One Of His Beloved Polydactyl Cats; San Francisco De Paula, Circa 1954
#18 Scientists Studying Moon Phases On Models In Preparation For Us Manned Flight To Moon, 1962
#19 A Young Family In Martin Place, Sydney – Australia, (1950s)
#20 4.5 Megabytes Of Data In 62,500 Punched Cards, 1955
#21 1948 – Scottish Ballerina Moira Shearer Plays Dancer Victoria Page In The Classic Film ‘The Red Shoes’
#22 In The Victorian Era, The Woman’s Hair Was Considered An Important Part Of Her Appearance And It Marked Her Status And Her Femininity
Women in that era were often expected to grow their hair to great lengths, and it was common knowledge that a woman’s crowning glory was her hair.
#23 Participants In The Miss Beautiful Eyes Beauty Pageant, Paris, 1930
#24 A 1936 Drought Refugee From Polk, Missouri, Awaiting The Opening Of Orange Picking Season In Porterville, California
#25 A Man Selling Brooms And Baskets. Japan, 1890-1896
#26 A Group Of Breaker Boys At The Woodward Coal Mines In Kingston, Pennsylvania, Pose For A Photograph. Photograph Taken In C. 1900
#27 Lisa Fonssagrives At The Eiffel Tower, 1939
#28 Digging Graves As A Hobby (1916)
#29 Police Officer, Germany, 1925
#30 Algeria Algeria 🇩🇿 1940_1960 Muslim Couple And European Couple Two Stories Civilization Religion But One Country
