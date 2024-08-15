Ariana Madix Discusses Friendship with Scheana Shay and Legal Drama with Tom Sandoval

The Current State of Ariana Madix and Scheana Shay’s Friendship
Fans of Vanderpump Rules have been curious about the status of Ariana Madix and Scheana Shay’s friendship following the explosive Season 11 reunion. Appearing on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, Madix provided some insights into their relationship.
Host Andy Cohen asked if Madix’s and Shay’s friendship had taken a hit after the reunion, to which Madix admitted:
Yes, but there’s a lot of love there, and I think that will always be there. She also expressed her happiness for Shay’s recent achievement:
I’m really happy she just won an award for talking about her postpartum OCD and I thought that was like really, really lovely.
Scheana shared additional perspectives during a March 2023 interview, mentioning how her husband, Brock Davies, has also influenced their family dynamics.
Brock isn’t always there because he’s with the baby…he’s just home being an amazing dad.
Scheana’s Season 11 Journey
The midseason trailer raised concerns for fans about Scheana Shay’s marriage. Throughout Season 11, she navigated maintaining her friendship with Madix while trying to mend relations with Tom Sandoval. This season documented challenges for many of the cast members.
During the reunion, tensions were high when Ariana reacted to comments made by Scheana’s husband. Brock Davies claimed that Sandoval was being a better friend to Ariana than she was, prompting Madix to admit:
When I am going through things, I isolate as well and that is my fault. Scheana defended Ariana but noted their growing distance over time:
She’s busier than she’s ever been…I did feel distance.
Ariana Reacts to Lawsuit Drama
The drama continued when Tom Sandoval filed a lawsuit against Ariana in March 2023. According to TMZ, Sandoval alleged that Madix accessed his phone without permission and spread explicit videos of Rachel Leviss. Though Sandoval later retracted the lawsuit and fired his attorney, it caused significant distress.
Ariana addressed this during her appearance on Watch What Happens Live. When asked about the lawsuit, she simply shrugged off Sandoval’s claim that he didn’t mean to sue:
You must have been quite furious, Cohen pressed. Ariana replied,
It was a really bad day.
