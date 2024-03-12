5 Fast & Furious Stunts That Defy Death & Logic

Introducing the Fast & Furious Franchise’s Gravity-Defying Antics

When it comes to the Fast & Furious franchise, we’re not exactly in it for a physics lecture. These films have cornered the market on stunts that would make even Evel Knievel do a double-take. Sure, they’re as plausible as my chances of winning an Oscar, but who’s complaining? They’re the cinematic equivalent of a deep-fried candy bar—terrible for you, but oh so good.

Tank You Very Much for the Destruction Fast & Furious 6

Remember that time in Fast & Furious 6 when a tank rolled over cars on the highway like it was crushing empty soda cans? Yeah, me too. 5 Fast &#038; Furious Stunts That Defy Death &#038; Logic According to Dennis McCarthy, director Justin Lin is not a fan of CGI and prefers the real deal. He likes to use as little CG as possible, McCarthy said. Well, it shows because that scene had all the subtlety of a sledgehammer at a glassblowing workshop. And let’s not forget our heroes dodging death like they’ve got cheat codes enabled.

The Great Safe Adventure of Fast Five

In Fast Five, Dom and Brian turn Rio de Janeiro into their personal pinball machine with a bank vault attached to their cars. 5 Fast &#038; Furious Stunts That Defy Death &#038; Logic Jack Gill, the stunt coordinator, might as well have been a magician with how they pulled off this heist. I mean, two Dodge Chargers towing a vault that’s empty, but still real and very heavy, through city streets without turning into scrap metal? That’s some Houdini-level escapology right there.

Furious 7 Takes a Leap of Faith…Between Skyscrapers

The Furious 7 skyscraper jump is what happens when someone in the storyboard meeting says ‘hold my beer’ and nobody stops them. 5 Fast &#038; Furious Stunts That Defy Death &#038; Logic The characters launch a car between buildings in Abu Dhabi like it’s no big deal. I can’t decide what’s more impressive: the fact that they thought this was a good idea or that they actually made us believe it could happen. Then it raises the bar with this incredible skyscraper jump scene, someone probably said, and raise the bar they did—right into the stratosphere.

Ice Ice Baby Submarine Chase in The Fate of the Furious

If you ever wondered if a submarine can play tag with sports cars on ice, look no further than The Fate of the Furious. 5 Fast &#038; Furious Stunts That Defy Death &#038; Logic This chase had cars speeding across ice that apparently has the same structural integrity as concrete. I’m not sure what’s more unbelievable: that or Tej’s tank-like Ripsaw not sinking into oblivion along with Roman’s Lamborghini.

Cars Can Fly? Fast & Furious 7 Thinks So

In Fast & Furious 7, cars don’t just drive—they soar through the skies with parachutes. 5 Fast &#038; Furious Stunts That Defy Death &#038; Logic The crew drops their rides out of a plane like it’s an everyday errand—because who needs runways? Stunt coordinator Jack Gill had his team grab onto the car…so that its first initial drop…you’re with it, which is basically saying ‘just hug it out with gravity.’

The Unstoppable Force of Outrageousness

The Fast & Furious series doesn’t just defy death and logic; it laughs in their faces while doing donuts around them. These stunts are so outlandish, they’re practically an art form. And let’s be honest, we’re already buckled up for whatever insane action set piece they throw at us next—because in this universe, anything is possible.

