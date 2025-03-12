8 Actresses Who Would Make a Perfect Bond Girl

An enchanting Bond girl is one of the staple features in a James Bond movie, video game, or novel. As such, every James Bond film has that female character who plays a significant role in the storyline. She can be a love interest, an adversary, a partner on a mission, or even a damsel in distress. Overall, the importance of this female character in the iconic franchise cannot be overlooked, making the quest for the next Bond girl an important one.
Many actresses have raised the bar high with their depiction of the Bond girl character in the franchise. Ursula Andress set the pace as the first recognized Bond girl when she portrayed Honey Ryder in Dr. No (1962). Subsequently, several talented actresses have played the role over the years, including Academy Award winner Michelle Yeoh (Tomorrow Never Dies), Eva Green (Casino Royale), and Léa Seydoux (Spectre, No Time to Die). As the franchise evolves to the next era, here are noteworthy suggestions for the perfect Bond girl casting.
1. Priyanka Chopra
Priyanka Chopra has all the trappings of a perfect femme fatale for a Bond film. The former beauty queen (Miss World 2000) is a seasoned Indian actress with an excellent track record in the spy and action film genres. In her early career days, she set a Guinness World record for being the first actress to portray 12 characters in a film (What’s Your Raashee?). Chopra plays Nadia Sinh on Citadel alongside Richard Madden (Mason Kane). As a Bond girl, Chopra will bring charm and depth to the role like never before.
2. Anya Taylor-Joy
With her espionage skills on full display in The Gorge, Anya Taylor-Joy validates claims that she would make the perfect Bond girl. She is also a wonder to behold in George Miller‘s 2024 post-apocalyptic action film Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga. Taylor-Joy has the knack for playing both tough and soft characters flawlessly, a perfect combo for a Bond girl.
3. Gal Gadot
Another espionage queen to the rescue, Gal Gadot may look delicate like an eggshell but turns into a tough cookie in an instant. The former Israeli beauty queen completed a two-year service in the Israeli Defense Forces before launching her acting career. Galdot gained international recognition for her portrayal of DC Comics’ Wonder Woman in various films. She is also recognized for such movies as Red Notice (2021), Heart of Stone (2023), and the Fast & Furious franchise.
4. Emily Blunt
A strong contender on the list, Emily Blunt has proven her mettle as a versatile performer with several accolades to show for it. She is known for her thrilling performances in movies such as The Devil Wears Prada (2006), Edge of Tomorrow (2014), A Quiet Place (2018 & 2020), Oppenheimer (2023), and The Fall Guy (2024). Given her reputable international status, Blunt is the perfect potential Bond girl fans would love to see in the franchise.
5. Florence Pugh
Florence Pugh has played an array of versatile roles in the action genre to earn her place on the list of actresses who would make a perfect Bond girl. The English actress joined the Marvel Cinematic Universe in 2021, portraying Yelena Belova in Black Widow, and will reprise the role in the 2025 projects Marvel Zombies and Thunderbolts. Her incredible talent has earned nominations for an Academy Award and two BAFTAs.
6. Naomi Scott
With an array of talents, Naomi Scott stands out as a major contender on this list. In addition to being a talented singer, and dancer, Scott holds a black belt in karate. These exceptional skills serve as a booster to her thriving career. Born to an English father and an Indian mother, Scott’s unique features due to her bi-racial background also give her an edge. Her acting profile boasts outstanding performances in movies such as Power Rangers (2017) and Charlie’s Angels (2019).
7. Vanessa Kirby
With acclaimed performances across diverse genres, Vanessa Kirby has endeared herself to audiences worldwide. She has the charisma of a princess as seen in The Crown television series and flawlessly transitions into a thrilling femme fatale in the Mission Impossible film series. The award-winning English actress is an asset franchise fans will love as a Bond girl.
8. Nathalie Emmanuel
Nathalie Emmanuel is no stranger to the action genre. She gained popularity for her depiction of Missandei on HBO’s Game of Thrones and has gone on to solidify her versatility with roles in different genres. Her thriving career boasts appearances in action movies such as Army of Thieves (2021), The Killer (2024), and the Fast & Furious film series. Check out this ranking of all Pierce Brosnan James Bond movies.
