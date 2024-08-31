Who Were the Original Power Rangers?

With their screen debut in 1993, the Original Power Rangers created a franchise that has spanned over three decades. Although the superhero genre had already gained traction by the early 90s, thanks in no small part to the success of Christopher Reeves’ Superman films, the Power Rangers superhero team were an instant hit. The Power Rangers first appeared in the TV series Mighty Morphin Power Rangers.
Created by Haim Saban and Shuki Levy, Mighty Morphin Power Rangers was adapted from Toei Company’s Super Sentai franchise. The original 3 seasons, which aired from August 28, 1993, to November 27, 1995, were nothing short of Morphomenal! Going down memory lane, it’s morphin’ time! These were the original Power Rangers superheroes.
Austin St. John as Jason Lee Scott (Red Ranger)
Actor Austin St. John played the original Red Ranger, Jason Lee Scott. Scott was the team leader, and his main weapon was the Power Sword. He also uses a blaster, which converts into a blade. Jason Lee Scott also piloted the Tyrannosaurus Dinozord. Of all the Dinozords, the Red Ranger’s Tyrannosaurus Dinozord is the only bipedal and can perform a melee.
Jason Lee Scott also controlled the Red Dragon Thunderzord. Actor Austin St. John was a month shy of his nineteenth birthday when the Mighty Morphin Power Rangers series was released in 1993. Interestingly, the Mighty Morphin Power Rangers was St. John’s acting debut. Although he continued his career as an actor, portraying Jason Lee Scott and being the original Red Ranger has been his career’s most popular role.
David Yost as Billy Cranston (Blue Ranger)
David Yost portrayed Billy Cranston, the original Blue Ranger. Of all the original Power Rangers cast, David Yost was the longest-lasting cast member. He wielded the Dino Megazord in Jason Lee Scott’s absence. The original Blue Ranger’s main weapon was the Power Lance, which could split into two.
The Blue Ranger also had a blaster that transformed into a blade. As the Blue Ranger, Billy Cranston commanded the Unicorn Thunderzord, Triceratops Dinozord, Wolf Ninjazord, and the wolf-headed Blue Shogunzord. Much of David Yost’s acting career centered around his portrayal of Billy Cranston and the Blue Ranger. However, he has also had a successful career as a television producer.
Walter Emanuel Jones as Zack Taylor (Black Ranger)
American actor, martial artist, singer, and dancer Walter Emanuel Jones played the original Black Ranger as Zack Taylor. Jones was the only black actor in the squad. The original Black Ranger wielded the Power Axe. As Black Ranger, Zack Taylor controlled the Lion Thunderzord and Mastodon Dinozord. When in battle mode, the Black Ranger pilots the Dragonzord.
The Black Ranger’s secondary weapons were a holstered blaster that could transform into a blade and turn his Power Axe into a shotgun-like blaster. Although Mighty Morphin Power Rangers was his first major project, it wasn’t his first project. Walter Emanuel Jones made a minor appearance in Beverly Hills, 90210 in 1990 and made his film debut in an uncredited role in the 1992 White Men Can’t Jump. He also appeared as a customer for a barber in the 1992 Malcolm X.
Thuy Trang as Trini Kwan (Yellow Ranger)
Vietnamese-born actress Thuy Trang was cast as one of the original Power Rangers, portraying Trini Kwan, the original Yellow Ranger. Trang’s Trini Kwan was the only Asian character among the Power Rangers superhero team. The Yellow Ranger’s main weapon was the Power Daggers. She also had a blaster that could transform into a blade. The original Yellow Ranger piloted the Saber-Tooth Tiger Dinozord and the Griffin Thunderzord.
Thuy Trang beat about 500 other actresses to land the role of Trini Kwan. Trang reportedly suffered several injuries on set because she performed many of her character’s stunts. Like St. John and Jones, Thuy Trang left in the middle of season 2 over salary and contractual dispute. Thuy Trang died from injuries sustained in a car crash on September 3, 2001.
Amy Jo Johnson as Kimberly Hart (Pink Ranger)
Kimberly Hart was one of the original Power Rangers, the first Pink Ranger, and the first Pink Ninja Ranger. As the Pink Ranger, Hart’s main weapon was the Power Bow. Like her other teammates, the Pink Ranger also possessed a blaster that transforms into a blade. She piloted the Pterodactyl Dinozord, the Crane Ninjazord, and the Firebird Thunderzord.
American-Canadian actress Amy Jo Johnson portrayed Kimberly Hart as one of the original Power Rangers. Mighty Morphin Power Rangers was Amy Jo Johnson’s screen debut and breakthrough role. Of all five of the original Power Rangers cast members, Johnson has had the most success and expansion in her acting career.
Jason David Frank as Thomas “Tommy” Oliver (Green Ranger & White Ranger)
Thomas “Tommy” Oliver wasn’t initially part of the five original Power Rangers. However, he was introduced as an antagonist to the original Power Rangers while under Rita Repulsa’s spell. After almost defeating them, Tommy aligned himself to the original Power Rangers. Tommy’s Green Ranger didn’t have a blade blaster, but his main weapon was the Dragon Dagger or Dragon Flute. In season 2, after losing his powers in season 1, Tommy is reunited with the original Power Rangers but as a White Ranger.
Tommy’s given his powers back by the Light of Goodness. Tommy piloted the Dragon Zord as a Green Ranger. However, as a White Ranger, he controlled the White tiger, the bird-like White Shogunzord, and Zord the Falcon Zord. Actor Jason David Frank portrayed Tommy and the Green and White Rangers. Jason David Frank died from suicide on November 19, 2022, in a hotel room in Houston, Texas. Although the original Power Rangers reunited for their 30th anniversary in 2023, Amy Jo Johnson has had the most notable roles of her career.
Follow Us