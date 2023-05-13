Marvel’s Most Lethal Vigilante Can Make A Debut In Thunderbolts

After Avengers: Infinity War and Avemgers: Endgame, many characters left the MCU for good/ Now, Thunderbolts is coming in to fill their gaps with fan-favorite anti-heroes. One of the potential characters in Thunderbolt’s lineup is Marvel’s most lethal vigilante. Since the news was announced, speculation has been rampant about which characters will make it onto the team and which ones won’t.
Marvel then confirmed which members of the team would be part of the Thunderbolts movie. However, many of the fan-favorite characters were absent from the list. There is also a fan-favorite character viewers are hoping will make a debut in Thunderbolts since the character is now set to join the MCU. Let’s see which famous outlaw is potentially debuting in the Thunderbolts team.
The Punisher Season 2 Hinted Frank Castle’s Thunderbolts Debut
It is now confirmed that Jon Bernthal will return as The Punisher in Daredevil: Born Again. While Daredevil and The Punisher’s reunion is exciting in itself, it has boosted the idea of Frank Castle’s appearance in the Thunderbolts movie. Punisher’s future in the Thunderbolts movie could be far greater than just a single appearance. Fortunately, some fan-made theories also link the character with the Dark Avengers team.
It all starts with The Punisher season 2. The final episode of the season showed Castle receiving a job offer from the CIA. The job was about assassinating a high-profile target that the government wanted dead. Even though Frank Castle turned down the offer, it is likely that he would have had some sort of working relationship with the CIA. With the release of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, it is confirmed that the CIA’s director is Val. Considering Val’s position as the Thunderbolt’s chief selector and Castle’s pre-existing relations with the agency, it is narratively logical that The Punisher would make it to the Thunderbolts.
What’s The Future Of Frank Castle In MCU?
After Tony Stark’s death, new and exciting doors of opportunities opened for the character. The comic books had a lot planned for The Punisher, and it is clear that MCU also does. It is the comics. Nick Fury gave War Machine Model 8 to Frank Castle. If the MCU follows the footsteps of Marvel Comics, seeing an armored punisher in the Thunderbolts movie wouldn’t be a surprise.
War Machine Model 8 is an advanced suit made by Tony Stark himself. After debuting as an armored Punisher in the Thunderbolts, Castle could become the perfect rival for War Machine in the upcoming movie Armor Wars. What’s more, it remains to be seen if Frank Castle has a lengthy future in the MCU; however, imagining an armored Punisher joining the Thunderbolts is quite exciting in itself.
