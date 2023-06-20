Robert Downey Jr. Almost Made It To The Fantastic Four

In the realm of superhero films, Robert Downey Jr. has left an everlasting impact with his portrayal of Iron Man in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. However, what many fans may not know is that Downey’s journey to superhero stardom could have taken a different path. Recently Jon Favreau revealed that Downey Jr. was on the verge of being cast as a masked villain in Fantastic Four. This surprising what-if scenario had the potential to provide a fascinating glimpse into the dynamic career of this beloved actor.
Robert Downey Jr.’s natural ability to infuse humor and depth into his performances could have brought a captivating dynamic to the Fantastic Four. Although this particular opportunity slipped through his fingers, the actor made history with his performance as Marvel’s armored Avenger. Let’s uncover which potential character could have been played by Robert Downey Jr. in Fantastic Four.
Jon Favreau Considered Downey For Doctor Doom’s Role
On Iron Man’s 15th anniversary, Kevin Feige and Jon Favreau had a sit-down conversation in which the film director spilled the beans. According to Favreau, Robert Downey Jr. wasn’t considered for Iron Man only. Initially, the actor was chosen to play Marvel’s masked villain, Doctor Doom. Favreau said, “I remember you had all met with [Downey] already for like Doctor Doom or something on another project. I think he had come through on maybe Fantastic Four, so everybody sort of knew who he was.“
These words from the Iron Man creator confirmed that prior to this MCU creation, the actor was going to appear in 2005’s Fantastic Four. But somehow, the decision came to transition Downey towards his role as Iron Man. While Favreau didn’t specify how far the actor made in the casting process, he stated several times that the decision to transition worked out pretty well.
Why Didn’t RDJ’s Casting Work Out?
Even though Downey didn’t make it to the Fantastic Four, he certainly became the backbone of the MCU with his excellent performance as Iron Man. Kevin Feige considered that the tone of Iron Man became a template for upcoming MCU projects. While talking about Robert Downey Jr.’s casting, Favreau said he knew the actor had “that spark in him.” He added, “Once it was [Downey], that’s when my life got a lot easier because he understood the voice of the character. And then, one by one, people were just signing on board because now it became something interesting.”
Considering that, it is crystal clear that Favreau changed his casting decision because he believed Downey suited best for Iron Man. As a matter of fact, Favreau wasn’t the only fan of Downey’s skills as Iron Man. According to Kevin Feige, the tone discovered by Favreau and Downey in the Iron Man movie served as a template for upcoming MCU projects. Fiege Said, “And I would say to Robert, ‘We wouldn’t be in this mess if it wasn’t for you.’ Meaning, we wouldn’t have a studio if it wasn’t for him.” After Iron Man’s demise in Avengers: Endgame, It wouldn’t be wrong to say that Robert Downey Jr. has a leading role in making MCU what it is today.