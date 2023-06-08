6 Actors Who Could Play Miles Morales In The MCU

The Marvel Cinematic Universe has become a cultural phenomenon since its inception over a decade ago. With a vast and ever-expanding roster of iconic characters, the MCU has been able to capture the hearts of audiences worldwide. But as exciting as it is to see beloved heroes come to life on the silver screen, many fans have called for greater representation of underrepresented groups in superhero films. After the introduction of Miles Morales in the 2018 blocbuster, Spider-Man: Into the Spider verse, there has been a lot of chatter about who can play the character in a live-action film.
Miles Morales is an Afro-Latino Spider-Man and one of the few black Spider-Men in the expansive Spider-Verse. His presence in live-action films will be a great point for inclusivity and will be a nice crossover appearance for fans of the Spider-Verse. His appearance in an MCU film is not implausible. As the MCU continues its exploration of the Multiverse and Variants, Miles Morales will be a great introduction to the MCU which then begs the question of who could play Miles Morales in the MCU.
1. Caleb McLaughlin
Caleb McLaughlin is mostly known for his work on the Netflix series Stranger Things, which also happens to explore the subject of inter-dimensional travel. As such, he is no stranger to playing a character who traverses the waters of the multiverse. McLaughlin does a great job playing Lucas Sinclair, where he has perfected the combo of funny and action fuelled behaviour which is a staple for the MCU.
2. Miles Brown
It might be a little on the nose that Miles Brown is being considered a great fit for a role as he has the same name as the character, but if anything it could help him commit to the role. Brown, came to prominence playing one-half of the twin pair on Black-ish. His natural charm and charisma quickly placed him as one of the best characters on the show, and his impeccable talent shines through in his on-screen performances. Furthermore, Brown is also of mixed heritage just like Miles Morales, there are only so many ways that one person can be perfect for a role.
3. Myles Truitt
With Myles Truitt, we have yet another Miles, or in this case a Miles adjacent named actor, who could play Miles Morales in the MCU. It is also worth noting that the actor has played a superhero character in the course of his career, so playing Miles Morales won’t be too out of pocket for him. Truitt played Issa Williams in Black Lightening where he had powers. Truitt also has a natural screen presence and an ability to convey a range of emotions on screen, which are essential characteristics for bringing Miles Morales to life. Furthermore, he has impressive physicality, which could lend well to the physical requirements of playing Spider-Man.
4. Marquis Rodriguez
One thing that makes Marquis Rodriguez a good choice for who could play Miles Morales in the MCU is that he has prior experience in the MCU. He has a small role in Luke Cage before becoming a regular on Iron Fist where he played Darryl. Rodriguez’s experience playing this character proved that he can take on fight scenes which is a great thing if he is going to play the friendly neighbourhood superhero.
5. Shameik Moore
Who better to play Miles Morales than the actor who voices the character himself? Shameik Moore’s most notable work in film is voicing Mile Morales, a role he took up in 2018 with Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse and reprised in 2023. He is set to voice Morales again in the 2024 Beyond the Spider-Verse. Moore truly brought Miles to life and playing the live-action Morales would be a befitting role for the actor.
6. Rhenzy Feliz
Rhenzy Feliz is another actor who could play Miles Morales in the MCU and just like Rodriquez he has prior Marvel experience. Feliz plays Alex Wilder in Marvel’s Runaways. In this show, Feliz plays the leader of a group of super-powered teenagers who use their abilities against evil. His character is intelligent, resourceful, and has a strong moral compass, which is essential for playing Miles Morales. Like Miles, Alex Wilder has a strong sense of justice, and he is willing to do whatever it takes to help those in need, so playing Miles Morales should be a cake walk for him.