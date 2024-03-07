Top 5 Josh Brolin Flicks That Rocked the Box Office

1. The Universe’s Favorite Titan
Let’s kick things off with a bang, shall we? Avengers: Endgame is not just a movie; it’s the behemoth that squashed every box office record like they were grapes. Josh Brolin, as the infamous Thanos, didn’t just snap his fingers in the film; he also snapped some serious box office records. We’re talking about a monumental success with a weekend estimate of $350 million. That’s right, the first film to ever rake in $300 million on its opening weekend. And let’s not forget those Thursday night previews hauling in $60 million, more than what most films dream of in their lifetime.
But what made this film such a titan at the box office? Well, aside from being the culmination of a decade-long cinematic journey, it’s Brolin’s portrayal of Thanos that gave us an antagonist worth the build-up. His performance was the cherry on top of this record-breaking sundae.
2. The Beginning of the End
Now, if Endgame was the dessert, Avengers: Infinity War was certainly the main course that left audiences hungry for more. Brolin’s Thanos was not just a villain; he was an event. The film itself pulled a cool $257.69 million on its opening weekend, breaking previous records and leaving jaws on the floor. It even had an astounding run in China, pulling in $330.5 million, because apparently, everyone loves to see their heroes struggle.
This film set the stage for what was to come, building up anticipation like a pro and making all those standalone films look like they were just appetizers for this all-you-can-eat Marvel buffet.
3. Time-Traveling Tough Guy
Deadpool 2, oh you irreverent gem, how you managed to weave in a time-traveling cyborg and still make us care is beyond me. But here we are, and here’s Josh Brolin as Cable – gruff, tough, and with enough daddy issues to rival any soap opera star. The film was expected to hit between $130 million to $150 million on opening weekend, and it wasn’t just because of Ryan Reynolds’ spandex suit.
Brolin brought his A-game to this role, proving that he could jump from cosmic tyrant to cybernetic soldier without breaking a sweat. It seems that everything he touches turns to box office gold – or at least very profitable silver.
4. Young at Heart
Men in Black 3, remember that one? Sure you do – it’s the one where Tommy Lee Jones got de-aged into Josh Brolin. And guess what? People loved it! Despite selling fewer tickets than its predecessors (thanks inflation), it still made bank. Brolin charmed his way through this role as young Agent K, showing us that he could do nostalgia without making us cringe.
The film might not have broken any records, but it held its own at the box office – a testament to Brolin’s ability to pick roles that resonate with audiences and don’t rely solely on nostalgia glasses.
5. A Gritty Performance
Last but not least, let’s tip our hats to True Grit. This Coen Brothers’ remake brought us back to the wild west with a bang and gave us Josh Brolin as Tom Chaney – a performance as gritty as the title suggests. The film had Oscar ambitions thanks to its $35 million budget and Paramount’s high hopes.
The 2010 version may not have snagged John Wayne’s Oscar glory from ’69, but it sure did make a statement at the box office and among critics. It showed us once again that Brolin knows how to pick ’em – roles that showcase his range and pull in both critical acclaim and commercial success.
Follow Us