7 Things You Didn’t Know About Nathalie Emmanuel

Nathalie Emmanuel has her international breakthrough role in HBO’s Game of Thrones. Although cast in a minor supporting role and appearing in 38 episodes, her Missandei character became an audience favorite. Since her exit from the show, following Missandei’s execution, Nathalie Emmanuel’s profile has greatly increased.
In the last decade, Emmanuel has co-starred alongside some of Hollywood’s top acts and filmmakers. Over the years, she has shown her versatility, starring in several projects in film and television across different genres. With several upcoming projects on the small and big screens, here’s everything to know about Nathalie Emmanuel.
Nathalie Emmanuel is British and Biracial
Nathalie Emmanuel’s father is half-Saint Lucian and half-English. Her mother, Debbie Emmanuel, is Dominican. The actress was born in Southend-on-Sea, Essex, England, on March 2, 1989, as the second and last child of the family. Emmanuel was raised alongside her older sister in Southend-on-Sea. Nathalie Emmanuel attended the now-closed St Hilda’s School, a private day school, before later attending Westcliff High School for Girls, a grammar school.
She Developed an Interest in Acting at an Early Age
While several other actors found an interest in acting at a later age, Nathalie Emmanuel developed an interest before she turned five. Although, at the time, she didn’t expressly know it would become a professional career, her mother knew it was a perfect place to channel her energy. Her mother enrolled her in acting, dancing, and singing classes. In time, her talent and passion for acting stood out amongst her contemporaries. At age 10, she was cast as Young Nala in a West End production of The Lion King.
Nathalie Emmanuel’s Career Debut was in Hollyoaks
With a fast-rising profile in Hollywood, Nathalie Emmanuel’s professional career began in 2006. In less than two decades, she has become one of Hollywood’s go-to British actresses. In 2006, Emmanuel joined the long-running British soap opera Hollyoaks as Sasha Valentine. Emmanuel’s character was known for having a story arc centered around drug addiction and turbulent relationships.
However, it made her one of the show’s memorable characters. Emmanuel played the character from 2006 to 2010, reprising it in two other spin-off shows, Hollyoaks Later (2008) and Hollyoaks: The Morning After the Night Before (2009). In early 2010, it was announced that Emmanuel and 10 other characters would be departing the series, with Emmanuel making her last appearance on August 13, 2010.
Nathalie Emmanuel’s First Emmy Award Nomination was in 2023
Interestingly, despite the popularity of her role in Game of Thrones, Nathalie Emmanuel never received an Emmy nomination. However, she received six Screen Actors Guild Award nominations as part of the series ensemble. Four years after her exit from Game of Thrones, Emmanuel was honored with her first Primetime Emmy Awards nomination for her performance as Jordan King in Die Hart. In Die Hart, Emmanuel co-starred with Kevin Hart, who portrayed a fictionalized version of himself. Both seasons of Die Hart were re-edited to film in 2023 and 2024.
Nathalie Emmanuel Has Starred in Two Film Franchises
Thanks to Game of Thrones‘ success, Nathalie Emmanuel began landing more roles on the big screen. Although her film debut was in 2012, her sophomore film project was the 2015 Maze Runner: The Scorch Trials. The movie was released as the second installment in the Maze Runner film series. Emmanuel joined the cast as Harriet, a member of the rebel group Right Arm.
She reprised her role in the third and final installment, Maze Runner: The Death Cure (2018). Between both movies, Nathalie Emmanuel also joined the Fast & Furious franchise as Ramsey in its seventh installment, Furious 7. Both the Maze Runner and Fast & Furious franchises have been successful, with the latter listed as one of the highest-grossing franchises in cinema history.
Nathalie Emmanuel’s Personal Life
Besides her remarkable acting talents, Nathalie Emmanuel is one of the prettiest women in film and television today. After her Game of Thrones debut, Emmanuel was ranked 75th in FHM magazine’s 100 Sexiest Women of 2013. Since then, she has been featured in several popular magazines like GQ and InStyle. Although she loves to keep her personal life private, Fox News reported in 2019 that Emmanuel was dating fellow British actor Alex Lanipekun. Emmanuel and Lanipekun co-starred in the 2012 British thriller Twenty8k. Since they were both sighted at the Elton John AIDS Foundation annual viewing party in March 2024, it’s safe to assume the couple is still together and in love.
Nathalie Emmanuel is a Vegan
For over a decade, Nathalie Emmanuel has maintained a plant-based diet. The proud vegan chose the lifestyle for health reasons. However, it is a decision she has taken without regrets. According to her, “I started eating a vegan diet… and even after a week, I felt amazing. I had so much more energy. I don’t trust the food industry, I don’t trust what they put in our food. It makes me feel sick actually. I cook a lot, and my signature dish is a vegan version of a Caribbean dish called Ackee and Saltfish.” If you enjoyed reading about Nathalie Emmanuel, check out everything you need to know about Law & Order: SVU’s Mariska Hargitay.
