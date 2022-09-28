Johnny Depp Allergic to Chocolate

Johnny Depp has undoubtedly been one of the most prominent actors in modern Hollywood since his first role in Nightmare on Elm Street before being recognized as a teenage heartthrob in the original television series 21 Jump Street. While it took some time for Depp to be recognized as the character actor and method actor that he has become known for today, one of the films that accepted this uniqueness that Johnny Depp held was, of course, one that was a project of Tim Burton. The movie in question, a rendition of Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, featured Johnny Depp in the lead role of Willy Wonka, but one key element of playing an owner and creator of a chocolate factory and brand was that Johnny Depp was allergic to chocolate, but that didn’t have any effect on the future of the film, as it’s been one of Johnny Depp’s most memorable. Below, we’ve detailed Johnny Depp, his chocolate allergy, and other cholate instances that featured Depp and other actors with surprising allergies.
Johnny Depp
Johnny Depp started his notable career in the 80s and early 90s with roles in A Nightmare on Elm Street, 21 Jump Street, and others, but may forever be most noted for his roles in the five Pirates of the Caribbean films that he was a lead role in, or the numerous Tim Burton Johnny Depp collaboration movies that have no doubt increased the actor’s eligibility for other roles. Johnny Depp could likely be pinpointed in each movie that he has ever been in, no matter how weird, dark, or Tim Burton-esque, and later outside of acting with his feud with ex-wife Amber Heard, which is already en route to becoming a movie, but what some may not know would be how uncomfortable the actor could have been during his films that involved an allergen to the actor, in the form of chocolate. As someone labeled as allergic to chocolate, you’d think that the actor would avoid being surrounded by the substance, let alone consume it, but Johnny Depp and chocolate have been co-stars on more than one occasion.
Johnny Depp Allergic to Chocolate
Although Johnny Depp was allergic to chocolate most heavily in his early life, the actor outgrew the chocolate allergy as he got older, but the allergy was never a small one. At a young age, Johnny Depp was allergic to chocolate, even breaking out in rashes when consumed. While Johnny Depp may have been able to avoid the consumption of chocolate while he played the role of the chocolate maker in the modernized Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, there was another movie that featured the actor before he was signed on for Tim Burton’s Charlie and the Chocolate Factory that heavily involved cholate as well, perhaps even more. In 2000, five years before Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, Johnny Depp played Roux, a man who lived on a boat and fell in love with a chocolate maker in a remote French village, in the movie Chocolat alongside Judi Dench, Juliette Binoche, and others. While Johnny Depp may have previously been allergic to chocolate, and his role in Charlie and the Chocolate Factory may be strange with such an allergy, in Chocolat, Johnny Depp and his love interest in the film rolled around in chocolate as it’s melting beneath them. While no other actor that’s ever been considered allergic to something would work directly with such a project, Johnny Depp did, but the same purposeful acts can’t be said for other actors with solid and life-threatening allergies.
Other Allergic Actors
As Johnny Depp has been able to subside being allergic to chocolate, other actors can’t say the same with their allergies, as they have had experiences on and off the set that have only strengthened their fear of such allergies and accidental contact with them. Gluten allergens have been no stranger, especially in Hollywood and Los Angeles, with bakeries and other storefronts long making accommodations for such things, but typically allergens don’t become issues until the allergic reaction has started to take place. Such actors, athletes, musicians, and other celebrities that have fallen victim to accidental contact with allergens include Ariana Grande, whose allergic to bananas and tomatoes, and Bill Hader accidentally ate peanut butter on the set of Skeleton Twins. Other strange and unfortunate celebrity allergies include fried chicken, coffee, apples, and mint. Kelly Clarkson, Serena Williams, Obama’s daughter, Kardashian family members, and many other celebrities and well-known figures who are allergic to peanuts. Although Jonny Depp grew out of a chocolate allergy, as others can outgrow asthma or gain it at a later age, not all of Hollywood or the world could be so lucky.