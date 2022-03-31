If you’re in the United States, the name Show Kasamatsu may not mean anything to you just yet. Hopefully, though, that won’t be the case for much longer. Show has been building an acting career for more than a decade, and that hard work has earned him lots of attention in his home country of Japan. Now, he’s hoping to take things to the next level and he’s well on his way to doing just that. He will be in an upcoming HBO Max series called Tokyo Vice that is set to premiere on April 7. If the show ends up being a huge success, it could help Show become an international success. Keep reading to learn 10 things you didn’t know about Show Kasamatsu.
1. He Isn’t Afraid to Try New Things
In order to build a successful career in the entertainment industry, a person has to be willing to step outside of their comfort zone and take chances. Fortunately for Show, this is something that he hasn’t had a problem doing. Over the course of his career, he has shown that he is willing to take risks when necessary and so far they have paid off nicely for him.
2. He Loves Fashion
Whether Show is getting ready for a red carpet appearance or just hanging out with his friends, you can bet that he’s going to look his best. He has a great sense of style and he loves being able to share his personality through the clothes he wears. He isn’t afraid to get a little creative and wear bright colors and bold patterns.
3. He Likes to Stay Active
Being a professional actor can be a physically demanding job, so it’s not too surprising that Show likes to keep himself in good shape. Whether he goes to the gym or works out at home, he tries his best to incorporate exercise into his regular routine. Not only does working out keep his body camera ready, but it’s also great for his mental health.
4. He Has Almost 40 Acting Credits
Some people may be under the impression that Show is new to the entertainment industry, but that isn’t true at all. He made his first on-screen appearance in 2014 and he has been working consistently since then. According to his page on IMDB, he currently has 38 acting credits.
5. He Is A Cat Person
Sorry to all of the dog lovers out there, but Show is definitely a cat person and he isn’t afraid to let the world know. His cat, Uni is his pride and show and has become the start of Show’s Instagram profile. On top of that, Uni has its own Instagram profile with 6,600 followers and people really love Uni’s content.
6. He Plays The Guitar
If you thought acting was Show’s only creative talent, you might want to think again. He also enjoys playing the guitar although it’s unclear just how long he’s been doing it. From what we can tell, however, the guitar is simply something he does as a hobby and there’s nothing to suggest he has plans to take music seriously.
7. He Likes to Draw
If there’s one thing we know about Show, it’s that he’s always going to make sure he expresses himself. On top of acting and playing the guitar, drawing is another way that he likes to share himself with the world. Not only does he like to draw, but it’s also something he’s good at.
8. He Sells Merch
Unlike playing the guitar, drawing isn’t something that Show only does for fun. He has an online store where he sells merchandise and some of the items are made using images that he’s drawn. At the moment, he is selling hoodies, t-shirts, hats, and other items. He plans to release even more things in the future.
9. It’s Unclear If He Has Formal Acting Training
Unlike lots of other actors, Show was already part of the entertainment industry when he started his acting career. We weren’t able to find any information on whether or not he underwent any kind of formal acting training before he started the interview process or if he decided to jump right into things.
10. Family Is Important to Him
Show is the kind of person who really appreciates his privacy. Because of that, there isn’t a lot of information online about his personal life. Something we did learn, however, is that he is a family-oriented person. He has close relationships with his loved ones and he enjoys spending time with them whenever he can.