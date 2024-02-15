Kevin Hart, known for starring in comedic films, has taken his fan base by surprise with his latest film! The actor has recently branched out by moving beyond just comedies, which have so far served as the backbone of his acting career. Although films like The Upside and The Man From Toronto have had Hart before in slightly less comedy-centric roles, the actor-comedian has never before starred in a film where his role as the lead marked a shift as significant as Ryan Reynold’s Magnet S. Johnson in 6 Underground.
Directed by F.Gary Gray, and written by Daniel Kunka, Hart’s most recent Netflix hit, Lift propels him into the world of high-stakes heists which is just as intense as Money Heist’s, if not more. So how well does the movie stack against Kevin Hart’s existing films, which have continuously appealed to his fan base over the past two decades? Let’s find out.
Lift’ is Loaded with Action and Non-Stop Suspense
The movie doesn’t waste any time easing the audience in and throws them right into Cyrus’s world, where two operations unfold simultaneously. The Venice-based operation, which involves kidnapping an NFT artist, serves as a distraction for the London-based operation, where Cyrus’ crew member pulls off a daring art heist, stealing a valuable Van Gogh painting. Carrying out a heist from two fronts sets the stage for the team’s unconventional operation — using the stolen painting to fund the NFTs’ purchase.
This brief high-octane, adrenaline-loaded start is enough to hook a viewer to the screen. Fans can at once notice Hart’s shift from his signature roles to a Red Notice type of film. Plus, the whole NFT narrative is so unique that it instantly makes anybody who knows the cryptocurrency and NFT space stick along for more. Better yet, the film premise only gets more intense from here! An Interpol agent throws a wrench into their plans by uncovering evidence linking Denton (one of Cyrus’s crew members) to the London heist, leading to his arrest. However, she offers them a simple way to buy their freedom: stop a billionaire named Lars Jorgenson from manipulating the stock market.
The Cast and Creative Team Behind ‘Lift’ Gave an Early Indication of the Movie’s Intensity
Kevin Hart’s dramatic leap in Lift isn’t a solo act. The movie is supported by a variety of actors, and in the case of Lift, this is exactly what fuels the characters’ on-screen chemistry so well! The cast comprises Úrsula Corberóm (Camila, the pilot), known for her role as Tokyo in Money Heist. Plus, we have Vincent D’Onofrio (Denton), Yun Jee Kim (Mi-Sun, the hacker), Billy Magnussen (Magnus, the safecracker), and Viveik Kalra (Luke, the engineer).
The movie leads the audience through a rollercoaster of emotions as the characters face dilemmas throughout their operations, and this allows the writers to craft and bring each character into play. Loki’s star Gugu Mbatha-Raw also stars in the film as Cyrus’s love interest and the Interpol agent. The synergy between her and Hart is priceless as well!
Kevin Hart’s Heist Genius Marked a Fresh Shift for the Comedian-Actor
All of this boils down to the question, “Does Kevin Hart integrate well within the action genre?” Well, the answer is hell yes! Lift marks a significant change for Hart and his role as Cyrus showcasing his versatility as an actor. He trades laughter for grit and Ride Along-like goofiness for team-leading abilities — effortlessly embodying Cyrus, who doesn’t want to live by the norms, steals only from bigger thieves, and would do anything to protect his team!
Typically, actors who frequently portray similar characters may find themselves typecast as it limits their opportunities to diverse roles. This is especially true when you’re so brilliant at your job as Hart is with comedy. Plus, the cycle can be challenging to break as filmmakers might not envision the actors in different capacities.
However, Kevin Hart’s experience with Lift demonstrates that transitioning beyond established niches is achievable. Earlier this year, in an interview with Forbes, Hart shared “The biggest discovery is that I enjoy being serious just as much as I enjoy the space and place of funny. I now have some more lead way to do more, so we will see what the world brings after, but I think Lift is definitely the start of what will be more.” If the movie has piqued your interest in any way, you can read about the Lift‘s cast in detail here.
Tell us what's wrong with this post? How could we improve it? :)
Let us improve this post!