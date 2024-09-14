Gone in 60 Seconds Cast: Catch Up With the Stars of the Action Classic

The Gone in 60 Seconds cast ensemble is a perfect blend of action Hollywood A-list actors and upcoming stars in roles they portrayed to perfection. At the peak of his career, Nicolas Cage led the 2000 American action heist film cast alongside Angelina Jolie, Robert Duvall, Giovanni Ribisi, and Timothy Olyphant. The actors took audiences on a fast-paced ride in this car heist movie, hitting the jackpot at the box office.
Despite being critically panned for various reasons, including action sequences and direction, Gone in 60 Seconds garnered a massive fanbase. Directed by Dominic Sena, the film still ranks among the best car movies ever. Meanwhile, over two decades have passed since the film’s premiere and a lot has changed for the stars. Keep reading to discover what the Gone in 60 Seconds stars have been up to.
Nicolas Cage (Randall “Memphis” Raines)
The award-winning action movie icon Nicolas Cage leads the Gone in 60 Seconds cast. Before appearing in the heist film, Cage was an accomplished actor with several critically acclaimed credits. He won an Academy Award for Best Actor for his role in Leaving Las Vegas (1995) and appeared in other 1990s action classics such as The Rock (1996), Con Air (1997), Face/Off (1997), and City of Angels (1998). After Gone in 60 Seconds, Cage gained more recognition in the National Treasure film series. In recent times, Cage has appeared in notable films such as Mandy (2018), Pig (2021), Dream Scenario (2023), and Longlegs (2024). He also owns the Saturn Films production company.
Angelina Jolie (Sara “Sway” Wayland)
Jolie started as a child actor in the 1982 comedy film Lookin’ to Get Out alongside her father Jon Voight. While she began acting professionally with the low-budget Cyborg 2 (1993), Jolie has attained the status of Hollywood’s highest-paid actress multiple times. After Gone in 60 Seconds, Jolie became a household name with performances in films such as Lara Croft: Tomb Raider (2001), Mr. & Mrs. Smith (2005), Wanted (2008), Changeling (2008), Salt (2010), and Maleficent: Mistress of Evil (2019). Jolie plays the title role in Maria (2024), the biographical film about opera singer Maria Callas. Beyond acting, Jolie is a renowned humanitarian with footprints in various parts of the world, including refugee camps and war zones.
Robert Duvall (Otto Halliwell)
In a career spanning over seven decades, Robert Duvall has appeared in over 140 films and television series. A two-time Primetime Emmy Award winner, Duvall has also won an Academy Award, four Golden Globe Awards, a BAFTA Award, and a Screen Actors Guild Award. After joining the Gone in 60 Seconds cast to play Memphis’ former mentor, Duvall continued his consistent work on the screen, notably appearing in films such as Open Range (2003), Crazy Heart (2009), Get Low (2010), Jack Reacher (2012), Widows (2018), Hustle (2022), and The Pale Blue Eye (2022). He is also known for his dedication to philanthropy and activism.
Will Patton (Atley Jackson)
Will Patton began acting professionally in 1981 and established himself as a talented actor in the ’80s and ’90s with roles in films like No Way Out (1987), The Client (1994), The Postman (1997), and Armageddon (1998). Since his role as Atley Jackson in Gone in 60 Seconds, Patton has continued to churn out stellar performances in films and TV shows, including Remember the Titans (2000), The Punisher (2004), Halloween (2018), Yellowstone (2020-2022), and Horizon: An American Saga – Chapter 1 and Chapter 2 (both 2024). Patton has also voiced over 45 audiobooks for notable authors.
Delroy Lindo (Detective Roland Castlebeck)
Delroy Lindo is still active in his acting career and has added director to his resume. Lindo worked with Spike Lee in the 1990s films Malcolm X (1992), Crooklyn (1994), and Clockers (1995). He also appeared in Get Shorty (1995) and The Cider House Rules (1999) before playing Detective Castleback in Gone in 60 Seconds. Lindo appeared in his fourth Spike Lee film, Da 5 Bloods in 2020, winning critical acclaim and awards for his portrayal of a war veteran. Most recently, he has appeared in The Harder They Fall (2021)and Unprisoned (2023), His upcoming projects include Amazon Prime’s Anansi Boys and Marvel Studio’s Blade.
Giovanni Ribisi (Kip Raines)
Known for playing his roles to perfection, Giovanni Ribisi delivered the same level of quality in his depiction of Kip Raines, Memphis’ kid brother. Before Gone in 60 Seconds, Ribisi was in the 1990s blockbuster Saving Private Ryan and appeared in television series such as The Wonder Years (1992–1993) and Friends (1995–1998, 2003). His career continued to thrive in the 2000s and 2010s with appearances in films and TV series like Heaven (2002), Lost In Translation (2003), Flight of the Phoenix (2004), Perfect Stranger (2007), Avatar (2009), A Million Ways to Die in the West (2014), and Dads (2013–2014). He has two Avatar projects in the works where he will reprise his role as Parker Selfridge.
Christopher Eccleston (Raymond Vincent Calitri)
With an active career that began in 1989, Christopher Eccleston is another screen legend on the Gone in 60 Seconds cast. His versatility is reflected in his depiction of British gangster Raymond Calitri in the film. Afterward, Eccleston focused on TV roles, playing the ninth incarnation of the Doctor in Doctor Who (2005), Willy Houlihan in Accused (2010), Matt Jamison in The Leftovers (2014–2017), and Dodger (2022-2023). His most recent roles include Captain Ted Connelly in True Detective (2024-), and Jabez Wolffe in the 2024 film Young Woman and the Sea.
Chi McBride (Donny Astricky)
After over three decades in the industry, Chi McBride has established himself as a veteran character actor. He livened up the Gone in 60 Seconds cast ensemble with his versatility. McBride continued to appear in films such as I, Robot (2004), Waiting… (2005), Let’s Go to Prison (2006), and Draft Day (2014). He also garnered notable television credits in projects such as Boston Public, Pushing Daisies, Human Target, Hawaii Five-0, and How We Roll. Find out what the cast of Blazing Saddles has been up to.
