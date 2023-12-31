Who Is Jack Reacher? 

Jack Reacher is a fictional character from the crime thriller books by British author Lee Child. The series has over 30 novels published with Reacher as the main protagonist. The first book, Killing Floor, was published in 1997, with another book following each year since. Each movie and TV adaptation gets inspiration from these novels, rich in storytelling, crime, and drama.
After two movie outings with Tom Cruise as Reacher, the fan-favorite character finally gets another chance to tell his story on the small screen with Prime Video’s Reacher. After a successful first season with rave reviews, it was only a matter of time before the series starring Alan Ritchson as Reacher was renewed for a second season. Prime Video’s Reacher reigniting the appreciation and love for the character, it is the perfect time to discover who Jack Reacher is.
Jack Reacher’s Background
According to the novels, Reacher is a former US Army military police officer who wanders across America, solving crimes and delivering Justice. He never wants to be tied down, so he only travels with his toothbrush, ATM card, and passport. Reacher was raised in a very strict household, with his father being a military man. This meant that he and his brother, Joe Reacher, were raised on different military bases nationwide. Growing up, he always got into trouble, which only strengthened him before joining the US Army with his brother.
In the books, Reacher is described as 6 feet 5 inches tall and weighs around 240 pounds. He has a six-pack, wide chest like an NFL player and huge biceps. As the book describes, Ritchson also has dirty blonde hair and blue eyes. That’s why when Cruise was cast as Reacher, some fans found it disrespectful to the source material. The one actor who comes close to the portrayal of Reacher from the books is Ritchson. He looks the part, and his acting matches what the novel fans assume Reacher to behave like.
Reacher was in the US Army for 13 years and was quickly promoted to major because of his dedication and service. After being charged with the assault of a civilian, Reacher was demoted to Captain, but he didn’t stay there too long. Once again, he worked his way up to get promoted to Major before leaving the army. Throughout his service, Reacher was awarded several medals, including the Purple Heart, because of his exemplary service. After leaving the military, Reacher felt free and saw the opportunity to travel the world, going to places he had only read about in books. He never stayed in one place too long and mostly moved around with the clothes on his back.
Reacher’s Personality
From the books and TV shows, it’s clear that Reacher is a quiet guy who prefers to keep to himself. He has friends but doesn’t really bother creating long-lasting relationships, but this could also be because he doesn’t stay in one place long enough for this to be possible. His strong sense of justice always directs him to do what is right and help others in need, even if it means putting his life in trouble. He is also straightforward and doesn’t mince his words.
In Reacher Season 2, when his former colleagues ask him about his brother, he bluntly says that Joe is dead, leaving them all in shock. He does seem affected when he realizes that his friends from the 110th are being killed off one by one. Despite his rough persona, Reacher is kinder to children, probably because of how much care and love his late mother gave them. With his daunting physique, Reacher loves to eat, so he spends much of his time in diners around America.
Jack Reacher’s Appearances on TV Shows and Movies
Reacher’s first on-screen appearance was in the 2012 movie Jack Reacher, based on the ninth novel, One Shot, with the sequel, 2016’s Jack Reacher: Never Go Back, based on the eighteenth novel, Never Go Back. Prime Video TV series is a complete reboot of the character, with Ritchson playing the leading role. Reacher Season 1 is based on the first novel, 1997’s Killing Floor, where Reacher investigates the mysterious death of his brother, Joe. The second season jumps eleven books to adapt the novel Bad Luck and Trouble, where Reacher has to investigate the deaths of his former colleagues. This 2022 series is the most successful adaptation of the books to date, with fans ranking it as one of the best crime series of 2022 and 2023. Reacher had already been renewed for a third season.
Tell us what's wrong with this post? How could we improve it? :)
Let us improve this post!