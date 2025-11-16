Our 14 Cute Messages Hidden In Matchboxes That We Made During Quarantine

Covid-19 has changed our daily lives in every aspect. Being isolated, working from home, stocking up on toilet papers are now becoming the new reality for all of us.
To share this sentiment, 3XU artists have created a series of encouraging matchbox cards that each person can deeply relate to. Hopefully, they can bring a ray of sunshine to you and your loved ones during these hard times.
#1 Don’t Worry, I’d Share My Roll With You
Image source: 3XUdesign
#2 I’m Just One Phone Call Away Whenever You Need Me
Image source: 3XUdesign
#3 Even Though We Are Spaces Apart, You’re Still In My World
Image source: 3XUdesign
#4 Can’t Wait Until The Day We Can Be Less Than 6 Feet Away From One Another!
Image source: 3XUdesign
#5 Birthdays Can Still Be Fun From A Social Distance
Image source: 3XUdesign
#6 Biggest Shout-Out To Our Frontline Workers―our Superheroes!
Image source: 3XUdesign
#7 Distance Won’t Keep You Away From My Heart
Image source: 3XUdesign
#8 See You Soon. In Person!
Image source: 3XUdesign
#9 I’d Admit… I Do Miss Holding Hands With You
Image source: 3XUdesign
#10 When I Finally Get To See You, I’ll Never Let You Go
Image source: 3XUdesign
#11 Just Stay Home And Stay Safe!
Image source: 3XUdesign
#12 Actually, You’re The Only One I’d Rather Be Quarantined With
Image source: 3XUdesign
#13 Wish You Were Near So I Can Give You A Big Big Hug
Image source: 3XUdesign
#14 Vaccinated, Single & Ready To Mingle
