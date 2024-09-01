Blazing Saddles Cast: Where Are They Now?

Blazing Saddles cast members left an indelible mark in film history with their outstanding performances. Directed by Mel Brooks, the 1974 classic solidified the Hollywood legend’s status as an all-time comedic genius. The film was released to rave reviews and grossed an eye-popping $119.5 million against its $2.6 million budget. Beyond its box office success, Blazing Saddles received three Academy Award nominations, and several decades later, the film still holds sway in the modern world. Blazing Saddles was selected for preservation in the National Registry in 2006.
The Blazing Saddles cast boasts a lineup of Hollywood legends who left lasting legacies for the ages. The performances of Cleavon Little and Gene Wilder make this a bingeworthy piece if you love black comedy. The film also features Brooks, Slim Pickens, Alex Karras, David Huddleston, Dom DeLuise, and Madeline Kahn in supporting roles. Keep reading to unravel what the Blazing Saddles cast members have been up to.
Cleavon Little (Sheriff Bart)
Portraying a black railroad worker turned sheriff quickly became Little’s signature performance. His acting career began on stage in the 1960s and he won a Tony Award and a Drama Desk Award for his performance in the Broadway production of Purlie. Little made his screen debut in an uncredited role in the 1968 comedy film What’s So Bad About Feeling Good? His other notable credits can be seen in films and television series such as Temperatures Rising (1972–1974), Dear John (1989), and True Colors (1991–1992). Little died of colon cancer in his Los Angeles home on October 22, 1992.
Gene Wilder (Jim the Waco Kid)
A true legend in every sense, Gene Wilder left a legacy of cinematic treasures before his death. Wilder gained international acclaim for his portrayal of Willy Wonka in Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory in 1971. He also became a household name for his comedic roles and worked with Brooks and Richard Pryor on such projects as The Producers (1967), Blazing Saddles (1974), Young Frankenstein (1974), Silver Streak (1976), Stir Crazy (1980), See No Evil, Hear No Evil (1989) and Another You (1991). On August 29, 2016, Wilder died from complications of Alzheimer’s disease. He was 83 years old.
Slim Pickens (Taggart)
Born Louis Burton Lindley Jr., the American actor and rodeo performer went by his stage name Slim Pickens. Before acting, Pickens participated in the Rodeo. Pickens began acting in the 1940s, garnering 173 credits spread across movies and TV shows in his lifetime. In addition to his collaboration with the Blazing Saddles cast, Pickens played several cowboy roles and gained acclaim for his comedic performances in films such as Dr. Strangelove and 1941. Pickens died on December 8, 1983, following a brain surgery.
Alex Karras (Mongo)
Multipotentiality perfectly describes the career life of Alex Karras who excelled as a professional American football player, professional wrestler, sportscaster, and actor. He played for the Detroit Lions of the NFL from 1958 to 1970, becoming a member of the College Football Hall of Fame and the Pro Football Hall of Fame respectively. After his appearance in Blazing Saddles, Karras played more comedic roles in productions like FM (1978), Nobody is Perfekt (1981), and Webster (1983–1989). He suffered many illnesses in his later years, including dementia, heart disease, kidney failure, and cancer. Karrass died on October 10, 2012.
Mel Brooks (Multiple Roles)
Mel Brooks is among the few surviving legends on the Blazing Saddles cast list. Brooks is an accomplished American filmmaker, actor, comedian, playwright, and songwriter. He began his journey in the entertainment industry in 1949 and in over seven decades has garnered several awards, attaining the coveted EGOT. His directorial efforts in films such as The Twelve Chairs (1970), Blazing Saddles (1974), Young Frankenstein (1974), and Silent Movie (1976) shot him to prominence. As of 2024, at age 98, Brooks is still active in the industry with new projects in the pipeline.
Harvey Korman (Hedley Lamarr)
Harvey Korman gained prominence as a cast member on the sketch comedy series The Carol Burnett Show from 1967 to 1977. His performance on the show earned him four Primetime Emmy Awards and one Golden Globe Award. In addition to Blazing Saddles, Korman collaborated with Brooks on more comedy films, including High Anxiety (1977) and History of the World, Part 1 (1981). Other notable comedy films linked to him include Herbie Goes Bananas (1980), Trail of the Pink Panther (1982), and Curse of the Pink Panther (1983). The actor died on May 29, 2008, at the of 81 after a ruptured abdominal aortic aneurysm.
Madeline Kahn (Lili Von Shtupp)
The male-dominated Blazing Saddles cast features Madeline Kahn as a German seductress. The American actress worked with Brooks and Peter Bogdanovich on numerous comedic productions, including What's Up, Doc? (1972), Young Frankenstein (1974), High Anxiety (1977), and History of the World, Part I (1981). Her role in Blazing Saddles earned her an Academy Award nomination for Best Supporting Actress. She also won many awards for her stage performances, including a Tony Award for Best Actress in a Play. Her final film role was as Alice Gold in Judy Berlin (1999). Kahn died on December 3, 1999, of ovarian cancer.
