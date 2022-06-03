Meet The Cast Of “Anansi Boys”

Amazon Prime Video is set to drop an upcoming British fantasy television miniseries based on one of Neil Gaiman’s most popular works. Anansi Boys is developed by Red Production Company with Gaiman himself taking his seat as executive producer. The show will be written by Gaiman, alongside Lenny Henry, Arvind Ethan David, Kara Smith, and Racheal Ofori. Here’s a description of the plot of the show, according to Deadline: “Anansi Boys follows Charlie Nancy, a young man who is used to being embarrassed by his estranged father. But when his father dies, Charlie discovers that his father was Anansi: trickster god of stories. And he learns that he has a brother. Now his brother, Spider, is entering Charlie’s life, determined to make it more interesting but making it a lot more dangerous.” The upcoming TV series features a mix of relative newcomers and veteran performers, including one Academy Award winner. If you are curious about the actors set to appear in this show, read ahead. Here are the cast members of the upcoming Amazon Prime British fantasy television miniseries Anansi Boys.
Malachi Kirby
Malachi Kirby stars in Anansi Boys as Charlie Nancy. The British actor gained popularity for his roles in Roots and his appearance in the “Men Against Fire” episode of Black Mirror. He earned a BAFTA nomination for his role in the anthology film series Small Axe: Mangrove. Kirby’s more recent TV work includes Curfew, Devils, and The Machine. Aside from Anansi Boys, Kirby is also set to appear in an upcoming TV film titled My Name is Leon. A relative newcomer, Kirby has admitted to feeling anxious about fame, but despite this, he has managed to carve a career for himself in show business. In an interview with Square Mile, he revealed that he is not seeking out any specific theatrical roles, saying: “You know, I’ve never really been inclined to hone in on a particular character. I’ve just really enjoyed playing different characters; I’ve been blessed enough to be able to do that with my career. And I just want to continue to do more of that. It’s only in the last couple of years that I’ve been more on the front foot with the characters I play. Before, most of my career was about knowing what I didn’t want to do. And it’s only in the last couple of years where I’ve actually gone, ‘Oh, this is what I want to do.’ But it’s not character specific. Well, I guess it is.”
Delroy Lindo
Veteran actor Delroy Lindo will be playing the role of Mr. Nancy, who is also the Ghanaian trickster god Anansi. Most people would recognize Lindo for his role in The Good Fight, portraying the character of Adrian Boseman. He appeared in four Spike Lee movies, Malcolm X, Crooklyn, Clockers, and most recently, Da 5 Bloods. His lead roles on TV include Believe and Blood & Oil. On the big screen, he appeared in 2021’s The Harder They Fall and played a role in the upcoming MCU movie Blade. Lindo is also a frequent performer in theater productions. His stage appearances include Othello, Agamemnon, Things of Dry Hours, and The Exonerated.
Amarah-Jae St. Aubyn
Amarah-Jae St. Aubyn will be playing the role of Rosie Noah in the upcoming series Anansi Boys. St. Aubyn played the lead role in the movie Lovers Rock. She had also been named as one of the 2020 Screen International Stars of Tomorrow. Some of the work she’s been involved in include Small Axe, The Silent Twins, and the upcoming TV series The Confessions of Frannie Langton
Grace Saif
Grace Saif will be playing the role of Daisy Day in Anansi Boys. She gained international prominence for her performance in Thirteen Reasons Why, playing the character of Ani Anchola. Aside from her work on the small screen. she’s also lent her talents to video games. She lent her voice to two video games: World of Warcraft: Battle for Azeroth and the wildly popular Elden Ring.
CCH Pounder
Veteran actress CCH Pounder will portray Mrs. Higgler in Anansi Boys. She appeared in ER as Dr. Angela Hicks, Captain Claudette Wyms in the FX police drama series The Shield (2002–2008), Irene Frederic in Warehouse 13 (2009–2014), and District Attorney Tyne Patterson in Sons of Anarchy (2013–2014). She also has an extensive film resume, having appeared in movies such as All That Jazz (1979), Go Tell It on the Mountain (1984), Prizzi’s Honor (1985), Bagdad Cafe (1987), Postcards from the Edge (1990), Psycho IV: The Beginning (1990), Benny & Joon (1993), Demon Knight (1995), Face/Off (1997), End of Days (1999), Orphan (2009), Avatar (2009), The Mortal Instruments: City of Bones (2013), and Godzilla: King of the Monsters (2019). Like Saif, Pounder has also frequently worked in video games. She lent her voice to popular video games such as Batman: Arkham Origins, Batman: Arkham Origins Blackgate, Skylanders: Trap Team, and Skylanders: Imaginators.
Fiona Shaw
Actress Fiona Shaw will be portraying Maeve Livingstone in the upcoming series Anansi Boys. Shaw is best known for her role as the villainous Petunia Dursley in the Harry Potter series. She also played Marnie Stonebrook in the fourth season of the HBO series True Blood (2011) and Carolyn Martens in the BBC series Killing Eve (2018–22). A celebrated actress, Shaw won the 2019 BAFTA TV Award for Best Supporting Actress for her performance in Killing Eve. Her more recent movie appearances include Colette, Ammonite, Enola Holmes, and Kindred. On TV, she appeared in Fleabag, Baptiste, and Andor.
Whoopi Goldberg
Legendary actress Whoopi Goldberg will be playing Bird Woman in Anansi Boys. One of only 16 performers in history to win the EGOT, Goldberg has an Emmy, a Grammy, a Tony, and an Academy Award, which she won for the movie Ghost. Some of the actress’ more popular works include Sister Act, The Lion King, Girl, Interrupted, and Rat Race. Goldberg currently hosts The View. She is set to reprise her role as Deloris Van Cartier in Sister Act 3, which is currently in pre-production. The movie will be produced by Tyler Perry.
Other actors
Other actors set to appear in Anansi Boys include Jason Watkins as Grahame Coats, L. Scott Caldwell as Mrs. Dunwiddy, Joy Richardson as Mrs. Bustamonte, Lachele Carl as Miss Noles, Hakeem Kae-Kazim as Tiger, Emmanuel Ighodaro as Lion, Cecilia Noble as Elephant, Ayanna Witter-Johnson as Snake, and Don Gilet as Monkey.