Former Child Actor Tylor Chase’s Rap Sheet Reveals Recent Troubles As Mother Urges Fans Not To Help Him

by

Tylor Chase, best known for his role as Martin Qwerly in Ned’s Declassified School Survival Guide, recently went viral after he was spotted roaming the streets of Riverside, California. A long rap sheet detailing the former child star’s brushes with law enforcement has now surfaced online. 

According to Public Information Officer Ryan Railsback, the Riverside Police Department was aware of Chase’s condition and tried to offer him mental health services, substance use treatment, and temporary shelter. However, the 36-year-old reportedly declined the offers multiple times.

Former Nickelodeon star Tylor Chase’s rap sheet surfaced online

Former Child Actor Tylor Chase’s Rap Sheet Reveals Recent Troubles As Mother Urges Fans Not To Help Him

Image credits: lethallalli

On Monday, Chase was found digging dirt behind a 7-Eleven near Riverside. Following his stint on the popular Nickelodeon series, which ran from 2004 to 2007, Chase moved to Riverside about seven to nine years ago.

Former Child Actor Tylor Chase’s Rap Sheet Reveals Recent Troubles As Mother Urges Fans Not To Help Him

Image credits: glockyboi_700bk

Court records from Riverside County reveal that the former child actor had amassed an extensive criminal record since August 2023, including 12 criminal cases, 8 of which were recorded in the past year.

Former Child Actor Tylor Chase’s Rap Sheet Reveals Recent Troubles As Mother Urges Fans Not To Help Him

Image credits: Avik12345678

Former Child Actor Tylor Chase’s Rap Sheet Reveals Recent Troubles As Mother Urges Fans Not To Help Him

Image credits: sum109

He was most recently arrested on allegations of shoplifting items valued at under $950 and being under the influence of a controlled substance. A judge issued a warrant in both cases, which are still ongoing. However, Railsback clarified that Chase wasn’t wanted for any crimes.

Former Child Actor Tylor Chase’s Rap Sheet Reveals Recent Troubles As Mother Urges Fans Not To Help Him

Image credits: IMDB

“During all of our interactions, he has been cordial and cooperative with our officers,” he told TMZ, adding that the Public Safety Engagement Team was unaware of how long Chase had been homeless and whether officers had attempted to contact the 36-year-old’s family. 

Tylor Chase’s parents shared details about his current situation

Former Child Actor Tylor Chase’s Rap Sheet Reveals Recent Troubles As Mother Urges Fans Not To Help Him

Image credits: Paramount+

While Chase denied being diagnosed with any mental health conditions, he admitted taking ‘Prozac, Adderall, Sudafed, Wellbutrin, or also Zoloft’, which were prescribed by a psychiatrist.

Former Child Actor Tylor Chase’s Rap Sheet Reveals Recent Troubles As Mother Urges Fans Not To Help Him

Image credits: age_of_aquari

A GoFundMe campaign to help Chase was started by influencer Citlalli Wilson in September, but the former child actor’s mother, Paula Moisio, allegedly requested it be taken down. 

“Tylor needs medical attention, not money. But he refuses it,” she reportedly said in a text message to Wilson.

Former Child Actor Tylor Chase’s Rap Sheet Reveals Recent Troubles As Mother Urges Fans Not To Help Him

Image credits: IMBD

“I appreciate your effort. But money would not be a benefit to him. I have gotten him several phones, but he loses them within a day or two. He can’t manage money for his meds by himself,” Moisio added

Former Child Actor Tylor Chase’s Rap Sheet Reveals Recent Troubles As Mother Urges Fans Not To Help Him

Image credits: lethallalli

On Wednesday, Chase’s father, Joseph Mendez Jr., a Georgia-based realtor, told the Daily Mail that his son was struggling with substance dependence and had been diagnosed with bipolar disorder and schizophrenia.

“For over a decade, the family has sought treatment options for Tylor, including support for substance use as well as mental health care,” he said. 

Tylor Chase is expected to enter rehab after he was hospitalized

Former Child Actor Tylor Chase’s Rap Sheet Reveals Recent Troubles As Mother Urges Fans Not To Help Him

Image credits: lethallalli

Despite entering rehab in 2021 and making progress, “He later chose to discontinue medication and resumed substance use,” Mendez Jr. added.

Former Child Actor Tylor Chase’s Rap Sheet Reveals Recent Troubles As Mother Urges Fans Not To Help Him

Image credits: Tylor Chase

Chase’s former Ned’s Declassified School Survival Guide co-star Daniel Curtis Lee stepped in to help him, checking him into a motel ahead of Christmas. However, Lee later shared on social media that Chase had trashed the room.

Former Child Actor Tylor Chase’s Rap Sheet Reveals Recent Troubles As Mother Urges Fans Not To Help Him

Image credits: MalikaManning

Former Child Actor Tylor Chase’s Rap Sheet Reveals Recent Troubles As Mother Urges Fans Not To Help Him

Image credits: garciaalex30

On Thursday, Shipwreck Barbershop owner Jacob Harris spent three hours with Chase at the motel. He informed a crisis center, which evaluated the former actor’s condition and determined he needed medical attention.

Former Child Actor Tylor Chase’s Rap Sheet Reveals Recent Troubles As Mother Urges Fans Not To Help Him

Image credits: nedsdeclassifiedpod

After his hospitalization, Chase was put on a 72-hour hold and will reportedly be moved into a rehab center. Harris got involved in the matter after The Mighty Ducks star Shaun Weiss sought his help in locating Chase.

Former Child Actor Tylor Chase’s Rap Sheet Reveals Recent Troubles As Mother Urges Fans Not To Help Him

Image credits: shrinetylor

“He is not well. He requires care beyond the scope of standard detox facilities. He needs weeks to stabilize,” Weiss told the Daily Mail via a representative. 

Weiss requested privacy for Chase, adding, “He has all the resources necessary, and we should pray that he’s able to recover.”

“Sad what happened to this kid.” Netizens reacted to Tylor Chase’s troubled life post-fame

Former Child Actor Tylor Chase’s Rap Sheet Reveals Recent Troubles As Mother Urges Fans Not To Help Him

Image credits: sum109

Former Child Actor Tylor Chase’s Rap Sheet Reveals Recent Troubles As Mother Urges Fans Not To Help Him

Image credits: amber_cache

Former Child Actor Tylor Chase’s Rap Sheet Reveals Recent Troubles As Mother Urges Fans Not To Help Him

Image credits: 2ARights

Former Child Actor Tylor Chase’s Rap Sheet Reveals Recent Troubles As Mother Urges Fans Not To Help Him

Image credits: zaefrost504

Former Child Actor Tylor Chase’s Rap Sheet Reveals Recent Troubles As Mother Urges Fans Not To Help Him

Image credits: DividendMr

Former Child Actor Tylor Chase’s Rap Sheet Reveals Recent Troubles As Mother Urges Fans Not To Help Him

Image credits: mattkelly613

Former Child Actor Tylor Chase’s Rap Sheet Reveals Recent Troubles As Mother Urges Fans Not To Help Him

Image credits: PBeurden

Former Child Actor Tylor Chase’s Rap Sheet Reveals Recent Troubles As Mother Urges Fans Not To Help Him

Image credits: NickPlaysCrypto

Former Child Actor Tylor Chase’s Rap Sheet Reveals Recent Troubles As Mother Urges Fans Not To Help Him

Image credits: Auchi_pikin

Former Child Actor Tylor Chase’s Rap Sheet Reveals Recent Troubles As Mother Urges Fans Not To Help Him

Image credits: NeverForgetDemi

Former Child Actor Tylor Chase’s Rap Sheet Reveals Recent Troubles As Mother Urges Fans Not To Help Him

Image credits: CosmicsStuff

Former Child Actor Tylor Chase’s Rap Sheet Reveals Recent Troubles As Mother Urges Fans Not To Help Him

Image credits: IronIntOfficial

Former Child Actor Tylor Chase’s Rap Sheet Reveals Recent Troubles As Mother Urges Fans Not To Help Him

Image credits: Zaahbeast

Former Child Actor Tylor Chase’s Rap Sheet Reveals Recent Troubles As Mother Urges Fans Not To Help Him

Image credits: World9452514427

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
I Saw History Today
3 min read
Nov, 14, 2025
Influencers Exploring An Abandoned Mall Find A Dog Trapped Under An Escalator And Save The Day
3 min read
Oct, 18, 2025
Review: Sherlock – “The Great Game”
3 min read
Aug, 10, 2010
Animals Invade Cities As People Quarantine Themselves At Home
3 min read
Nov, 14, 2025
Artist Illustrated Complex Feelings And Emotions That Every One Of Us Has Felt At Some Point (21 Pics)
3 min read
Nov, 17, 2025
Hey Pandas, What Can I Do If My Dog Sitter, Who Was Supposed To Stay At My House Overnight, Didn’t And Neglected My Two Havanese? (Closed)
3 min read
Nov, 16, 2025