I Made These 40 Amusing Illustrations That Show The Perks Of Living With A Cat

I started drawing only 3 years ago and one of my first drawings was inspired by my friend’s cat. Since then I have been drawing cats like crazy. They are just so cute, relaxed and make people laugh, well sort-of. 

I usually use a pen and watercolor for my drawings. At first, I usually visualize a drawing like a movie that keeps playing in front of my eyes and all I have to do is to stop it at the right scene and – voila – the idea is ready! I have to be careful with that because sometimes ideas come up to me when I am riding a bicycle and it can be very distracting because the road almost disappears. 

I think of the drawing process as my SPA because it makes me feel so relaxed and renewed as if I have just been to a SPA salon! Times flies by and when I think that I only spent 20 minutes on it, it may well be that I was sitting there for 2-3 hours or longer without even standing up. 

Life with a cat is full of cuteness and fun. That’s what I want to show in my drawings of a girl named Sam and her cat Mia. I hope you enjoy these funny drawings of Sam and Mia. They can’t wait to share their life with you!

#1 Cats Fill Your Life With So Much Love

#2 Let Me In!

#3 You Should Always Be Alert

#4 When You Get Off Your Sofa Just To Make Some Tea And Then Come Back

#5 Enjoying A Rainy Day At Home

#6 A Shower Alone? Forget It!

#7 Cats Are Good At Sleeping

#8 A Shredded Piece Of Furniture Is A Must-Have

#9 Catflix Tonight? Enjoying Cat Videos All Night

#10 I Can’t Go To Your Party Tonight. I’ll Be Busy Playing With My Cat!

#11 Camping In October Despite All The Cold

#12 Chilling By The Fireplace

#13 I Love Friday!

#14 When Mia Was A Baby

#15 Enjoying The Summer Together Is Great

#16 Mia: “I Will Always Be There For You!”

#17 Enjoying A Movie With A Friend

#18 Friday Night

#19 Lunch Time

#20 Bathing

#21 It’s A Warm September Night. Amazing Friends And Stars Above The Head. What Else Is There To Wish For?

#22 I’m Terrible At Yoga, But She’s So Great At It

#23 Christmas Time

#24 I Always Feel Sad When I Have To Leave Home

#25 Tidying Up Is A Sure Way Of Opening A “Pandora’s” Box Of Toys Under My Sofa

#26 This Is Happiness!

#27 Autumn Leaves

#28 With Youtube You Forget About Everything

#29 Painting Alone Only Happens In My Dreams

#30 Waking Up

#31 When You Realize That If You Don’t Leave Now, You’re Going To Be Super Late

#32 “Are You Absolutely Sure I Can’t Sit Here?” (C) Mia

#33 Why Did I Leave Her Alone?

#34 Going On Adventures Together

#35 Enjoying The Weather

#36 Here’s What Happens When You Try To Do Sports At Home

#37 Searching For Socks

#38 Working Out

#39 Reading Together

#40 Halloween

