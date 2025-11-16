I Made These 40 Amusing Illustrations That Show The Perks Of Living With A Cat

I started drawing only 3 years ago and one of my first drawings was inspired by my friend’s cat. Since then I have been drawing cats like crazy. They are just so cute, relaxed and make people laugh, well sort-of.
I usually use a pen and watercolor for my drawings. At first, I usually visualize a drawing like a movie that keeps playing in front of my eyes and all I have to do is to stop it at the right scene and – voila – the idea is ready! I have to be careful with that because sometimes ideas come up to me when I am riding a bicycle and it can be very distracting because the road almost disappears.
I think of the drawing process as my SPA because it makes me feel so relaxed and renewed as if I have just been to a SPA salon! Times flies by and when I think that I only spent 20 minutes on it, it may well be that I was sitting there for 2-3 hours or longer without even standing up.
Life with a cat is full of cuteness and fun. That’s what I want to show in my drawings of a girl named Sam and her cat Mia. I hope you enjoy these funny drawings of Sam and Mia. They can’t wait to share their life with you!
More info: Facebook | Instagram
#1 Cats Fill Your Life With So Much Love
#2 Let Me In!
#3 You Should Always Be Alert
#4 When You Get Off Your Sofa Just To Make Some Tea And Then Come Back
#5 Enjoying A Rainy Day At Home
#6 A Shower Alone? Forget It!
#7 Cats Are Good At Sleeping
#8 A Shredded Piece Of Furniture Is A Must-Have
#9 Catflix Tonight? Enjoying Cat Videos All Night
#10 I Can’t Go To Your Party Tonight. I’ll Be Busy Playing With My Cat!
#11 Camping In October Despite All The Cold
#12 Chilling By The Fireplace
#13 I Love Friday!
#14 When Mia Was A Baby
#15 Enjoying The Summer Together Is Great
#16 Mia: “I Will Always Be There For You!”
#17 Enjoying A Movie With A Friend
#18 Friday Night
#19 Lunch Time
#20 Bathing
#21 It’s A Warm September Night. Amazing Friends And Stars Above The Head. What Else Is There To Wish For?
#22 I’m Terrible At Yoga, But She’s So Great At It
#23 Christmas Time
#24 I Always Feel Sad When I Have To Leave Home
#25 Tidying Up Is A Sure Way Of Opening A “Pandora’s” Box Of Toys Under My Sofa
#26 This Is Happiness!
#27 Autumn Leaves
#28 With Youtube You Forget About Everything
#29 Painting Alone Only Happens In My Dreams
#30 Waking Up
#31 When You Realize That If You Don’t Leave Now, You’re Going To Be Super Late
#32 “Are You Absolutely Sure I Can’t Sit Here?” (C) Mia
#33 Why Did I Leave Her Alone?
#34 Going On Adventures Together
#35 Enjoying The Weather
#36 Here’s What Happens When You Try To Do Sports At Home
#37 Searching For Socks
#38 Working Out
#39 Reading Together
#40 Halloween
