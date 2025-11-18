Parents Accuse Daughter Of Abandoning Sister’s Baby After She Refuses To Adopt Her

Most of us would do just about anything to help our family. But is there a limit to how far we should be expected to go?
That’s the dilemma one woman on Reddit found herself in. Fresh out of college and starting her career, she had her life on track. But everything changed when her drug-addicted sister gave birth and her family demanded she adopt the baby. Now, she’s struggling with the difficult decision of whether to take on the responsibility. Read on for the full story.
The young woman had just finished college and was excited to start her new job and adult life
But her plans were turned upside down when her family demanded she adopt her drug-addicted sister’s newborn baby
Image credits: Image by Freepik (not the actual photo)
Image credits: KamranAydinov / Freepik (not the actual photo)
Image credits: InvisibleThrowRA
Addiction has a serious impact on families
Family can be one of our greatest sources of security and support, so it’s incredibly difficult to see a loved one struggle with addiction, as the woman in the Reddit story did, and feel powerless to help.
It’s especially disheartening when you realize just how many people are affected by drug addiction. In the U.S., over 21% of people aged 12 and older have used illegal or misused prescription drugs in the past year. More than half of people in this age group (around 138.5 million) have used drugs at some point in their lives, and about a quarter of those who have used illegal substances develop a drug disorder.
According to Alberta Health Services, when one family member struggles with substance abuse, the entire family often develops ways to cope. Often, there is less communication, as the family tends to avoid talking about the issue or hide their feelings. Many families try to keep the addiction a secret from others. Some members might even take on extra responsibilities that the person with the addiction has neglected or offer financial support.
Substance abuse can also cause tension and frequent arguments between family members. They might feel a mix of emotions like loneliness, frustration, fear, or guilt as they try to deal with their loved one’s addiction. Over time, they may even start to believe that the situation is hopeless.
Image credits: MART PRODUCTION / Pexels (not the actua photo)
One of the most concerning effects of addiction is that it can be passed down to other family members, particularly children. According to Current Drug Abuse Reviews, children who grow up in homes where one or more adults abuse alcohol or drugs are about twice as likely to develop addiction issues themselves. They are also three times more likely to suffer physical, sexual, and emotional abuse.
The good news is that recovery is possible. A 2020 study by the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the National Institute on Drug Abuse (NIDA) found that 3 out of 4 people who struggle with addiction are able to overcome it.
What’s most important in helping people recover from addiction is offering support without judgment. Research shows that many people with substance abuse issues hesitate to seek help because they fear disappointing others, losing the secrecy of their addiction, or being seen as a failure.
By creating a caring and understanding environment, we can make sure those dealing with addiction feel safe reaching out for the resources they need to get better.
In the replies, the woman explained that she’s from a Native American family, so the baby should ideally stay within the community
Most commenters supported the woman, agreeing that she shouldn’t be forced to raise her niece
But some users blamed her for not immediately putting the baby up for adoption
Follow Us