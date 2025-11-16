50 Completely Innocent Things That Get The Rest Of Us Thinking “They Knew What They Were Doing” (New Pics)

Some funny coincidences make you giggle. Others make you think there’s no way that was a coincidence in the first place. When you see an ad with a somewhat ambiguous slogan or product placement that is so poorly arranged, it becomes a joke on its own, a thought is likely to cross your mind—the people in charge must have known what they were doing.
A lot of times, they do. Some of them surely know what they are doing and continue to do it, nevertheless. And their effort often ends up on the subreddit, fittingly titled ‘They Knew’. We have gathered some of their best examples, ranging from naughty slogans to odd looking food, and much more. Scroll down to find them on the list below, where you will also find our conversation with the moderator of the subreddit.
#1 They Knew This Room Number Was Perfect
Image source: kiwiiikee
#2 Good On You George!
Image source: eskihomer
#3 Imagine That, It Fits Perfectly!
Image source: ListenItWillHear
#4 Middle Age Church
Image source: seguace_di_hog_rider
#5 Bicycle Stand
Image source: Almighty4
#6 Juicy Pie
Image source: LuxGK
#7 They Knew
Image source: JustinSane48
#8 Mother Nature Knew
Image source: DriftlessHang
#9 Well
Image source: SircFGC
#10 Oh Yeah They Knew
Image source: FakeBenson
#11 Big Black Lightning
Image source: _kyuti
#12 They Knew
Image source: vsthemind
#13 Come Again
Image source: buzben
#14 Dream Job
Image source: SupremeCookiesxX
#15 How I Bang Your Mother
Image source: Epoxhy
#16 Whoever Made This Thing Didn’t Like Carrying It
Image source: CrappyWaffleGun
#17 Gonna Be A Great Day!
Image source: maccumhaill
#18 “The Mixed Up Truck”
Image source: Orgot
#19 Well Ok If I Need To
Image source: Ferropal
#20 Where My Iowans At?!
Image source: mitchbequiet
#21 The Kid Definitely Knew
Image source: raverrocker
#22 Everything Reminds Me Of Her
Image source: gideonindc
#23 Exit Or Entrance?
Image source: gdrai
#24 I Asked If It Was Ironic Or A Bad Design Choice – Was Told I Needed To Think About It Myself
Image source: Golux_Ironheart
#25 I Shower To Get Clean… Not To Feel Even Dirtier
Image source: LucidCunning
#26 They Certainly Knew
Image source: RemarkableExplorer66
#27 Pokémon
Image source: ESI85
#28 Bruh
Image source: Human_Bean08
#29 Yep, They Knew
Image source: SlqSh_
#30 It’s Possible They Didn’t Know
Image source: camhumphreys
#31 Came Across This Bic Lighter Display At The Dollar Store
Image source: PennyLane_87
#32 Let The Little Children Come To Me
Image source: Hallonsorbet
#33 Subway Sus
Image source: WaleedDaGr8
#34 “Please Use Other Door”
Image source: Dpurcell92
#35 They Had To
Image source: ArthurButNotKing
#36 They Knew
Image source: SnazberryDriver2021
#37 G̶l̶ass Rinser
Image source: DreamWeaverY
#38 The Graphic Guy Had It
Image source: Iam_Unknown17
#39 When They Named It, And When They Named Its Symbol
Image source: HerbertRTarlekJr
#40 Happy Easter 🤔
Image source: invisabledj
#41 At Least One Person In The Church Knew
Image source: christejada32
#42 Received This Award…i Am In The Insurance Business
Image source: StrunkerOSU
#43 They Must Have Known…
Image source: gurneyguy101
#44 This Count?
Image source: nomaddd79
#45 Kellogg’s New Advertising Department Needs A Lower Case T For “Time To Leave”
Image source: devilish_enchilada
#46 Tempting To Eat
Image source: 0ntheverg3
#47 Do They Know?
Image source: lifecasting_keepsake
#48 Well
Image source: lame_guy_101
#49 How Did They Not Realise?? Xxx
Image source: IcyReplacement2707
#50 These Bathbombs
Image source: Deano1234
#51 I’m Pretty Sure The Owner Didn’t Know What They Did (Non English Speaking Country)
#52 Sac City Hmmmm
Follow Us