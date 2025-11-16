50 Completely Innocent Things That Get The Rest Of Us Thinking “They Knew What They Were Doing” (New Pics)

Some funny coincidences make you giggle. Others make you think there’s no way that was a coincidence in the first place. When you see an ad with a somewhat ambiguous slogan or product placement that is so poorly arranged, it becomes a joke on its own, a thought is likely to cross your mind—the people in charge must have known what they were doing.

A lot of times, they do. Some of them surely know what they are doing and continue to do it, nevertheless. And their effort often ends up on the subreddit, fittingly titled ‘They Knew’. We have gathered some of their best examples, ranging from naughty slogans to odd looking food, and much more. Scroll down to find them on the list below, where you will also find our conversation with the moderator of the subreddit.

#1 They Knew This Room Number Was Perfect

Image source: kiwiiikee

#2 Good On You George!

Image source: eskihomer

#3 Imagine That, It Fits Perfectly!

Image source: ListenItWillHear

#4 Middle Age Church

Image source: seguace_di_hog_rider

#5 Bicycle Stand

Image source: Almighty4

#6 Juicy Pie

Image source: LuxGK

#7 They Knew

Image source: JustinSane48

#8 Mother Nature Knew

Image source: DriftlessHang

#9 Well

Image source: SircFGC

#10 Oh Yeah They Knew

Image source: FakeBenson

#11 Big Black Lightning

Image source: _kyuti

#12 They Knew

Image source: vsthemind

#13 Come Again

Image source: buzben

#14 Dream Job

Image source: SupremeCookiesxX

#15 How I Bang Your Mother

Image source: Epoxhy

#16 Whoever Made This Thing Didn’t Like Carrying It

Image source: CrappyWaffleGun

#17 Gonna Be A Great Day!

Image source: maccumhaill

#18 “The Mixed Up Truck”

Image source: Orgot

#19 Well Ok If I Need To

Image source: Ferropal

#20 Where My Iowans At?!

Image source: mitchbequiet

#21 The Kid Definitely Knew

Image source: raverrocker

#22 Everything Reminds Me Of Her

Image source: gideonindc

#23 Exit Or Entrance?

Image source: gdrai

#24 I Asked If It Was Ironic Or A Bad Design Choice – Was Told I Needed To Think About It Myself

Image source: Golux_Ironheart

#25 I Shower To Get Clean… Not To Feel Even Dirtier

Image source: LucidCunning

#26 They Certainly Knew

Image source: RemarkableExplorer66

#27 Pokémon

Image source: ESI85

#28 Bruh

Image source: Human_Bean08

#29 Yep, They Knew

Image source: SlqSh_

#30 It’s Possible They Didn’t Know

Image source: camhumphreys

#31 Came Across This Bic Lighter Display At The Dollar Store

Image source: PennyLane_87

#32 Let The Little Children Come To Me

Image source: Hallonsorbet

#33 Subway Sus

Image source: WaleedDaGr8

#34 “Please Use Other Door”

Image source: Dpurcell92

#35 They Had To

Image source: ArthurButNotKing

#36 They Knew

Image source: SnazberryDriver2021

#37 G̶l̶ass Rinser

Image source: DreamWeaverY

#38 The Graphic Guy Had It

Image source: Iam_Unknown17

#39 When They Named It, And When They Named Its Symbol

Image source: HerbertRTarlekJr

#40 Happy Easter 🤔

Image source: invisabledj

#41 At Least One Person In The Church Knew

Image source: christejada32

#42 Received This Award…i Am In The Insurance Business

Image source: StrunkerOSU

#43 They Must Have Known…

Image source: gurneyguy101

#44 This Count?

Image source: nomaddd79

#45 Kellogg’s New Advertising Department Needs A Lower Case T For “Time To Leave”

Image source: devilish_enchilada

#46 Tempting To Eat

Image source: 0ntheverg3

#47 Do They Know?

Image source: lifecasting_keepsake

#48 Well

Image source: lame_guy_101

#49 How Did They Not Realise?? Xxx

Image source: IcyReplacement2707

#50 These Bathbombs

Image source: Deano1234

#51 I’m Pretty Sure The Owner Didn’t Know What They Did (Non English Speaking Country)

#52 Sac City Hmmmm

