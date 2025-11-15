Hey Pandas, Show Me The Most Magical Or Unreal Photo On Your Camera Roll (Closed)

by

Share your crazy pictures! Obviously nothing inappropriate, just cool and whimsical stuff.

#1 A Sunny Morning In The Snow

#2 Tatton Park, National Trust

#3 Got This On My Back Porch One Morning

#4 Sunrise In Western NY

#5 A River In Belgium

#6 My Family

#7 Boat Cruise On Lake Michigan

#8 Weird Looking Hummingbird

#9 Good Morning

#10 Cave Tour In Nz

#11 Sailing Out Of The Harbor In New Caledonia

#12 No Photoshop

#13 Double Rainbow During A Rainstorm

#14 No Filter, Editing, Nothing.

#15 Florida Sky St He Beach

#16 Thanksgiving Dinner?

#17 Kingley Vale, UK

#18 Nathrop, Co Winter Winter Morning

#19 A Butterfly Photographed This Spring In A Long Chase 😊

#20 On The Way To Fairbanks From Toronto

#21 Photo I Took For My School’s Photography Contest

#22 Ready For Action

#23 Just Another Winter Day In A Western NY Winter

#24 Boat Cruise On Lake Michigan

#25 On A Mountain Top In Colorado. The Scene Was Cold And Gray In About 15 Min. We Sat For 2 Hrs 🙄

#26 Sunset On Assateague Island, Virginia.

#27 Sunset On The Venetian Lagoon (No Filter I Swear)

#28 Somewhere On My Way Back To The Inner City Of Berlin .

#29 Morning Fog By The Water

#30 Beautiful Blue Water At Bicheno, Australia

#31 Wing…

#32 Night Vision

#33 The Park In My Hometown

#34 Sunset-Riomaggiore-Italy 2017

#35 This Was Taken At My Grandmothers Friends House.

#36 … Fave

#37 St. Philomena’s Church, Mysore, India, +918904009085

#38 Kerala, India

#39 Yellowstone National Park. It’s Not Great Quality, I Had To Take A Screenshot Of A Video, But If You Look Closely About 1/4 In From The Bottom Left Along The Waterline, There’s A Gray Wolf Walking Along The Riverbank. We Wouldn’t Have Noticed If Not For The Coyote Barking At It, Which You Can See About 1/5 In From The Right And 2/5 Down. We Think The Wolf Got To Close To The Coyote’s Den, So She Was Trying To Scare It Away While Staying Very Far Back. We Were Across The River From Them, Which Is Why The Picture Is Such Bad Quality (It’s Zoomed In), But The Barking Was Very Loud Even Over Where We Were.

#41 Sudden Fog Turned

#42 Bottles In A Cellar

#43 Sunset At Roskilde Fjord. The Boat Is A Sailing Restaurant.

#44 My Dad One Morning. My Daughter Took This A Few Years Ago Of My Dad Walking Across A Field On Their Property. My Dad Passed Away Last Fall And This Picture Will Always Be My Favorite One Of Him My Daughter Took This With No Filters Or Editing.

Patrick Penrose
