Hey Pandas, What Is The Weirdest Sentence Duolingo Has Ever Given You? (Closed)

by

i actually made a bored panda article on my weird sentences!

#1

Some of my favorites: We have your sweaters (vi har dina tröjor) the duck do not eat the plates (ankorna äter inte tallrikarna) the man is wearing a pink dress (mannen här pa sig en rosa klänning) and my all time favorite: you are drinking my cats milk (du dricker min katts mjölk)

#2

My friends mom was learning French and one of them was ‘Are you a horse?’

#3

people all over the world take showers but only you don’t want to
in Russian

he is standing behind an elephant’s so noone can see him
in dutch

#4

The deer does not speak

#5

We have a long cat – vi har en lang katt

#6

Learning animals in Spanish gave me quite a few…interesting points of conversation. Some highlights include: “The cow cleaned the dog’s ears.” “The cat closed the fridge door.” “This cow learned Spanish in Mexico.” “The dogs wrote two letters yesterday.”
I think some of these might just be insults tbh.

#7

This one is kinda funny: “Je voudrais un peu de cafe avec mon sucre” (i would like some coffee with my sugar)

